Related
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public Help Finding Man Missing in Bellflower Area
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in finding a 34-year-old man who frequents the Bellflower area and hasn’t been heard from since Jan. 16. Frederick Duane Stafford II is described as Black, 6 feet, 2 inches tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s department. He was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a gray jacket and blue jeans.
mynewsla.com
2-Month-Old Girl Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in La Puente
A 2-month-old girl who sheriff’s detectives said has been taken by her parents and was last seen in La Puente has been reported missing, authorities said Tuesday. Sayvee Torres was last seen Jan. 24 on the 800 block of Eldon Avenue, near Hacienda Boulevard and Temple Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID One of Two Women Killed in Downtown Los Angeles
Authorities Monday identified one of two women who were killed in downtown Los Angeles over the weekend, and detectives continued their investigation into the crimes. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. Sunday to the 300 block of South Main Street found a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, and she died at the scene, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Hacienda Heights Man, 52
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 52-year-old man suffering from cerebral palsy and epilepsy who went missing in Hacienda Heights. Sean Alexander Krause was last seen at about 5 p.m. Saturday in the 16400 block of Old forest Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Sheriff Seeks Public’s Help to Find Man Missing From Wildomar in Riverside County
Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who went missing after going for a hike in Wildomar. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore station responded to the 21000 block of Grand Avenue on Friday to a report of a lost hiker.
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park PD Releases Video of Officers’ Shooting of Double Amputee
Huntington Park police released video Monday of the fatal shooting by officers of a double amputee who was suspected in an earlier stabbing and allegedly threatened officers with a knife. The Jan. 26 shooting of Anthony Lowe, whose legs were both amputated and who used a wheelchair, has led to...
mynewsla.com
Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty in Long Beach Killing
An ex-con pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other counts stemming from a man’s shooting death in Long Beach less than a week before Christmas. Seth Gomes, 33, was charged Jan. 11 with one count each of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police Investigate Two Shootings within Two Hours
Two men were shot within two hours in the area of Long Beach Polytechnic High School, and both were expected to survive, authorities said Monday. The first shooting occurred at 9:32 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Locust Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. Police were notified about a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Confrontation with Deputies on South End of MoVal
A man was fatally shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff’s deputies on the south side of Moreno Valley Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 25400 block of Filaree Avenue, near Patricia Street, according to the sheriff’s department. Multiple patrol units were sent...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed by Hit-and-Run Vehicle in Van Nuys
A man believed in his 50s was crossing a Van Nuys street when he was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene, leaving him to die, authorities said Saturday. The crash occurred at 10:15 p.m. Friday at Oxnard Street and Woodman Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.
mynewsla.com
Two Women Killed At Two Separate Homicides in Downtown Los Angeles
Two women were killed in two separate homicides that occurred Sunday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers dispatched at 1:51 a.m. to the 300 block of South Main Street located a woman in her 30s suffering from stab wounds, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested for Allegedly Having Gun at Kids Soccer Tournament
A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly bringing a gun to a park where a soccer tournament was being held for children aged 8 to 12 years old. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Marina del Rey station received a call at 10:20 a.m. about a man possibly armed at the Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area at 4100 S. La Cienega Blvd., according to a watch commander. The officials added that law enforcement personnel were still at the scene early Sunday afternoon.
mynewsla.com
Inmate Walks Away from Correctional Facility in Los Angeles
Authorities Sunday are searching for an inmate who walked away from a correctional facility in Los Angeles. Carlos Montes walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Saturday. California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officers received notification of an alarm on Montes’ monitoring device at 4:30 p.m., according to a CDCR news statement.
mynewsla.com
Homeless Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente
A homeless man was killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente. He was identified as 25-year-old Trevor Welch, according to the coroner’s office, which confirmed his homelessness. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of...
mynewsla.com
Young Man Accused of Killing Desert Hot Springs Man to Stand Trial
A La Quinta man will be arraigned next week on a murder charge stemming from the shooting death of a 20-year-old man whose body was found in the open desert of Desert Hot Springs. At the end of a preliminary hearing Monday, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Edward Forstenzer ruled...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Palmdale Crash ID’d
A 69-year-old motorcycle rider was identified Monday as the victim of a crash on Bouquet Canyon Road in Palmdale. Gordon Moore was a Lancaster resident, according to the coroner’s office. The crash was reported at 4:14 p.m. Saturday on Bouquet Canyon Road just south of Elizabeth Lake Road, according...
mynewsla.com
Riverside Toddler, Mother Found in Ontario After Alleged Abduction
A 3-year-old boy and his mother, who allegedly kidnapped him, have been found, with the boy unharmed and the 25-year-old mother under arrest, authorities said. Samantha Hernandez was believed to have taken Elias Cruz at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Riverside Police Department release. They had last been seen walking near Lake and Randolph streets.
mynewsla.com
Woman Killed as She Tried to Cross Road in Laguna Beach
A woman was fatally injured Sunday evening as she tried to cross a busy road in Laguna Beach. The crash happened around 6 p.m. near the 30600 block of South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police. The woman was treated at the scene, then taken to a hospital, where...
mynewsla.com
Woman with Schizophrenia Missing in Norwalk
Sheriff’s detectives asked the public for help Saturday locating a 67-year-old woman who needs medication for schizophrenia and depression and disappeared in Norwalk. Daphne O’Neil was last seen at 7 p.m. Friday in the 11500 block of Firestone Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Her family...
mynewsla.com
Female Motorist, 90, Killed in Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A 90-year-old woman behind the wheel of a speeding Lincoln Continental was killed in a crash in Long Beach as her car sped through a parking lot where it hit four other vehicles and two pedestrians, authorities said Sunday. Officers were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to the area...
