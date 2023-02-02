Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Winner of inaugural Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award announced
ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo announced the inaugural winner of the Garvin Roberson Student Athlete Award on Sunday. Garvin Roberson, for whom the award was named, passed away in December. The award was created by the Indiana Black Expo of Elkhart's president, Robert Taylor,...
abc57.com
Jobs for Michigan's Graduates: initiation ceremony Friday for new youth leadership
HARTFORD, Mich.- Hartford High School's Jobs for Michigan's Graduates (JMG) program will host their annual Initiation and Installation (I&I) ceremony Feb. 10 at Hartford High School Auditorium. Elected youth leaders are responsible for planning year-round events that focus on community service. In addition to making program recommendations, youth leaders represent...
abc57.com
Alleged prank threats reported at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - A threat called in to Benton Harbor High School Tuesday morning was determined to be a prank, according to Benton Harbor Area Schools Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Butts. The call is apparently one of many to school districts across the state. Michigan State Police reported a number...
abc57.com
Local elementary robotics team seeking community's help to get to World Robotics Competition in Houston
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- 5th and 6th graders from the Twin Branch Elementary Robotics Team are headed to the World Robotics Tournament in Houston this April, after winning the Indiana State Competition in December. They call themselves the ‘Sunny Delights’, and they’re looking for the community’s help to get them to...
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
WOOD
Bill’s Blog: Sand sculptures at Holland, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wow! Look at the sand sculptures that the elements created at Holland, Michigan along the shore of Lake Michigan. This is near Holland State Park. There is a weather station right on the beach at the Holland Channel. It showed wind gusts 30 mph...
abc57.com
Low Sensory Night at Howard Park February 8
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Venues Parks & Arts is hosting its first Low Sensory Night at Howard Park on Wednesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This free event is specifically designed for the neurodivergent community and will feature ice skating, a low sensory room and a number of activities for sensory seekers.
abc57.com
South Bend Schools considers consolidating to two high schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new proposal from South Bend Community School Corporation suggests leaving just two high schools open. South Bend Schools released three potential scenarios for its long-range facilities master plan, Monday. The proposals are clear to note there has not been a final decision, and consolidation isn't likely before the 2024-25 school year.
abc57.com
Washington Park Zoo announces death of beloved tiger, Stars
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - Officials with the Washington Park Zoo announced Monday that the zoo's beloved tiger, Stars, was euthanized after suffering from chronic kidney disease. Stars, 18, was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease a few weeks ago. Zoo staff had been closely monitoring Stars since the diagnosis. The decision...
WNDU
South Bend says goodbye to Father Walter J. Bly
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Saint Joseph High School Community celebrated the life of a local Legend. Father Walter J. Bly died on Jan. 27 at the age of 90, and on Saturday, he was laid to rest surrounded by friends, family, and former students. Since 16 News Now...
abc57.com
Elkhart County is prepared for rail emergencies similar to derailment in Northeastern Ohio
ELKHART, Ind.- Evacuation and shelter-in-place orders remain in effect in a northeastern Ohio town after a train derailment sparked a massive fire and concerns about air quality. A Norfolk Southern train with more than 100 cars derailed in East Palestine. Norfolk Southern has a large depot in Elkhart county, local...
abc57.com
Longtime Benton Harbor resident announces campaign for mayor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Longtime Benton Harbor resident Gwen Johnson announced her campaign for mayor Monday evening. Johnson is a graduate of Benton Harbor High School and is heavily involved in the community. In recent years, Johnson has hosted a number of events in the city, including the first-ever Social...
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
abc57.com
Bare Hands Brewery misses key deadline on proposed South Bend site
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The future Bare Hands Brewery location in South Bend, which has seen years of delays, has missed another key deadline. The brewery first announced an expansion into South Bend in 2016, with the City selling a vacant property near Four Winds Field to Bare Hands for $1. Years of delays, including pandemic-related setbacks, led to the City renegotiating its contract with Bare Hands Brewery this past Summer. The new agreement called for the South Bend location on the corner of William & Wayne Street to have a rough inspection by February 1, and open by September 1, 2023.
abc57.com
SBPD Winter Prospect Day February 18, applications due February 13
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department's Winter Prospect Day is scheduled for February 18. Anyone interested in joining the department has until February 13 to submit their applications. South Bend Police Department Prospect Days are testing days that allow potential employees to streamline the hiring process by...
abc57.com
Goshen man arrested in connection with 1975 cold case
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in 1975. Fred Bandy Jr., 67, of Goshen, and John Wayne Lehman, 67, of Auburn, Indiana, were arrested in their respective homes on Monday. On August 6, 1975, 17-year-old Laurel Jean...
There’s something ‘mysterious’ going on in Muskegon
For 40 years, Holland native David Lubbers traveled the globe to capture images of parts of the world that many of us may never see. Now, he has brought those images home to West Michigan.
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
abc57.com
SBPD: residents invited to monthly crime stat meeting Wednesday evening
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Police Department (SBPD) is inviting its residents to this month's Community Crime Stat meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the department's auditorium. This meeting will cover January's crime trends and give residents an opportunity to ask questions and voice concerns about...
Indiana Man Finds 5K in His Fast-food Bag –Then Does This
His Sister Called it a "Test of the Universe" An Elkhart, Indiana man recently received much more than a Sausage McMuffin from the drive-thru. Instead, he found stacks of money in individual Ziploc bags totaling around $5,000.
