Your News Local
North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed
This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
Body camera video shows what led up to officer-involved shooting in Marion
MARION – Indiana State Police are investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. Marion police said at 3:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers with Marion PD were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of 15th and South Florence Street. One caller told police the suspect vehicle was a gold SUV. When […]
Police pursuit of stolen car in Goshen ends with crash, driver hospitalized
A pursuit of a stolen car ended with a crash and the suspect driver rushed to the hospital. Goshen Police were notified around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, about a stolen vehicle that was spotted in the parking lot of a gas station in the 4500 block of Elkhart Road.
Police arrest man accused of walking away from crash, public intoxication
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Monday after allegedly driving while intoxicated and walking away from the scene of a crash, according to the probable cause affidavit. Daniel Hoff, 51, was charged with the following:. Operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more with...
Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants
Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
Traffic stop results in the arrest of a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm
DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, February 2, Troopers from the Indiana State Police Post discovered a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, approximately 12 grams of suspected cocaine, 12 grams of marijuana, and US currency on a traffic stop. At approximately 10:30 p.m., Trooper Jacob Ridgway patrolled...
Traffic stop uncovers cocaine in Delaware County
A Muncie man faces charges after state police say a traffic stop uncovered a gun and drugs Thursday.
Stolen vehicle crash disrupts major Mishawaka intersection
Mishawaka, IN — Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincoln Way on Thursday. Police say that it happened just before noon and that a stolen vehicle was involved. That vehicle was reported stolen at Barnaby’s on Grape Road. The stolen...
Traffic stop leads to foot pursuit, man detained
DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., Master Trooper Shawn Cosgrove of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck along Interstate 69 near the 245.0-mile marker for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over and came to a...
Fire severely damages Elkhart home
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
Kokomo police seek help identifying man suspected of using counterfeit bills
The Kokomo Police Department said at about 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 31, an individual made purchases at the Dollar General at 211 W. Markland Ave. using seven $100 bills.
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects
KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:01 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 400 block of East Armstrong Road, Leesburg. Moyotl Velazquez lost his ID. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 4:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 3500 block of Commerce Drive,...
Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
Angola police searching for shoplifting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Angola police are asking for the public's help finding a shoplifting suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call Angola Police Dispatch at 260-665-2121.
