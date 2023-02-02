ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New York Post

Hochul sides with hospital lobby over insurers, labor in pay dispute

Gov. Hochul is following the lead of predecessor Andrew Cuomo — siding with the powerful hospital lobby in a fight with health insurers and labor unions over medical billing payments. Opponents — including United Federation of Teachers union president Mike Mulgrew — said the “pay and pursue” proposal backed by Hochul in her $227 billion spending plan would require health insurers to immediately pay hospital billing claims without reviewing whether the treatment was medically necessary. The opponents argue the plan could hike costs and waste — and that it’s difficult to claw back a payout once the bills are...
westsidenewsny.com

Rural Housing Coalition shares mobile home community preservation guide

When you live in a mobile home community, you may own your home, but not the land underneath it. In New York State and across the country, mobile home communities are threatened by real estate speculators who buy the land and raise the rents and fees, often while cutting services. This drives out residents, and clears the land for redevelopment.
News 8 WROC

Gov. Hochul proposing tweaks to NY’s bail reform laws

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing a few tweaks to bail reform laws. If approved, these proposals would be the third change since 2019. One of the tweaks has to do with how judges handle pretrial conditions. The governor says this is less about crime rates, and more about a “deficiency” she’s […]
NEWS10 ABC

DMV updates inspection stickers for 2023

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is switching to print-on-demand car inspection certificates. The new stickers will enhance security by adding car-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker.
fox5ny.com

Gov. Hochul proposes changes to New York's concealed carry laws

NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul is proposing changes to New York's new concealed carry law that would allow for armed security guards outside houses of worship and exempt retired police officers from the law. Last year, the Supreme Court struck down the state’s century-old concealed carry law stating that...
CNY News

Polar Vortex Could Soon Strike New York State

After a pretty cold weather week, we are seeing some relief across New York state with some warmer temperatures. Temperatures reached the 40's on Sunday and many places will see 50-degree readings later this week, which should be on Thursday. We will have to dodge more rain showers than snow showers through Friday.
