We asked readers for their stories about the Blizzard of 1978 – when Providence got a record 27.6 inches of snow between Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday, Feb. 7 – and readers came through! Here is a story from our sometime-correspondent and favorite curmudgeon, who provided his vintage illustrations to boot. If you missed the first installment, click HERE. Check back soon for Part 3. And, thanks to everyone who contributed.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO