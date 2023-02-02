Gov. Hochul is following the lead of predecessor Andrew Cuomo — siding with the powerful hospital lobby in a fight with health insurers and labor unions over medical billing payments. Opponents — including United Federation of Teachers union president Mike Mulgrew — said the “pay and pursue” proposal backed by Hochul in her $227 billion spending plan would require health insurers to immediately pay hospital billing claims without reviewing whether the treatment was medically necessary. The opponents argue the plan could hike costs and waste — and that it’s difficult to claw back a payout once the bills are...

1 DAY AGO