inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 – with the resolution to be presented to the council at its...
Survey: Many Hoosiers Unaware Of State Financial Aid Programs
CARMEL — A new survey from Carmel-based INvestEd shows while nearly 90% of Hoosiers see value in postsecondary education, a majority find understanding the full process of paying for college to be difficult. The nonprofit polled more than 1,700 residents from rural, urban and suburban areas throughout the state, and more than half said they had not heard of at least one state scholarship program that could aid in paying for college.
Fulton County SWCD Holds 83rd Annual Meeting And Banquet
ROCHESTER — Fulton County Soil and Water Conservation District held its 83rd annual meeting and banquet at the Geneva Center in Rochester Monday, Feb. 6. The event featured a welcome by outgoing SWCD Board of Supervisors Chairman Dustin Zellers and well as introductions by SWCD Executive Director Megan Malott, who was appointed in 2022. Zellers praised Malott for being a “detail oriented” and “creative thinker” who works well in teams and in “meeting strict deadlines … we’re very impressed with her skills.”
IDEM To Bring Free Earth Day Presentations, Webinars To Hoosier Classrooms
INDIANAPOLIS — To help Indiana schools celebrate Earth Day 2023, the Indiana Department of Environmental Management is again offering free hands-on classroom presentations, in addition to virtual webinar presentations, to elementary students across the state. “I am pleased to have IDEM staff visit classrooms in person and virtually to...
Indiana 211 Day Raises Awareness Of Valuable Resource For Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb has proclaimed Saturday, Feb. 11, “Indiana 211 Day,” as Indiana joins states and cities across the country raising awareness about 211: an important, free resource, available to all Hoosiers. In 2022, Indiana 211 helped connect more than 150,000 callers throughout Indiana...
One Contested Race In WL For Primary
WINONA LAKE — There’s a contested race in Winona Lake for the May primary. Current Winona Lake Clerk-Treasurer Laurie Renier has a challenger in Heather James. Both are running as Republicans, with James opting to not seek another term representing Ward 4 on the Winona Lake Town Council.
Hiring Process For New Warsaw Fire Chief Still Ongoing
WARSAW — The hiring process for a new Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory chief is still ongoing, according to Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer. Thallemer shared parting comments with WWFT Chief Garrett Holderman during a Feb. 7 WWFT board meeting. Holderman tendered his resignation to the city in mid-January, citing personal family reasons as his motive for moving back to Arizona.
Archer, Rader File For Seats On Leesburg Town Council
LEESBURG — Leesburg Town Council President Christina Archer has filed for re-election. In addition, Mitch Rader has also filed for a position on the council. The election will be held in November. “After retiring from a teaching career, I returned to my hometown of Leesburg and moved into the...
Grace College Inducts Local Students Into Alpha Chi Honor Society
WINONA LAKE — Grace College inducted 26 juniors and seniors into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4, including several students from Kosciusko and Fulton counties. Newly inducted members of the Grace College Alpha Chi Honor Society include:. Blake Burns, a biblical studies major from Winona Lake.
Marla Kay Garrabrant
Marla Kay (Weyhrich) Garrabrant, 75, died Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, 2023, in South Bend. Marla was born Aug. 2, 1947. She is survived by her life partner Dave and his three daughters, Kendra Hanson Vickers, Elkhart, Heather Hanson Berry, Arlington, Va. and Lesley Hanson Leins, Hagerstown, Md. Also surviving are her two sisters, Linda (Norman) Beach, Lakeville and Susan (Mike) Sugrue, Chicago, Ill.
Royse Engle
Royse M. Engle, 92, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Grace Village in Winona Lake. Royse was born Jan. 20, 1931. On April 7, 1952, Royse married Earline (Richardson) Engle. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his children; Timothy (Lorraine) Engle, Columbus, Ohio, Debra (Terry)...
Goshen Theater To Hold Spring Acting Showcase Feb. 18
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater’s acting students have been hard at work for the past five weeks in their Monologue/Scene Study class. They are now ready to share their pieces with family, friends and fans. The Monologue/Scene Study showcase will be held from 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at...
Ryan’s Place Expands Camp Hope To Syracuse
GOSHEN — Ryan’s Place is offering a one-day Camp Hope from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday March 4, at Syracuse Elementary School. Ryan’s Place in Goshen is a nonprofit organization that provides grief support to children, teens and families at no cost to them. When a...
Rosalie Whitt
Rosalie Whitt, 75, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. She was born on July 15, 1947. On Sept. 12, 1961, she married Billy Whitt. He preceded her in death on Oct. 30, 1988. Survivors include her children, Wayne Whitt, Terre Haute, Cynthia (Mitch) Tomblin,...
Goshen Theater Acting Studio Session Begins Feb. 20
GOSHEN — Goshen Theater’s next Acting Studio session begins Feb. 20, and there’s still time to join. Students will collaborate with their peers through improvisation to create a story to be turned into a script. After helping to create their story, students will audition for what role they will play for the final showcase.
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw to Earla Jane (Hawkins) Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school and junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School.
Timeline From The Past: Winona Avenue Fire, Elementary School Names
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Feb. 9, 1977 — A fire of unknown origin destroyed the Quick Clean Laundry and Warsaw Home Appliance and TV, 500 E. Winona Ave., Warsaw, early today. Losses from the blaze, which broke out shortly before 4:25 a.m. today, were estimated near $250,000.
Nancy Caywood
Nancy Caywood, 81, Rochester, passed away at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at her residence. She was born on Sept. 20, 1941. On April 26, 1974, Nancy married Robert Caywood. Survivors include her husband, Robert D. “Bob” Caywood, Rochester; stepdaughters Debbie (Richie) Magan, Florida, and Tammie Caywood, Rochester; grandchildren;...
Georgia Ruf
Georgia May Ruf, 75, Columbia City, died at 9:18 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Stillwater Hospice, Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 22, 1947. Survivors include her children Sharron (Dave) Wilkins, Fort Wayne, Patrick Braden, Columbia City, Jeffrey (Helen) Braden, Fort Wayne and Anthony (Tara) Braden, Avilla; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and siblings Doris Parks, Appling, Ga., Carla Pratt, Chino Hills, Calif. and Nelson (Claudette) Marsh, Gardnerville, Nev.
Danial Joseph Ferm — PENDING
Danial Joseph Ferm, 71, died Feb. 6, 2023, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Arrangements are pending with Earl-Grossman Funeral Homes, Argos.
