ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastgreenwichnews.com

Blizzard of ’78: Memories & Reflections, Part 2

We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.
PROVIDENCE, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: Fight Outside Downtown Bar

9:39 a.m. – Police escorted an elderly man home from Stop and Shop. 8:31 p.m. – An EG resident complained to police about their neighbor’s excessive text messaging. Police suggested the two neighbors block each other’s phone number. Tuesday, Jan. 24. 9:07 a.m. – The animal...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

EG Calendar: Joint Budget Meeting; Dog Park Workshop

Above: Greenwich Bay from Chepiwanoxet on the very cold morning of Feb. 4, 2023. Photo courtesy of Harold Ambler. If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. This Week. Tuesday, Feb. 7. Joint School Committee–Town Council meeting and School Committee budget workshop –...
EAST GREENWICH, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Cole Teacher Being Investigated for ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Cole Middle School science teacher Adam Scott has been placed on paid administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate behavior surfaced, according to an email to the school community Monday (2/6/23) from School Supt. Brian Ricca. Scott has been a teacher in East Greenwich public schools since 1999, with his entire...
EAST GREENWICH, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy