CARMEL — A new survey from Carmel-based INvestEd shows while nearly 90% of Hoosiers see value in postsecondary education, a majority find understanding the full process of paying for college to be difficult. The nonprofit polled more than 1,700 residents from rural, urban and suburban areas throughout the state, and more than half said they had not heard of at least one state scholarship program that could aid in paying for college.

INDIANA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO