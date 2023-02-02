Read full article on original website
Nancy Crabtree
4d ago
The turn arounds on Freeway Drive are so dangerous. I am surprised there have not been more wrecks.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Toddlers Die In House Fire After Being Left Home Alone And 4-Year-Old Had Cocaine In His SystemThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreensboro, NC
This Massive Thrift Shop in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensGreensboro, NC
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Related
Crash involving GTA bus leaves victims with injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) released a statement after one its buses was involved in a crash Monday evening. The Greensboro Police Department got the call about the crash at around 6 p.m. GTA said according to video obtained from the bus, a Kia Sedan failed to...
Suspects sought after shots fired in Durham road-rage incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people involved in a shooting during a road-rage incident in a convenience store parking lot in Durham,
Archdale man killed when driver tries to pass in no-passing zone, troopers say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash in Randolph County Monday morning. It happened on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road around 5:30 a.m. Troopers said the driver of a Lincoln was going north on Prospect Street when he tried to pass a car going the same direction, went off the roadway, and hit 49-year-old Joseph Rowbottom, who was walking along the other side of the road.
WXII 12
Vehicle fire snarls traffic on Interstate 40 in Guilford, Forsyth counties Monday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A vehicle fire caused extensive delays on Interstate 40 East in Greensboro. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Highway 68, mile marker 210. The right eastbound shoulder was closed in that area. Authorities have not said if...
Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
Caught on Camera | Man steals money from Mayflower cash register in Asheboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A shameless crime caught on camera. A man opens the cash register at an Asheboro restaurant, stealing the cash inside. WFMY News 2's Itinease McMiller talked to the store manager about the crime and found out this isn't the first time this has happened. Mayflower manager...
Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WXII 12
Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
Durham police investigate crash near bridge, Morreene Road reopens
DURHAM, N.C. — WRAL News is working to learn more about a possible pedestrian-involved crash on Sunday. Several Durham police cars responded to the scene near Morreene Road in Durham. The road was closed on Sunday afternoon as crews responded. WRAL News has reached out to Durham police but...
WXII 12
Robber caught on surveillance camera stealing cash, police search for suspect
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Managers of an Asheboro restaurant are asking for the public's help in finding a robbery suspect. Surveillance video from the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant captured the moment a man took money from the cash register. This happened when an employee briefly turned away. The Mayflower Seafood Restaurant...
Lanes reopened after car fire closed I-40 E in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The right lanes of I-40 E near Exit 210 are now open near Greensboro in Guilford County after a car fire. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!. Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store. ADD...
2 facing 45+ charges after taking hostage in 4-hour standoff in NC: police
Two men are now in custody after an hours-long standoff with police.
cbs17
Durham police looking to ID person who threatened store worker, stole vape pen
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who threatened a retail worker and stole a vape pen. According to police, the incident happened around 12:57 p.m. on Jan. 12 at RTP Vapor at 1920 N.C. 54, #50b. If...
Man charged with armed robbery in Greensboro; 2nd gas station robbery on Randleman Road in 2 days
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is being charged following an armed robbery at a gas station on Saturday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Exxon at 2829 Randleman Road after getting a report of a robbery. Police say that the suspect implied to […]
29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
wfmynews2.com
Haw River woman charged late fees after billing mixup
Do you want your bills in the mail or through email? One Alamance County woman was repeatedly given late fees after a mistake with her phone company.
4 high school students survive Reidsville crash
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
Wrong-way crash on I-40 W between Wendover Avenue, Patterson Street leaves people with minor injuries
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A wrong-way crash snarled traffic in Greensboro Thursday night. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 214, near Exit 214 for Wendover Avenue, according to NCDOT. The closure was in effect between the Wendover Avenue exit and Exit 216 for Patterson Avenue. Police confirm that three vehicles were involved and one of […]
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
alamancenews.com
County agrees to buy former BD building along I-85/40 to house consolidated 9-1-1 center
Alamance County’s commissioners have decided to purchase a former industrial building in Burlington along I-85/40 to serve as a new, centralized location for the county’s 9-1-1 center and other local emergency services. During a regularly-scheduled meeting on Monday, the commissioners unanimously agreed to use nearly $7.3 million in...
Comments / 3