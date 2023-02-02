Read full article on original website
NY Tuition Assistance Program: Apply for grants up to $5,665 because education is your right
Living and getting educated in New York is like a dream for many of us. However, it is not possible for everyone to get admission to a top school, college, or university. This is because of two main reasons: (1). the acceptance rate is sometimes low, (2). the tuition or fees are extremely high.
Wanted: Operating engineer apprentices; here are the eligibility requirements
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Operating Engineers, Local Union 15, will be recruiting apprentices in March. The New York State Department of Labor announced on Monday that the recruiting period will be between March 6 and March 17, 2023 for five operating engineer (heavy equipment) apprentices.
Zeldin challenges Gov. Hochul’s budget, bail reform
Former Congressman Lee Zeldin addressed bail reform in his first post-election press conference on Monday.
Property Taxes Getting Slashed For Some In New York State
New York sure has seen it's share of emergencies since the start of winter. From blizzards to earthquakes and everything else that calls for an emergency response, the dedicated women and men who answer the calls have been busy. The year is just getting started and if you are inspired...
School boards group likes a lot about Hochul's budget, but pushing for free school meals
A New York group representing public boards of education says Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed state budget is good news for schools. Her proposal calls for a record $34.5 billion in total school aid, with a $2.7 billion increase in foundation aid from last year. New York State School Boards...
Hochul budget goes big on everything but tax relief (Editorial Board Opinion)
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed $227 billion state budget, her first as the elected leader of the state, takes big swings at affordable housing, public safety and mental health. However, with an economic slowdown likely, the pandemic job recovery lagging and people leaving the state for lower-cost places, Hochul missed...
New York landlords urge lawmakers to tweak rent regulations so they can renovate
Rent regulation has been a mixed bag in upstate New York, in part, advocates say, because of the way vacancy studies have been conducted. Under the rules set by the 2019 Housing Stability & Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA), if a landlord doesn’t answer a vacancy survey, the presumption is that he has no vacant apartments.
Hochul sides with hospital lobby over insurers, labor in pay dispute
Gov. Hochul is following the lead of predecessor Andrew Cuomo — siding with the powerful hospital lobby in a fight with health insurers and labor unions over medical billing payments. Opponents — including United Federation of Teachers union president Mike Mulgrew — said the “pay and pursue” proposal backed by Hochul in her $227 billion spending plan would require health insurers to immediately pay hospital billing claims without reviewing whether the treatment was medically necessary. The opponents argue the plan could hike costs and waste — and that it’s difficult to claw back a payout once the bills are...
Rural Housing Coalition shares mobile home community preservation guide
When you live in a mobile home community, you may own your home, but not the land underneath it. In New York State and across the country, mobile home communities are threatened by real estate speculators who buy the land and raise the rents and fees, often while cutting services. This drives out residents, and clears the land for redevelopment.
New Proposed Bill Would Raise Speed Limit Across New York State
I can't drive 55! Things might be getting a little faster across the state if a new proposed bill is passed. This could be good news for some, especially those who may be running a few minutes late. Could the speed limit in New York actually be raised?. According to...
New York State civil service exam: Application period is closing next week for these positions
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Civil Service (DCS) continuously opens and closes recruitment periods for various paid positions, so keeping tabs on the application period for the civil service exams is crucial. The open-competitive exams are an opportunity to start a career with New York...
Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY’s bail reform laws
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a few tweaks to bail reform laws. If approved, these proposals would be the third change since 2019. One of the tweaks has to do with how judges handle pretrial conditions. The governor says this is less about crime rates, and more about a “deficiency” she’s […]
Millions of New Yorkers will feel health care change as COVID emergency ends. Here’s how.
New Yorkers lineup to receive a free COVID-19 test kit in Bronx, Dec. 23, 2021. Outside of shifts to telehealth and free COVID tests, millions of New Yorkers on Medicaid will be re-evaluated for eligibility starting in April. [ more › ]
Wildlife a Tax Deduction for You in New York State
Many of us will be filing our taxes soon and not that we should be using the IRS as a savings account as my Uncle Butch use to save but I hope you are all getting your money back. A refund is always better than writing a check. So if...
DMV updates inspection stickers for 2023
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is switching to print-on-demand car inspection certificates. The new stickers will enhance security by adding car-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker.
Lee Zeldin, former GOP candidate for governor, is not ruling out a new run for office
The Republican candidate for governor in 2022, who lost to Gov. Kathy Hochul in November, spoke Monday at the annual meeting of the state's Conservative Party. He offered a critique of how the new governor has conducted herself so far and mused on his own possible future plans to run for elected office again.
Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York
Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The boating season will be here soon and there are some boating laws in New York State to be prepared for.
Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York's concealed carry laws
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to New York's new concealed carry law that would allow for armed security guards outside houses of worship and exempt retired police officers from the law. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry law stating that...
Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State
After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
