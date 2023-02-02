Israel Adesanya is dropping some advice for the people of the world to get out and explore and learn. The last year was a tough one for Israel Adesanya in terms of his career. He lost his UFC middleweight title in November to his longtime foe Alex Pereira. It seemed as if he would coast to victory in his bout at UFC 281 but in the fifth round, he was caught and knocked out. Immediately following the fight, Adesanya showed up backstage and spoke to the media. He did not hang his head but instead spoke about his life and how thankful he was to have the opportunities he does. Now he is continuing to spread that message to his fans on social media.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO