Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
tapinto.net
Mayor of East Hanover and Entire Council Switch Parties in Unprecedented Flip from Democrat to Republican
PARSIPPANY, NJ – The Morris County Republican Committee is ecstatic to welcome its newest Republicans to the party. After months of good conversations, Mayor Joseph Pannullo, Council President Frank DeMaio, Councilman Brian Brokaw, Councilwoman Carolyn Jandoli, and Councilman Michael Martorelli have officially switched parties from Democrat to Republican. The...
tapinto.net
Moench, Kirsh, Ring Launch Re-Election Campaign for 2023
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Mayor Matthew Moench and council members Michael Kirsh and Tim Ring have launched their re-election campaign, and were endorsed by local Republicans last week to run for new terms in this year's elections. Moench will be running for his second term as mayor after serving for 12...
insidernj.com
Murder, Justice, and Jersey Politics
Just days after the gruesome Feb. 1 murder of 30-year-old Sayreville Council Member Eunice K. Dwumfour, a Republican, Gov. Phil Murphy tried his hand as a crime reporter using his public radio call-in show to speculate on the case. He told listeners to his WNYC-WBGO-WHHY Feb. 2 show that he...
tapinto.net
New Cedar Grove Councilman John Zazzali Takes Oath; Peterson Named New Deputy Mayor
CEDAR GROVE, NJ -- The Cedar Grove Township Council swore in John Zazzali as its newest member at Monday night's meeting. Zazzali, who is the chair of the Cedar Grove Planning Board, was appointed by the council to fill the seat that was vacated by Joseph Zichelli when Zichelli applied for and was selected as the new township manager last month.
Video shows someone running minutes after NJ councilwoman was killed
SAYREVILLE — Video has surfaced showing a person running behind the residential development where a borough councilwoman was gunned down Wednesday night. The video posted by News 12 New Jersey shows the person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was shot while in her SUV on Stuart Circle in Sayreville.
tapinto.net
Keyport: Meet Your Mayor, Rose Araneo
KEYPORT, NJ: Rose Araneo is serving her first term as the Mayor of the Borough of Keyport. With a career in business operations and finance, she has worked for companies such as Paul Sebastian, Au’some, and currently she is Sr. Vice President of Operations for 3rd Party Logistics Group.
hudsoncountyview.com
2 Hoboken cops resigned, 1 retired, to avoid major discipline in 2022; 7 were suspended
Two Hoboken police officers resigned and one retired to avoid major disciple in 2022, where seven officers were suspended anywhere between 10 and 180 days, their annual major discipline report says. Lt. Anthony Pasculli was one of three ranking officers documented in the annual report, which was mandated by the...
tapinto.net
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of the memorial service planned for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour on Wednesday have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will be in attendance. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin Craig_Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
tapinto.net
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
tapinto.net
Fanwood Council Moves to Keeping Public Officials’ Home and Personal Information Private
FANWOOD, NJ -- The Fanwood Borough Council, at its monthly agenda/work session on Monday, Feb. 6, passed a resolution appointing a Redaction Officer to comply with Daniel’s Law, a 2020 measure signed by Gov. Phil Murphy that allows public officials to have their home addresses and other personal information removed from public government records.
Local Man Pleads Guilty To Dealing Cocaine
OCEAN COUNTY – A Freehold Township man has pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine after a four-month investigation titled “Operation Checkmate” connected him to a drug network. Andre Johnson, 47, pled guilty to Possession of Cocaine in an Amount Greater than One-Half Ounce with Intent to Distribute. At...
The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year
First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
tapinto.net
Paterson's Own 'Renaissance Man' and Creator of the City's Public Access Channel to Receive Key to the City
PATERSON, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, Mayor Andre Sayegh presented the Key to the City to longtime Paterson resident, City of Paterson employee, and African-American trailblazer, John Ming on Monday. Mr. Ming, as he is known throughout the community, is retiring after 17 years of service as the City’s AV Specialist.
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
insidernj.com
Essex County Commissioner Johnson to Retire
Essex County Commissioner Rufus Johnson (above, left) will not run for reelection this year, according to sources in Essex County. A long-time ally of state Senator Ronald L. Rice (D-28), Johnson had looked into retirement three years ago but opted to run again. This time, however, he does not intend...
Mother, newlywed: What we know about slain NJ councilmember Eunice Dwumfour
Eunice Dwumfour was a 30-year old Republican councilwoman from Sayreville, and a liaison to the borough's Human Relations Commission. She was found shot dead outside her home Feb. 1, authorities say. The councilmember, described by peers as a woman of great faith, was found fatally shot multiple times near her home. [ more › ]
tapinto.net
North Brunswick Train Station Achieves Key Design Milestone
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ – The Middlesex County Improvement Authority (MCIA) has achieved a significant design milestone with formal approval by NJ TRANSIT of 10% of the concept design. With this announcement of progress, the MCIA is unveiling a North Brunswick Train Station project webpage to inform community stakeholders of the progress and activities around its development. The URL is www.middlesexcountynj.gov/northbrunswicktrain.
tapinto.net
Township of Bloomfield Encourages Residents to Make Use of Utility Assistance Programs
BLOOMFIELD, NJ – The Township of Bloomfield wants its residents to be aware of a variety of assistance programs that are available in times of need and could help them prevent a utility shut-off. “These programs are there for a reason and could result in thousands of dollars for...
YAHOO!
Sayreville survives trauma because 'it’s the people’s community'
Sayreville has always been livin' on a prayer. When hometown hero Jon Bon Jovi wrote his most popular song more than three decades ago, he was lamenting the slow fade of a bedrock-solid, blue-collar, close-knit community where neighbors proudly displayed American flags, there was never a shortage of volunteers for the fire department and rescue squad and folks were happy to pay $3.50 for a spaghetti dinner in the church cafeteria to support the Our Lady of Victories CYO.
Humanitarian worker from N.J. killed in Ukraine is remembered for ‘his selflessness’
An American aid worker from New Jersey was killed Thursday in Ukraine, where he was doing humanitarian work in the country’s war-torn eastern region. Pete Reed, a Bordentown native and former Marine, was aiding the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians when he was killed, according to a statement by Gov. Phil Murphy.
