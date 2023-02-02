ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
actionnews5.com

Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Lansing Daily

Barber Shot Fatally While Cutting Hair: Police

A barber who had just became a father for the second time was shot dead while cutting hair last weekend, according to police in Tennessee. Darwin Hill, 29, was on a house call in southeast Memphis when he was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21. Detectives said Hill and a woman had … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
MURFREESBORO, TN
WREG

One critical in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has been injured following a shooting off Interstate 240 and Perkins Road Sunday afternoon. MPD responded to a shooting near I-240 and Perkins and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Tennessee deputy relieved of duty after video emerges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee deputy has been relieved of duty after video of a November arrest surfaced on social media, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. In a brief statement, the office said an unnamed deputy is the subject of an administrative investigation into use...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman fears for life after house shot multiple times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her family are living in fear after she says her home has been shot up multiple times this month. Tedra Clark was at her wit’s end when she showed us bullet hole after bullet hole in her Frayser home. We counted at least two dozen around the home in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
