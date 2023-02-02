PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's acting Attorney General is warning the public about Super Bowl ticket scams.When visiting the site of a legitimate seller, avoid clicking on banner ads, or pop-ups. Use caution when googling potential sellers. "Everyone enjoys the Super Bowl, and in Pennsylvania, we are all excited that the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the big game again," Acting Attorney General Henry said. "However, big sporting events like the Super Bowl also attract scam artists, and our Bureau of Consumer Protection stands ready to protect consumers if something goes wrong with their ticket purchases."Also, be wary of sellers asking for payment in the form of gift cards, money orders or wire transfers. Use your credit card when possible.

