ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynewsla.com

Newport Beach Woman, Los Angeles Man Win Surf City Marathon

Michelle Jacobsen of Newport Beach was the women’s winner of Sunday’s 27th Surf City Marathon in Huntington Beach while Jason Yang of Los Angeles was the men’s winner by more than 12 minutes. Heather Gilliland of Cardiff-by-the-Sea was the women’s leader for most of the race, until...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Approves Relocation Assistance Following Rent Increases for Tenants

The City Council adopted an ordinance Tuesday requiring landlords to pay relocation assistance to tenants in Los Angeles who move out following certain rent increases. The ordinance — which the council preliminarily approved last week — is the final part of a package of tenant protections the council sought to implement after it voted to end the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 at the end of January. The ordinance contains an urgency clause, but will not move forward immediately because two council members — John Lee and Traci Park — dissented in the 10-2 vote.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Karen Bass Appoints Deputy Mayor of Public Safety, Two Police Commissioners

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced two appointments to the Board of Police Commissioners Tuesday, along with a deputy mayor of public safety. Brian K. Williams, currently the executive director of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Oversight Commission, will serve as deputy mayor of public safety, overseeing agencies that include the Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles Fire Department. Bass last week had named Guillermo Cespedes, head of the Department of Violence Prevention for the city of Oakland, to the position. But the Los Angeles Times reported that Cespedes withdrew his name from consideration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Trial Begins for Iraq War Veteran Accused of Killing Fiance in Anaheim

A 33-year-old Iraq War veteran fatally stabbed his fiance in Anaheim when she told him she was having an affair, a prosecutor told jurors Monday. Frank Moseley is charged with murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Moseley is accused of killing 25-year-old Janessa...
ANAHEIM, CA
mynewsla.com

Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing

An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Gun at Kids Soccer Tournament

A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Schwarzenegger & Woman Bicylist in West LA Crash

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department. Lopez told City...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Schwarzenegger Involved in Crash With Female Bicyclist in West LA

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic crash with a female bicyclist Sunday in West Los Angeles. The crash took place around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue, according to Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged with Threatening Students with Gun During Corona Athletic Event

A felon accused of punching female athletes during an altercation at a Corona high school basketball game and later threatening the lives of other students with a gun was charged Monday with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses. Thaddis Lamont Brooks, 39, of Perris, was arrested last week following a Corona...
CORONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Animal Welfare Oversight on LA Council Shifts to New Committee

Purview over animal welfare issues on Los Angeles City Council committees is shifting to the newly named Neighborhoods and Community Enrichment committee, a representative for Council President Paul Krekorian said Tuesday. Krekorian had adjusted the names of some committees ahead of the new council session this year, including changing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Injured in Plunge Down Mulholland Drive Cliff

A 35-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Saturday when her car plunged 100 feet down a cliff from Mulholland Drive in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles. A Los Angeles Fire Department helicopter hoisted the woman from the crash site and flew her to a hospital for treatment, according to the LAFD’s Margaret Stewart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Officials Take Preemptive Steps to Prevent `Super Bloom’ Chaos in Elsinore

A Lake Elsinore canyon where a rich poppy bloom may be taking shape — certain to attract throngs to the area — will be closed to the public for the duration of the bloom as a safety precaution and to prevent a repeat of the “nightmare” scenario that played out during the last “super bloom” four years ago, officials announced Tuesday.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Homeless Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente

A homeless man was killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente. He was identified as 25-year-old Trevor Welch, according to the coroner’s office, which confirmed his homelessness. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of...
LA PUENTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles

Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles

Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com

Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction

A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release. They had last been seen walking near Lake and Randolph streets.
ONTARIO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy