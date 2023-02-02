ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
COVINGTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

NOPD finds gunshot victim inside crashed vehicle in Gentilly

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A vehicle crash in Gentilly is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say around 4:29 p.m., a call of shots fired was reported at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Clover Street. Upon arrival, police located a man inside a crashed vehicle. The man was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy