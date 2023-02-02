Read full article on original website
Houston, Harris County want to buy your guns, no questions asked
The latest gun buyback event is part of a suite of initiatives aimed at preventing violent crime.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston could soon become the largest US city without LGBTQ representation in its government
Houston could soon be the largest city in the country without LGBTQ representation on its city council, owing to term limits. Houston has had LGBTQ representation in city government continuously since 1998 when Annise Parker first took a seat on city council. Former Mayor Parker is now president and CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund, an organization that helps elect LGBTQ political candidates to office across the country.
Mayor Turner halts Metro construction until 33 newly discovered graves are re-located
Mayor Sylvester Turner says the construction of Lockwood split the cemetery, and all the graves were supposed to have been relocated in the 1960s but 33 apparently were missed.
Mayor: Dozens of unmoved gravesites found at historic Houston cemetery during recent METRO project
HOUSTON — Dozens of gravesites that were supposed to be relocated when Houston city officials expanded Lockwood Drive in the 1960s were found during a recent METRO project, according to Mayor Sylvester Turner. Turner made the announcement Monday from the historic Evergreen Negro Cemetery. Turner said that about 33...
fox26houston.com
New mentor program launched targeting Houston small businesses
Small businesses in Houston have an opportunity, starting Monday to win some valuable guidance and some operating cash to grow. FOX 26 Business Reporter Tom Zizka has more.
KSAT 12
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
fox26houston.com
Historic African American Gravesites discovered under construction after 1960's project
HOUSTON - Evergreen Cemetery holds the bodies of former slaves, soldiers, and Houston residents. In the 1960's, the city of Houston hired a contractor, and they turned part of the cemetery into a median; they were supposed to respectfully remove and rebury the bodies in that area. On Monday afternoon,...
fox26houston.com
Harris County police K-9 named after Mattress Mack
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A new K-9 is taking to the streets of Houston to help protect and serve, and he's got the name of a Houston mattress icon. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office announced their newest police K-9 named Mattress Mack! They said the 4-year-old Belgian Malinois was named after Mack who is a community leader and businessman.
fox26houston.com
Santa Fe neighbors embattled in Confederate flag dispute reach agreement
SANTA FE, Texas - A dispute between neighbors going on for more than 10 years in Santa Fe, Texas appears to finally have been resolved. PREVIOUS: Santa Fe woman arrested after Confederate flag dispute, neighbors at odds on where it flies. Rosie Yanas told FOX 26 last week how she...
fox26houston.com
Houston among five cities selected to mentor small businesses
HOUSTON - Local small businesses have an opportunity, for the next month, to win some valuable guidance and some operating cash to grow. LadderUp is a program developed by the e-commerce delivery service Shipt, being introduced in five cities, including Houston. The goal is to help small retailers, particularly black...
coveringkaty.com
METRO President and CEO to retire
HOUSTON (Covering Katy News) - METRO's longest serving President and CEO Tom Lambert will retire from the agency at the end of this year. Lambert began serving as President and CEO in 2013. During that time he led a team of more than 4,000 employees who provide public transportation over METROs 1300 square mile service area.
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $345.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of February as the final extension of benefits, according to a new release from Gov. Greg Abbott.
cw39.com
HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
fox26houston.com
Renewed calls for Houston man's release from Chinese prison after more than 10 years
There are new calls for the release of Texas Mark Swidan who is held as a prisoner in China after being 'wrongfully detained' in 2012. FOX 26’s Matthew Seedorff spoke with Swidan's mother who continues to hope for his release.
mocomotive.com
Woodforest buys two Montgomery County office buildings
Woodforest National Bank sold an office building in Kingwood and bought two in the Woodlands recently. The Woodlands-based bank sold the two-story, 25,700-square-foot office building at 1710 West Lake Houston Parkway to Fire King Holdings. It bought the Town Center I and II office buildings at 1450 and 1330 Lake Robbins Drive, next to The Woodlands Mall, from AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust, the Houston Business Journal reported.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s starting to mess me up’: Woman says rats, mold have taken over her north Houston apartment and management won’t help
HOUSTON – Residents who live at the Cranbrook Forest Apartments say they are fed up with rats, mold, and faulty appliances. The complex is located on Ella Boulevard in north Houston. Tenants say they submit work orders to management, but their problems are never resolved. Ms. Rozell has lived...
fox26houston.com
Former Harris Co. Jailer charged with manslaughter following inmate's death
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A former Harris County jailer is charged with manslaughter. 28-year-old Eric Niles Morales of Houston is charged in the death of Jaquaree Simmons, who was found unconscious in his cell on February 17, 2021. His death was determined to be from blunt force trauma to his...
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
thekatynews.com
Looking for the Next of Kin
We are requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals. We would appreciate your publishing a brief notice in the next few days in the hopes that family or. friends may see the information and contact this office. Sincerely,. Michelle R. Sanford, Ph.D.,...
