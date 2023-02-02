ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government

Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.
fox26houston.com

Harris County police K-9 named after Mattress Mack

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A new K-9 is taking to the streets of Houston to help protect and serve, and he's got the name of a Houston mattress icon. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office announced their newest police K-9 named Mattress Mack! They said the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was named after Mack who is a community leader and businessman.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston among five cities selected to mentor small businesses

HOUSTON - Local small businesses have an opportunity, for the next month, to win some valuable guidance and some operating cash to grow. LadderUp is a program developed by the e-commerce delivery service Shipt, being introduced in five cities, including Houston. The goal is to help small retailers, particularly black...
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

METRO President and CEO to retire

HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - METRO's longest serving President and CEO Tom Lambert will retire from the agency at the end of this year. Lambert began serving as President and CEO in 2013. During that time he led a team of more than 4,000 employees who provide public transportation over METROs 1300 square mile service area.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Woodforest buys two Montgomery County office buildings

Woodforest National Bank sold an office building in Kingwood and bought two in the Woodlands recently. The Woodlands-based bank sold the two-story, 25,700-square-foot office building at 1710 West Lake Houston Parkway to Fire King Holdings. It bought the Town Center I and II office buildings at 1450 and 1330 Lake Robbins Drive, next to The Woodlands Mall, from AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust, the Houston Business Journal reported.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

Looking for the Next of Kin

We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
HOUSTON, TX

