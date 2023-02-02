Frustrated residents sought answers amid Austin power outages, city provided little details

As frustrated Austin residents longed for a service update at the end of a painful day without power amid subfreezing temperatures Wednesday, they got it from an unlikely source.

Neither Jackie Sargent, head of Austin Energy, nor anyone on her team provided such basic details to customers as when power would be restored or why it was taking so long to restore it. Mayor Kirk Watson, who campaigned on addressing major issues and, now, a month into the job, also remained silent for days as wintry weather downed trees and power lines, leaving about 30% of Austin residents in the dark.

Residents' first nugget of information came Wednesday night from Paige Ellis, a two-term City Council member representing Southwest Austin. Around 8:20 p.m., Ellis tweeted a two-page screenshot of an update Austin Energy sent exclusively to her and other council members.

As her constituents pushed for answers that Austin Energy had yet to publicly provide, Ellis, frustrated by the utility's limited communications, said it made sense to disseminate the information on her own. So, she hit send.

"I said, I have it, it answers important questions that we're getting, and so it's going out," Ellis told the American-Statesman.

The scant and even misleading response by Austin Energy about the power outages continued to be a source of bitterness Thursday, as three of every 10 customers were without power in their homes and businesses, and the restoration timetable remained dubious.

After the initial outages early Wednesday, Austin Energy announced it could take 12 to 24 hours before power would be restored. But the letter the utility sent to Ellis and the council Wednesday evening provided a new time frame: 6 p.m. Friday, though it came with a caveat.

"However, this situation is fluid and we expect that there will be more icing through tonight," the letter read.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, there were more than 1,600 active outages in Austin Energy's service area affecting more than 150,000 customers.

Curiously, a communication Austin Energy publicly distributed Wednesday night — two hours after the memo to Ellis and the council — offered no specificity on the restoration time estimate, instead vaguely saying power might be out in some areas until Friday.

On Thursday morning, the city held its first news conference since the storm began two days earlier. Up to then, Austin Energy had provided periodic updates through social media, but had not given a robust briefing.

"I was kind of surprised it took until this morning for that to happen," Ellis told the Statesman on Thursday. "We're supposed to be out of it by now."

At the start of the news conference, Watson immediately took to the podium and admitted the city should have communicated its disaster response sooner.

"I've been frustrated and disappointed in the communication that I feel like should have been better with the people of the city," he said. "A press conference like this to answer questions should have happened before now."

That prompted an obvious question: Why, as the city's top elected official, did Watson not schedule a news conference earlier in the week?

"I will admit that I deferred to folks so that they could be doing the job that they needed to do and were experts in the area," Watson replied.

When it was her turn to take questions, Sargent was asked why Austin Energy communicated its update Wednesday to council members hours before it did to the public.

"I think you all know that the mayor and City Council, the chair of our Utility Oversight Committee, our governing body, that keeping them informed is very important because they help us then reach the broader audience of our community," Sargent said.

Before the news conference, the most detailed information came in the Wednesday memo to the council, which, if not for Ellis, might not have been made public. It revealed that most of the outages affect small groups of customers, and therefore are more complex and take longer to fix. The memo further noted that, in addition to Austin Energy's 85 crews, 32 crews from other utilities had begun helping to restore power.

Restoration had been slow, the memo said, due to freezing temperatures and accumulating ice. Some areas were hit by repeated outages.

The thin communication to the public was exacerbated by technology breakdowns. On Wednesday, an outage map showing restoration estimates for impacted areas went down. Customers also temporarily lost the capability to report an outage.

The failures are likely to be addressed in any after-action report, just as Austin Energy's communication methods were criticized in a report after the deadly winter storms in 2021. Among the criticisms two years ago was a lack of communications for nondigital outreach, which are needed to reach customers with no internet access.

As crews continue working to restore power, attention has shifted to what Austin Energy and the city should have done differently. Council Member Alison Alter on Thursday requested a briefing be held Tuesday.

"As policymakers, we need to better understand what worked and what didn’t in our response, which processes require improvement, and where we need to make adjustments or investments moving forward," she said. "We anticipate this will be the first of many conversations that we must have with Austin Energy, city leadership, and with our community."

