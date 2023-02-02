Read full article on original website
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace
25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.
FOX13 Investigates: South Memphis residents say old defense depot is making them sick
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the late 1950s, three generations of Alcy Ball families have lived on Compton Avenue. They’ll tell you it was once home to Black middle-class families who built their homes from the ground up. “When I was a kid, it was a great neighborhood. Just...
Barber Shot Fatally While Cutting Hair: Police
A barber who had just became a father for the second time was shot dead while cutting hair last weekend, according to police in Tennessee. Darwin Hill, 29, was on a house call in southeast Memphis when he was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 21. Detectives said Hill and a woman had …
Violent weekend in Memphis as police respond to 6 shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for police, who responded to half a dozen shootings within two days. In one case, detectives said police were the targets. Saturday and Sunday ended with three lives lost, two others critically injured, and a gunman taking aim at police. On Saturday, just before 1:30 a.m., police […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 31-Feb. 6
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #1313 – […]
Memphis woman finds racial slur on MTSU dorm door
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman attending Middle Tennessee State University says she is disappointed after finding a racial slur on her dorm room door last Friday. Kristin Blake said the offensive n-word was written on a whiteboard below a Gossip Girl meme and a large banner she and her roommate put up to celebrate […]
Police search for McDonald’s drive-thru robber, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted for pulling up to a McDonald’s drive-thru window, before robbing the fast food business. At approximately 7 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a robbery at a McDonald’s in the 6600 block of Poplar Avenue. A man drove up to the...
One critical in East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person has been injured following a shooting off Interstate 240 and Perkins Road Sunday afternoon. MPD responded to a shooting near I-240 and Perkins and found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police have not provided any suspect information at […]
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
localmemphis.com
MPD: Bullet hits patrol car after occupant of Nissan fires at Memphis officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Someone occupying a silver Nissan opened fire at Memphis police officers on Sunday, according to MPD. Police said they were shot at in the area on Mt. Moriah and Emerald shortly after 4 p.m. Memphis police said that a squad car was struck, but no officers...
Man finds two 9-month-old babies abandoned in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two babies were found alone inside a Frayser home. It was the quick thinking of a local man who was able to help save the toddlers from freezing cold temperatures. Nicholas Garrett can be seen on his Facebook Live carrying one of the 9-month-old babies from...
Memphis Chef Opens Restaurant to Host Family of Tyre Nichols for Repast as Community Mourns
As the world said a final farewell to the 29-year-old son and father Tyre Nichols, the Memphis community gathered to celebrate his memory and provide solace for each other. The repast was hosted at Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe, located 668 Union Avenue. Tamra Patterson, affectionately known as Chef Tam,...
WBBJ
Tennessee deputy relieved of duty after video emerges
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee deputy has been relieved of duty after video of a November arrest surfaced on social media, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. In a brief statement, the office said an unnamed deputy is the subject of an administrative investigation into use...
Man pulls over to help shooting victim, targeted by gunmen
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search is on for the gunmen who opened fire on I-240 Sunday afternoon. A video shows the aftermath of a driver losing control while trying to dodge bullets during a shooting on I-240 and Perkins Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Kyus Carter was also swerving in traffic hoping not to get hit. […]
Shelby County bar owners worried about future amid delays with beer permit renewals
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beer permit renewals in Shelby County were due at the end of January, but those at some Memphis area bars say they never got a notice in the mail in the first place. One bar owner told ABC24 they are worried their business might be in...
Woman fears for life after house shot multiple times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her family are living in fear after she says her home has been shot up multiple times this month. Tedra Clark was at her wit’s end when she showed us bullet hole after bullet hole in her Frayser home. We counted at least two dozen around the home in […]
Deadly crash in SE Memphis kills one, injures two
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver is dead and two other people were injured in a crash early Sunday in Southeast Memphis. MPD responded to a two-vehicle crash around 6 a.m. Sunday and one of the drivers was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were injured in the crash, but they are listed in […]
Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
MPD officers shot at, squad car damaged
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police officers were shot at on Sunday, but no officers were harmed. MPD officers said that the officers were fired upon near Mt. Moriah and Emerald. One squad car was damaged, but no officers were injured. Multiple units gave chase, but they said they lost the suspects near Germantown Road and […]
