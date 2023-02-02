ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Upset-minded Florida visits No. 3 Alabama

After a slight stumble in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge just over a week ago, No. 3 Alabama has climbed one spot in the national rankings and remains atop the Southeastern Conference. Unbeaten in SEC play, coach Nate Oats' Crimson Tide (20-3, 10-0 SEC) will host the Florida Gators on Wednesday...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Louisiana Illuminator

Here’s what Brian Kelly’s $1 million overpayment could’ve paid for at LSU

The news that LSU football head coach Brian Kelly was overpaid a whopping $1 million in 2022 ruffled some feathers on campus, where faculty are consistently underpaid compared to the regional average.  While $1 million may not sound like a lot in the context of LSU’s athletic riches, it’s a lot of money in the […] The post Here’s what Brian Kelly’s $1 million overpayment could’ve paid for at LSU appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

First Black professor at LSU continues impacting campus community

BATON ROUGE - Throughout American history, Black people have used education as a key tool to freedom and equality. In south Louisiana, those who fought to get educated turned around to become educators, including Julian Thaddeus White. “He graduated in ‘61 from the University of Illinois Champaign Banner," said his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ponchatoula knocks off Madison Prep in Charger Classic

Ponchatoula earned a statement win 56-48 over Madison Prep on Saturday night in the second weekend of the Charger Classic, hosted at Scotlandville. The point guard-center duo of Jeremiah Lewis and Allen Graves helped the Green Wave (21-6) build an early lead, then take it back in the second half after Madison Prep (23-2) threatened to seize control. Lewis scored 14 of his 26 points in the first half and made six free throws down the stretch to preserve the win.
PONCHATOULA, LA
AL.com

Hueytown man, 71, killed riding Harley on I-10 in Louisiana crash

A 71-year-old Hueytown man riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Louisiana was killed in a crash on Friday night, Louisiana troopers said. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, Louisiana state troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near mile marker 108 between Breaux Bridge and Lafayette, according to a report by KATC in Acadiana.
HUEYTOWN, AL
stmarynow.com

JIm Brown: The murder of Barry Seal in Baton Rouge

If you’ve lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you probably are familiar with the name of international drug runner Barry Seal. Tom Cruise played the part of Seal in the 2017 movie “American made.” And Dennis Hopper played the same role in the 1991 film, “Doublecrossed.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Engagement Announced for Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc & Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’

Mr. and Mrs. Marshall and Cheri LeBlanc of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Miss Allaina Mae LeBlanc of Lafayette, to Mr. Cameron Everett Etie’ of Lafayette. Cameron is the son of Cisely Cormier of Lafayette and Kyle Etie’ of Erath. The nuptial wedding ceremony will take place on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Louisiana Cajun Mansion in Youngsville, Louisiana.
ABBEVILLE, LA
tourcounsel.com

Mall of Louisiana | Shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The Mall of Louisiana is a mid-scale shopping mall in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, between I-10 and Bluebonnet Blvd. It is the largest mall in Louisiana and contains the third largest indoor carousel in the world. It is the only regional mall in Baton Rouge. The anchor stores are 2 Dillard's stores, Main Event Entertainment, JCPenney, and Macy's.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

LED announces state's top manufacturers, here are the winners

Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2022 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing. Area winners are D&T Crawfish in Abbeville, Swamp Dragon in Baton Rouge, Cospolich in Destrehan and MECO in Mandeville. Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

What's being built near the intersection of Burbank and Lee?

Elite Training Academy is building a sports training facility just south of the LSU campus. The 55,600-square-foot facility at 5414 Burbank Drive is set to open in the summer. It will feature two outdoor football fields and a 60-yard indoor field, along with wellness facilities and a weight training center.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WKRG News 5

Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Will the Chinese spy balloon float over your town? Using National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projection tools, CBS 42 meteorologist Alex Puckett projected the path of the Chinese balloon, which is currently being tracked by U.S. defense officials who confirmed its presence over the country earlier this week. Pentagon officials […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
theadvocate.com

Swamp life: Plan to revitalize Maurepas Swamp finally moving ahead

It is a scene straight out of Louisiana lore, a seeming exemplar of swamp life: Craggy cypress trees, moss dangling from their branches, stretch out for thousands of acres atop dark, shallow waters. But a quick glance does not do it justice. In fact, the Maurepas Swamp, covering a vast...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

