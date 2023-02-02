Read full article on original website
Luke Rockhold Vows To Retire If He Doesn’t Knock Out Logan Paul: ‘I Gurantee it’
Luke Rockhold has officially called out Logan Paul for a boxing match. Rockhold is looking for a high-profile boxing opponent after parting ways with the UFC. He initially called out Jake Paul, but he’s now turning his focus to the older Paul brother. After attending Bellator 290, the former UFC champion was approached in the parking lot for a quick interview with InsideFighting.
John McCarthy Says Michael Chandler Agreeing To Fight Conor McGregor Is ‘The Dumbest Idea Ever’
John McCarthy explained why doesn’t think Michael Chandler made a smart decision in agreeing to fight Conor McGregor. “Big John” also doubts that “Iron” Mike could beat “The Notorious”. While many are thrilled to have learned about Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler going head-to-head in...
Dana White Refuses To Hail Fedor Emelianenko As Heavyweight GOAT: ‘He Never Got To Test Himself Over Here’
UFC president Dana White explained why he still thinks Fedor Emelianenko is not MMA’s heavyweight GOAT. “The Last Emperor” has announced his retirement after a TKO loss to Ryan Bader. MMA pioneer Fedor Emelianenko has often been widely regarded as the greatest heavyweight fighter of all time. UFC...
Daniel Cormier Says Michael Chandler Should Sustain ‘Constant Attack’ From ‘Annoying Guy’ Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier weighed in on the upcoming clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. DC said the key for “Iron” Mike to be at his best is not to let “The Notorious” get into his head. Daniel Cormier agrees that...
Conor McGregor Impersonates Steve Jobs in Launch of Irish Apple Flavor of His Popular Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
Conor McGregor is launching a new flavor of his popular Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey. Yesterday, ‘The Notorious’ teased a big announcement while donning an outfit reminiscent of late business magnate and co-founder of Apple Inc, Steve Jobs. McGregor has now revealed that his special brand of whiskey...
Demetrious Johnson Reacts To Francis Ngannou’s Explanation Video: ‘I’d Love To See Him In ONE Championship’
Demetrious Johnson has posted a reaction to Francis Ngannou explaining his departure from the UFC. After Ngannou parted ways with the UFC, Dana White discussed the topic in a press conference. ‘The Predator’ decided to tell his side of the story, claiming White lied several times. Two weeks later, ‘Mighty Mouse’ watched the video and stopped to comment on what the former UFC heavyweight champion said.
Ryan Bader Says Beating Francis Ngannou Makes Him ‘Legit’ But Doubts Ex-UFC Champ Will Join Bellator
Ryan Bader will be down to fight Francis Ngannou the moment the former UFC champion signs with Bellator. The reigning Bellator heavyweight champion knows beating “The Predator” will be good for his career. After spoiling Fedor Emelianenko’s farewell fight with a TKO win at Bellator 290, Ryan Bader...
Exclusive: Diego Sanchez Wants ‘Legend Fight’ After Austin Trout, Eyes Diaz Brothers And Mike Perry
Diego Sanchez has a few options laid out following his upcoming BKFC debut. The first-ever ‘TUF’ winner will be facing off against former boxing champion Austin Trout on Feb. 17. While beating Trout remains Sanchez’s main focus, he has also been thinking about his hit-list of potential opponents after their fight concludes.
Steve-O Questions Popularity Of Power Slap League, Unsure How It’s On Television
Even Steve-O has chimed in on the criticism towards Dana White’s new Power Slap League. The league launched earlier this year shortly after the sport of slap fighting began to go viral on social media. However, given some controversy involving UFC president Dana White and his wife on New Year’s Eve, the league faced a bit of backlash upon its launch.
UFC Champ Alexander Volkanovski Was ‘Let Down’ By Controversial Game Of Thrones Ending
The Game Of Throne TV series on HBO came to a close back in 2019, and even UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski, along with many other fans, were left unsatisfied with the story’s conclusion. After airing for eight years, the popular medieval series came to its conclusion in 2019 with an ending that fans were not too pleased with, voicing their frustrations on social media.
Dillon Danis Exposed For Promoting Fake NFT Projects
Dillon Danis has found himself in another controversial headline. ‘El Jefe’ seems to always be surrounded by negative publicity nowadays. The 29-year-old is being accused of promoting a fake NFT project. Danis has claimed in the past that he makes most of his money on social media, including companies paying him to promote products. He recently advertised an NFT company on Twitter by saying:
Laura Sanko Surprised By Conor McGregor Coaching The Ultimate Fighter: ‘That’s A Ton Of Work And Commitment’
Laura Sanko is surprised Conor McGregor decided to coach The Ultimate Fighter again. Dana White announced last week that ‘The Notorious’ and Michael Chandler will be the TUF 31 coaches, with a highly-anticipated matchup after the season. Sanko joined Sean O’Malley and Tim Welch on the TimboSugarShow to discuss the big announcement. The UFC commentator was asked if she was surprised about McGregor’s decision and had this to say:
Dustin Poirier Mocks Conor McGregor v Michael Chandler Fight Booking & Coaching ‘TUF’
Dustin Poirier shared his reaction to the news of Conor McGregor returning against Michael Chandler as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter before a fight. The Louisiana bruiser was last seen inside the cage opposite Chandler at UFC 281 three months ago. Chandler started off strong and appeared to get the better of Poirier early in the bout. Poirier recovered quickly and dispatched Chandler in the third round with a rear-naked choke to get back in the winning column.
‘An Alien’ Israel Adesanya Advises People To See The World And Gain Perspective In Twitter Post
Israel Adesanya is dropping some advice for the people of the world to get out and explore and learn. The last year was a tough one for Israel Adesanya in terms of his career. He lost his UFC middleweight title in November to his longtime foe Alex Pereira. It seemed as if he would coast to victory in his bout at UFC 281 but in the fifth round, he was caught and knocked out. Immediately following the fight, Adesanya showed up backstage and spoke to the media. He did not hang his head but instead spoke about his life and how thankful he was to have the opportunities he does. Now he is continuing to spread that message to his fans on social media.
Exclusive: Diego Sanchez Plans To ‘Slaughter’ And ‘Retire’ Austin Trout At Knuckle Mania
Diego Sanchez details his dreams and nightmares he has for next opponent. The UFC star makes his highly-anticipated BKFC debut against former boxing champion Austin Trout on Feb. 17. Ahead of this big bare-knuckle fight, Sanchez looks to add another staple to his fighting legacy. “I’m prepared and ready to...
Diego Sanchez, Marvin Vettori Among MMA Stars Calling Out Sam Smith’s ‘Satanic’ Grammy Performance
Diego Sanchez and Marvin Vettori are among some names in the mixed martial arts (MMA) space who are speaking out against Sam Smith’s controversial Grammy performance. This week, Smith performed his song, “Unholy,” dressed as the devil along with red lights, fire, and imitating a satanic ritual.
Jorge Masvidal Announces Gamebred Boxing Event Featuring Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens And More
Jorge Masvidal is bringing some former UFC fighters to the boxing ring. Jorge Masvidal has taken some time away from competition to focus on his personal life. He last fought in the UFC Octagon back in March of 2022 in a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington. After the fight, the animosity between himself and Covington was not settled and the two were involved in an altercation outside of a restaurant in Miami, Florida. Masvidal was arrested following the incident and his court case is pending.
MMA Community Honors Fedor Emelianenko After Final Fight at Bellator 290
Fedor Emelianenko, a legendary heavyweight MMA fighter, lost his final fight against Bellator Heavyweight Champion Ryan Bader at Bellator 290 and announced his retirement. Bader became the first man to defeat Emelianenko multiple times and won the fight via TKO. Emelianenko’s retirement was attended by many legends of the sport and was praised for his successful career. Ryan Bader retained his heavyweight title after defending it against two previous opponents.
Neiman Gracie Dominates Dante Schiro on Way to Unanimous Decision Win – Bellator 290 Results (Highlights)
Neiman Gracie competed in the featured postlim during Saturday’s Bellator 290 event. Emanating from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Cali, Gracie was determined to get back into the win column after dropping three of his last four bouts under the Bellator banner. Standing in his way was American fighter Dante Schiro. With a record of 1-2 inside the Bellator cage, Schiro was looking to pick up some momentum after a second-round submission loss to Luca Poclit in September.
Sergei Spivac Taps Derrick Lewis in 1st Round – UFC Vegas 68 Results (Highlights)
Following a loss to Sergei Pavlovich in his last outing, Derrick Lewis got back to action against Sergei Spivac in the headlining bout of UFC Vegas 68. Spivac starts off with the jab. Lewis is looking for an opening here but having a hard time. Spivac throws Lewis down and takes side control. Lewis working his way up and eats some big shots. He goes back down. Spivac takes mount before taking his back. He might have an arm triangle here. Lewis finds an exit but can’t take it as Spivac gets him on the floor. Spivac unloads with heavy strikes. He has Lewis down and finally gets the arm triangle he was looking for.
