ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Millions won in Pa lottery Powerball

(WTAJ) — Grab your tickets, Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $700 million jackpot and one lucky Pennsylvanian hit big! The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 02,08,15,19,58 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x. While nobody claimed the jackpot, one lucky Pennsylvanian matched all five numbers and won […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania

A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.The $1 million winner matched all five white balls …
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway

From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BizReport.com

How To Create An LLC In Pennsylvania 2023: Free Guide

Starting a Pennsylvania LLC can be a great move for your business. It helps you keep your business finances separate from your personal and remain in good standing with the Department of State, even if you’re a foreign LLC operating under an assumed fictitious business name. If you want...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Franklin County Free Press

Trout Stocking Schedules Available

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced this week its 2023 trout stocking schedules are now available online and on the FishBoatPA mobile app. The PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. Stocking is set to begin the week of Feb. 21 in advance of the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 25, and the statewide opening day of trout season on Saturday, April 1.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

PA Attorney General sends out warning about Super Bowl ticket scams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's acting Attorney General is warning the public about Super Bowl ticket scams.When visiting the site of a legitimate seller, avoid clicking on banner ads, or pop-ups. Use caution when googling potential sellers. "Everyone enjoys the Super Bowl, and in Pennsylvania, we are all excited that the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the big game again," Acting Attorney General Henry said. "However, big sporting events like the Super Bowl also attract scam artists, and our Bureau of Consumer Protection stands ready to protect consumers if something goes wrong with their ticket purchases."Also, be wary of sellers asking for payment in the form of gift cards, money orders or wire transfers. Use your credit card when possible. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Initiative will restore habitat on State Game Lands

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited (DU) have partnered to improve 1,600 acres of wetland habitats on 61 state game lands across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Wetland Habitat Initiative (PWHI) is a $6 million investment that aims to replace water control structures and improve existing spillways and levees over the next three years at sites in 31 counties throughout each of the Game Commission’s six regions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
tapinto.net

Levine, Jacobs & Company, LLC, Shares Insight on Gift Taxes

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Michael Karu, CPA/CFF, senior member of the Livingston-based accounting and consulting firm Levine, Jacobs & Company, LLC, recently shared his expertise on the necessary actions to be taken when filing taxes for gifts. According to Karu, gift taxes are the obligation of the donor depending on...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Bethany Latham

Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case

Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Groff Tractor & Equipment Acquires Plasterer Equipment

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - February 3, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Groff Tractor & Equipment, a construction equipment dealer celebrating its 65th year in business, has announced today that it has acquired Plasterer Equipment, a John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer with a strong legacy and over 110 years in the industry.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers

(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
offMetro.com

5 Places to Visit in Pennsylvania This Year

Historic and scenic Pennsylvania is a perfect location to visit while soaking in the wonders of the USA. This state is not only one of the most interesting but also the most beautiful. If you plan to take some time to see the sights in this Eastern state, check out the following locations. Please keep reading to discover what makes them memorable and a must-see destination.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy