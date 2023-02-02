ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reidsville, NC

Comments / 3

Nancy Crabtree
4d ago

The turn arounds on Freeway Drive are so dangerous. I am surprised there have not been more wrecks.

WFMY NEWS2

Crash involving GTA bus leaves victims with injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Transit Agency (GTA) released a statement after one its buses was involved in a crash Monday evening. The Greensboro Police Department got the call about the crash at around 6 p.m. GTA said according to video obtained from the bus, a Kia Sedan failed to...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Archdale man killed when driver tries to pass in no-passing zone, troopers say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A person is dead after a crash in Randolph County Monday morning. It happened on Prospect Street near Turnpike Road around 5:30 a.m. Troopers said the driver of a Lincoln was going north on Prospect Street when he tried to pass a car going the same direction, went off the roadway, and hit 49-year-old Joseph Rowbottom, who was walking along the other side of the road.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man arrested in deadly Southside Johnny's shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they've arrested a man in the Southside Johnny's shooting. Police charged Dasean Aaron Hunter, 26, of Winston-Salem, with second-degree murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to inflict serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Heavy police presence at New Irving Heights Apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple cop cars and an ambulance were seen at the New Irving Heights Apartments due to an aggravated assault on Sunday afternoon. When officers arrived to the scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound, Greensboro Police report. They were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Highway patrol investigating deadly crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed by a car Monday in Trinity. The state highway patrol said someone was hit by a car in the 5100 block of Prospect Street. It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to highway patrol. Troopers said Joseph Rowbottom was walking on the southbound shoulder when he was hit by a car.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

4 high school students survive Reidsville crash

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Four high school students survived a crash. Reidsville police say the crash involved a 16-year-old driver going almost twice the speed limit along Freeway Drive and Ashcroft Drive. “It would not have surprised me it would have been a fatality. The impact and the vehicles looked that bad.” The crash report […]
REIDSVILLE, NC

