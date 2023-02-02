ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tapinto.net

Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican

PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
tapinto.net

Moench, Kirsh, Ring Launch Re-Election Campaign for 2023

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Mayor Matthew Moench and council members Michael Kirsh and Tim Ring have launched their re-election campaign, and were endorsed by local Republicans last week to run for new terms in this year's elections. Moench will be running for his second term as mayor after serving for 12...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
insidernj.com

Murder, Justice, and Jersey Politics

Just days after the gruesome Feb. 1 murder of 30-year-old Sayreville Council Member Eunice K. Dwumfour, a Republican, Gov. Phil Murphy tried his hand as a crime reporter using his public radio call-in show to speculate on the case. He told listeners to his WNYC-WBGO-WHHY Feb. 2 show that he...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Keyport: Meet Your Mayor, Rose Araneo

KEYPORT, NJ: Rose Araneo is serving her first term as the Mayor of the Borough of Keyport. With a career in business operations and finance, she has worked for companies such as Paul Sebastian, Au’some, and currently she is Sr. Vice President of Operations for 3rd Party Logistics Group.
KEYPORT, NJ
tapinto.net

Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing

SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

Fanwood Council Moves to Keeping Public Officials’ Home and Personal Information Private

FANWOOD, NJ -- The Fanwood Borough Council, at its monthly agenda/work session on Monday, Feb. 6, passed a resolution appointing a Redaction Officer to comply with Daniel’s Law, a 2020 measure signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that allows public officials to have their home addresses and other personal information removed from public government records.
Jersey Shore Online

Local Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Cocaine

OCEAN COUNTY – A Freehold Township man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. Andre Johnson, 47, pled guilty to Possession of Cocaine in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce with Intent to Distribute. At...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cat Country 107.3

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire

Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
YAHOO!

Sayreville survives trauma because 'it’s the people’s community'

Sayreville has always been livin' on a prayer. When hometown hero Jon Bon Jovi wrote his most popular song more than three decades ago, he was lamenting the slow fade of a bedrock-solid, blue-collar, close-knit community where neighbors proudly displayed American flags, there was never a shortage of volunteers for the fire department and rescue squad and folks were happy to pay $3.50 for a spaghetti dinner in the church cafeteria to support the Our Lady of Victories CYO.
SAYREVILLE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy