RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash in Randolph County Monday morning. It happened on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road around 5:30 a.m. Troopers said the driver of a Lincoln was going north on Prospect Street when he tried to pass a car going the same direction, went off the roadway, and hit 49-year-old Joseph Rowbottom, who was walking along the other side of the road.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO