fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell allowed family members to use city-owned Upper Pontalba apartment, emails show
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Newly obtained emails show New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell may have crossed an ethical line and possibly violated state law by letting out-of-town family members stay at a city-owned apartment. The French Market Corporation, a city entity whose board is appointed by the mayor, controls the...
fox8live.com
New Orleans newspaper sues to see who has signed Mayor Cantrell recall petition
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans newspaper is suing an organizer of the effort to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell, demanding to be shown the names of those who have signed the petition. The lawsuit was filed last Thursday (Feb. 2) on behalf of Matt Sledge, a reporter with Capital...
New Orleans Police Department given authority to shut down businesses found harboring violent crime
New Orleans businesses that are the site of repeated crimes and deemed harboring crime can now be shut down by the police department following a city council vote.
New Orleans PCAB voice concerns following death of Tyre Nichols
As protests over the death of Tyre Nichols continued this week, a group in New Orleans is voicing their support and advocating for change in the city.
WDSU
Woman says stray bullets hit home; upset with NOPD response time
NEW ORLEANS — A woman in New Orleans East says she was awakened by stray bullets hitting her home on Curran Boulevard and Duke Court on Saturday. Shi Washington says it was an alarming situation Saturday morning, just after midnight, as she woke to shattered glass in her home.
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
NOPD searches for woman accused of snatching package from Gentilly-area home
Police have released footage of a woman accused of stealing a package from the front porch of a New Orleans home last week with hopes that the public can help identify her.
Cantrell spokesman defends mayor, security detail after TV report questions hours worked
Cantrell’s director of communications Gregory Joseph rebutted a report that claimed Cantrell’s security officers recorded working hours on their time sheets even when they were nowhere near the mayor.
WDSU
Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
Home surveillance cameras capture Gentilly property theft and suspect
just after 6:50 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5), a home surveillance camera captured an individual in the 2500 block of Verbena Street.
Three overnight shootings keep NOPD busy
New Orleans Police are investigating a trio of shootings from Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. The first occurred on the far side of New Orleans East on Saigon Street near the intersection with A Street around 7:03pm.
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Southern University student from New Orleans dies in crash on interstate
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Southern University student was killed in a crash on Monday evening. Reginald Elloie, 23, died in a crash on I-110 near Scenic Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office. EMS confirms the crash took place around 5:30 p.m. and Elloie was pronounced dead at the scene. Southern […]
NOPD: Woman fires shot into New Orleans East home, strikes and hospitalizes victim
A juvenile has been hospitalized following a shooting in the Michoud area.
fox8live.com
NOPD finds gunshot victim inside crashed vehicle in Gentilly
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A vehicle crash in Gentilly is now being investigated as a homicide. Police say around 4:29 p.m., a call of shots fired was reported at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Clover Street. Upon arrival, police located a man inside a crashed vehicle. The man was...
Photos: Krewe du Vieux pokes fun at Mayor LaToya Cantrell
Krewe du Vieux, a parade known for with lots of political satire, marched French Quarter. Jan Ramsey, the publisher of OffBeat Magazine, reigned as Queen. Check out some of the best floats, walkers and highlights in the gallery below.
fox8live.com
Painted bus crashes into Covington school after police pursuit; Florida woman arrested
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A school bus painted in graffiti with the message “sex trafficking awareness” painted on it crashed onto the grounds of St. Scholastica Academy in Covington Tuesday (Feb. 7) morning, according to police. Police released images of the crash, showing that there wasn’t major damage...
WDSU
New Orleans police offering gun safety classes that are free to the public
The New Orleans Police Department is teaming up with the New Orleans Recreation Department to offer free gun safety classes. According to NOPD, the classes will be on Feb. 6 at the Morris Jeff Recreation Center and Feb. 9 at Joe Brown Recreation Center. The classes will be from 6-8...
