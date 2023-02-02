ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Santiago Vescovi named top-10 candidate for Jerry West Award

Tennessee senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named a top-10 candidate for the Jerry West Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Tuesday. The Jerry West Award is awarded to the best shooting guard in the country. The list of finalists will be narrowed down to five in early March.
Tennessee basketball drops in updated AP Poll

Tennessee basketball (19-4, 8-2 SEC) dropped four spots to No. 6 in Monday's updated AP Poll after splitting its two games last week. UT and Alabama (No. 3) are the only two SEC teams ranked in this week's poll. The Vols, who climbed to No. 2 in last week's poll,...
Tennessee football commits recruiting violation related to transfer portal

Tennessee football committed a recruiting violation following the 2021 season relating to the Volunteers' pursuit of a player in the transfer portal, according to the Knoxville News-Sentinel. Based on a university document reviewed by the Knoxville News-Sentinel, one of Tennessee's football assistants "committed an NCAA violation by talking and texting with the high school coach of a player at another SEC school who wanted to gauge the Vols' interest in him before he entered the transfer portal. The player did not come to Tennessee, which cut off contact with him as part of a self-imposed penalty for the violation."
Bruce Pearl 'very disappointed' with ending of Auburn's loss at Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Auburn's defensive battle ended with jubilation from the home crowd, and outrage from Auburn's bench. With Tennessee leading 46-43, Auburn point guard Wendell Green Jr. was handed the ball from Johni Broome, beyond the arc, then rose up for a tying attempt from beyond the arc. It hit rim as the final buzzer sounded for a Tennessee win, but Bruce Pearl and his players immediately flew out of their seats, pleading with officials about a foul on the shot.
AUBURN, AL
