Millions won in Pa lottery Powerball
(WTAJ) — Grab your tickets, Powerball numbers have been drawn for the estimated $700 million jackpot and one lucky Pennsylvanian hit big! The winning numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 are 02,08,15,19,58 and the Powerball was 10. The Power Play was 2x. While nobody claimed the jackpot, one lucky Pennsylvanian matched all five numbers and won […]
Powerball rises to $700 million. Here’s when the next drawing is
MIDDLETOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Powerball jackpot is on the rise again and you could be the next lucky winner. Ahead of the Saturday, Feb. 4, drawing, the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $700 million in an annuity or $375.7 million in cash. If the jackpot is hit, the winner will become the sixth-largest Powerball […]
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Pennsylvania
A Powerball ticket from the Saturday night, Feb. 4 drawing good for $1 million was sold in Pennsylvania.Given that no tickets matched all of the winning numbers, the Monday, Feb. 6 jackpot will climb to $747 million, according to lottery officials.The $1 million winner matched all five white balls …
OnlyInYourState
10 Best Places To Stay In Pennsylvania For An Unforgettable Getaway
From the Allegheny National Forest to the Poconos, from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia, the Keystone State has a wide variety of places to choose from for a staycation. If you find yourself in need of a weekend getaway, check out these best places to stay in Pennsylvania. With each one, you’re guaranteed to rest, relax, and make some memories.
BizReport.com
How To Create An LLC In Pennsylvania 2023: Free Guide
Starting a Pennsylvania LLC can be a great move for your business. It helps you keep your business finances separate from your personal and remain in good standing with the Department of State, even if you’re a foreign LLC operating under an assumed fictitious business name. If you want...
abc27.com
10 amusement parks to visit in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is full of thrills when it comes to roller coasters and thrill rides. abc27 has put together 10 of the Keystone State’s amusement parks that will cater to any thrill seeker, young and old!. Waldameer -Erie, Pa. Opening in 1896, Waldameer is the nation’s...
Pennsylvania Has its Very Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Pennsylvania definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations.
phl17.com
PA Auditor General Questioning Property Tax Increases For 12 School Districts
We head back to Harrisburg with a focus on property tax increase. Pennsylvania’s auditor general is questioning property tax increases for twelve school districts including some in our area. Dennis Owens has the story.
Trout Stocking Schedules Available
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced this week its 2023 trout stocking schedules are now available online and on the FishBoatPA mobile app. The PFBC will stock approximately 3.2 million adult trout in 697 streams and 126 lakes open to public angling. Stocking is set to begin the week of Feb. 21 in advance of the statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day on Saturday, March 25, and the statewide opening day of trout season on Saturday, April 1.
a-z-animals.com
Pennsylvania Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Is there an easy way to get relief during the Pennsylvania allergy season? While this state isn’t necessarily the worst for its seasonal allergies, many cities in Pennsylvania experience higher-than-average pollen counts throughout the year. If you live in the Keystone State, you may already be aware of your seasonal allergies. But what can you do to get through this time of year?
PA Attorney General sends out warning about Super Bowl ticket scams
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania's acting Attorney General is warning the public about Super Bowl ticket scams.When visiting the site of a legitimate seller, avoid clicking on banner ads, or pop-ups. Use caution when googling potential sellers. "Everyone enjoys the Super Bowl, and in Pennsylvania, we are all excited that the Philadelphia Eagles are heading to the big game again," Acting Attorney General Henry said. "However, big sporting events like the Super Bowl also attract scam artists, and our Bureau of Consumer Protection stands ready to protect consumers if something goes wrong with their ticket purchases."Also, be wary of sellers asking for payment in the form of gift cards, money orders or wire transfers. Use your credit card when possible.
Pa. collected $3.6B in taxes in January, coming in under projections | Friday Morning Coffee
Gov. Josh Shapiro's first budget address is weeks away. Here's a look at the state's bottom line and what's ahead. The post Pa. collected $3.6B in taxes in January, coming in under projections | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
therecord-online.com
Initiative will restore habitat on State Game Lands
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Ducks Unlimited (DU) have partnered to improve 1,600 acres of wetland habitats on 61 state game lands across Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Wetland Habitat Initiative (PWHI) is a $6 million investment that aims to replace water control structures and improve existing spillways and levees over the next three years at sites in 31 counties throughout each of the Game Commission’s six regions.
tapinto.net
Levine, Jacobs & Company, LLC, Shares Insight on Gift Taxes
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Michael Karu, CPA/CFF, senior member of the Livingston-based accounting and consulting firm Levine, Jacobs & Company, LLC, recently shared his expertise on the necessary actions to be taken when filing taxes for gifts. According to Karu, gift taxes are the obligation of the donor depending on...
Skepticism Over the Rumored Ames Department Stores’ Return Has Fact Checkers on the Case
Residents of Pennsylvania got a holiday surprise late last year when it was announced that the defunct Ames department stores were making a comeback. Stores in PA and surrounding states haven't been open since the early 2000s when the company declared bankruptcy. Now the old Ames website has posted an announcement that the stores are coming back, but some people are skeptical that the whole thing might be a hoax.
Pa. COVID update: Brief winter surge ends as hospital levels settle down
On Jan. 5, there were 1,747 patients hospitalized within Pennsylvania due to COVID-19, an increase of nearly 50% from the 1,215 patients the previous month. On Friday, that total had decreased nearly the exact same amount to 1,214 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. That’s perhaps an indication that whatever winter surge of...
Pennsylvania lawmaker proposes raising minimum wage to $18 an hour
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has proposed more than doubling the state’s minimum wage starting next year. Rep. G. Roni Green (D-Philadelphia) issued a memo to all House members on Feb. 2 proposing legislation to raise the minimum wage to $18 an hour. Green says her bill would increase the hourly minimum wage […]
kentuckytoday.com
Groff Tractor & Equipment Acquires Plasterer Equipment
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. - February 3, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Groff Tractor & Equipment, a construction equipment dealer celebrating its 65th year in business, has announced today that it has acquired Plasterer Equipment, a John Deere Construction & Forestry dealer with a strong legacy and over 110 years in the industry.
iheart.com
Shapiro Wants To Step Away From Money Managers
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro says Pennsylvania needs to decrease its dependency on outside investment contractors. The governor wants to move pension funds away from Wall Street managers, who -- he says -- control billions of dollars in public money while collecting lucrative state fees. Governors don't directly control pension investments, but they do have a say over who's appointed to the pension boards.
5 Places to Visit in Pennsylvania This Year
Historic and scenic Pennsylvania is a perfect location to visit while soaking in the wonders of the USA. This state is not only one of the most interesting but also the most beautiful. If you plan to take some time to see the sights in this Eastern state, check out the following locations. Please keep reading to discover what makes them memorable and a must-see destination.
