MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Early Childhood Education (ADECE) was recently awarded $4 million by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for Alabama’s Preschool Development Grant Birth Through Five (PDG B-5) initiative for 2023. “Alabama children deserve the best start possible, and these funds will help us support early childhood educators in an efficient, developmentally appropriate way,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “This grant will support the scaling of high-quality programs of early childhood care and education, so we can ensure our children are prepared for further education, a career and a lifetime of success.” Ivey’s office said Alabama’s...

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO