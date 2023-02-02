ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

Triad leaders announce new approach to solving homelessness

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — County Commissioner Chairman Skip Alston sat down with FOX8 to talk about a first-of-its-kind treatment center for people facing homelessness in Guilford County. “I don’t want another winter season to come to Guilford County and be under the same conditions we are in,” Alston said. Leaders are finalizing plans to […]
Greensboro residents, city leaders share concerns about speeding at intersection of Randleman Road, Meadowview Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Some people are scared to leave home because of the danger outside their door: speeding drivers day and night. It’s one of the biggest complaints people living near the intersection of Randleman Road and Meadowview Road in Greensboro have addressed with city council members. FOX8 crews went to the intersection at […]
Winston-Salem school bus involved in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem Forsyth County School (WSFCS) bus was involved in a crash early Tuesday morning, according to police. Officers were notified about the crash just before 7 a.m. A car was making a too large of a right turn from Collins Street onto eastbound West 25th...
Suit being filed against contractor that 5 On Your Side investigated

After 5 On Your Side investigated a Hillsborough contractor, a state agency is trying to ban him from contracting in North Carolina, ever again. Three people told 5 On Your Side they hired Scott Taylor of Shapes Construction for big remodeling projects. They say he collected tens of thousands of dollars, then abandoned the projects without completing work that was paid for.
Penn chosen to lead WSPD

Winston-Salem native William Penn Jr. has been named Chief of the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). Penn was one of four finalists vying for the position following a nationwide recruiting effort. The other finalists were Assistant Chief Jose “Manny” Gomez and Assistant Chief Wilson S. Weaver, both of the WSPD, and Chief Scott C. Booth of the Danville Police Department.
No working smoke detectors in fatal Germanton Road fire, Winston-Salem officials confirm; victim identified by police

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are battling a fatal fire with “challenging conditions” in Winston-Salem. According to officials with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, they received a call around 7:20 a.m. about a fire at a home on Germanton Road. Crews were still working to put out hot spots as of just after 8 a.m., saying […]
