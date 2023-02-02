Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Everett E. Niles
Everett E. Niles, age 79, passed away surrounded by family at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Everett was born in Mauston on July 1, 1943 to the late Howard and Marjorie (Eldred) Niles. His family moved to Prairie du Sac when he was a sophomore and he attended Prairie du Sac High School; graduating in 1961.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin supper clubs are making a comeback, according to documentary maker
From Sullivan’s in Trempealeau to the Black Angus in Prairie du Chien, and The Freight House and Digger’s in La Crosse, supper clubs are an old-fashioned Wisconsin tradition. Places where you can drink a brandy “old-fashioned,” or go on a weekend for a fish fry or prime rib....
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: La Crosse Mayor Reynolds on homeless, supper clubs and the power of poop — literally
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds joins Monday for La Crosse Talk PM to discuss homelessness, the city’s unique wastewater treatment plant, Gov. Tony Evers’ visit and some new hires. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3...
Wisconsin UPS Driver Being Called A Hero
Maybe it should be 'Wisconsin Nice' instead, especially after this story! A UPS driver in Wisconsin is being hailed a hero and for very good reason. He has been making headlines as of late after he sprung into action in late January. We hear stories often about heroic people all...
Channel 3000
Helen Berniece Sauer
Helen Berniece Sauer, 94, formerly of Bennett, died peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at The Pines in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. Helen was born on March 12, 1928, in Rochester, MN, and was the daughter of Henry J. and Genevieve H. (Bermel) Unkel. Helen was a graduate of St Mary’s Catholic School, Muscatine Iowa. Helen was united in marriage to Robert William Sauer in the Zion Lutheran Church in Davenport on December 12, 1948.
nbc15.com
Mazomanie family travels to South America to bring daughter’s remains home
MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Following an unexpected death and weeks of uncertainty, a family in Mazomanie was finally able to recover their loved one’s remains. Cassy Doolittle, 25, was rock climbing on the southern tip of Argentina when she came face to face with freezing rain and high winds. According to her family, Cassy sent out a distress call and her body was found two days later.
Channel 3000
Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office seeks info in 2020 Devil's Lake murder
BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office once again asked the public for information relating to a 2020 murder at Devil's Lake State Park. Investigators have look into over 100 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the murder of 24-year-old John Schmutzer. Schmutzer was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park in October 2020.
Channel 3000
Dane Co. Sheriff's Office warn against check theft as local losses exceed $300K
MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County Sheriff's officials warned local businesses to guard against check theft Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating multiple check thefts with losses potentially exceeding $300,000. Officials said the suspects copied payroll checks and cashed them.
Channel 3000
Richland County man accused of stealing gun, shooting at house
SYLVAN, Wis. -- Deputies in Richland County arrested a man Sunday after they said he stole a gun from a truck and shot at a house. Richland County Sheriff's officials said the shooting was first reported at around 2:20 a.m. at a home in Sylvan. Deputies found multiple bullet holes in the side of the house and spent shell casings were found in the driveway.
Channel 3000
Driver seriously injured in crash with semi near Prairie du Sac
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. -- A driver was seriously injured in a crash with a semi near Prairie du Sac Friday morning. Crews were called to the area of US 12 at Sauk Prairie Road just after 8 a.m. A pickup truck and a semi were found in a ditch.
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute
WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
OnlyInYourState
The Remote Distillery In Wisconsin That’s Picture Perfect For A Day Trip
At a glance, the business might make little sense – a barn selling Caribbean-style rum in the middle of Wisconsin’s dairy country, on a road that’s almost deserted, unless you count the occasional Amish buggy. But as it turns out, if you build it, they will come and St. Mary’s Distillery proves that dairy country can serve up more than a good glass of milk. Business at St. Mary’s Distillery is booming these days and it’s worth a trip, if only to drink an Old Fashioned that tastes a little like success. Here’s what’s waiting for you at this fun Wisconsin distillery.
interlochenpublicradio.org
The Cougar Conclusion
In the Great Lakes States, cougars are an animal caught between myth and migration. Mountain lions have been slowly but steadily moving east, and confirmed sightings are on the rise. But the number verified by wildlife officials pales in comparison to the number of reports that flood in. Some of those are legit. Most are misidentifications. Others are straight up hoaxes.
x1071.com
Platteville Police Department Shares Warning
The Platteville Police Department shared an announcement warning the public not to open an email from their officers with the subject line “ACH-rec” that contains an HTML file attachment. They are sharing on their Facebook page that this is a spam or phishing attempt. They recommend that anyone who received this email not open it and delete it.
x1071.com
Arrest in Richland County For Shots Fired
Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s department were called for a report of a man who had stolen a handgun out of a truck, fired several rounds into the side of a residential home, and then left the scene at approximately 2:20 AM in Sylvan Township in Richland County on Sunday. Deputies arrived at the scene and located several bullet holes in the side of the residence as well as several spent shell casings near the driveway. A woman stated that she and the suspect got into a verbal domestic argument and the suspect threatened to shoot another person who he knew was located inside the residence. The suspect then proceeded to shoot several rounds into the side of the residence. The suspect, Michael Krueger was later apprehended by the Westby Police Department. Krueger is currently in the Richland County Jail awaiting a bail hearing. He is being charged with 1st Degree Attempted Reckless Homicide, 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Theft of a Firearm, Criminal Damage to Property, and Disorderly Conduct by use of a Dangerous Weapon. No injuries were reported.
nbc15.com
Sauk Co. woman accused of theft, misconduct while working as town treasurer
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman is accused of depositing property tax payments into her personal checking accounts while serving as a Sauk County town’s treasurer, according to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue Friday. The DOR stated that Brittany Syvrud, 36, was charged recently with a felony count of...
thecountyline.net
Norwalk man dies days after daughter’s birth
Nicaraguan immigrants Paula Martinez Lopez and Johnny Pineda Pedilla of Norwalk welcomed their new baby girl, Tomah Health’s first of 2023, on Jan. 1. Tomah Health put out a press release Jan. 2 on the birth of Angelin Pineda Martinez, who weighed 7 pounds and measured 19 inches long.
wearegreenbay.com
Western Wisconsin deer farm depopulated after 4 animals test positive for CWD
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A farm in western Wisconsin that was quarantined in September 2022 due to a positive chronic wasting disease (CWD) test has been confirmed to be depopulated. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced the depopulation of the Vernon County deer...
x1071.com
Investigation Surrounding UW-Platteville Wrestling Coaches
The UW-Platteville Wrestling team is going through a very rough time. A report says the coaching staff is no longer leading the team right now. Members of the team were told last week that Head Coach Trevor Kittleson and his staff would not be coaching right now. Athletes say there has been no clear explanation as to why the coaches aren’t there or when they will be back, just an order not to contact the coaches. A spokesperson says they are investigating multiple potential UW-Platteville and NCAA rules violations, and they cannot comment on personnel matters while these investigations are ongoing. Former UW-Platteville wrestling coach Chris Walter is listed as an acting head coach and assistants Brent Allen and Les Hollingsworth are listed as acting assistant coaches. The team just concluded the “Throwdown in the Theatre” winning over Augustana 36-13 Friday at the Center for the Arts. But now, the team is in limbo, with WIAC Tournament play on February 11 and Regional meets starting on February 24.
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic surgeons leaving SSM Health did not break contract, court documents say
Jason Sansone, MD, and Brian Keyes, DO, who are being sued by Madison, Wis.-based SSM Health Dean Medical group, say they did not violate employment contracts when planning their own independent practice, according to a response filed Feb. 3 in Dane County Circuit Court. SSM Health sued Dr. Sansone and...
