North Manchester, IN

Your News Local

North Manchester man arrested for battery after no-contact order was filed

This from inkfreenews.com: SYRACUSE, IN — A North Manchester man was arrested after allegedly battering a woman four days after a no-contact order was filed. Scott Michael Dingess, 37, 1633 E. 900N, North Manchester, is charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy, both class A misdemeanors; domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery with a sentence enhancement, a level 5 felony.
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
95.3 MNC

Scam artists targeting Indiana restaurants

Detectives working from the Indiana State Police Peru District have recently received complaints about a potential scam targeting local restaurants. The restaurant receives a phone call. The caller tells the answering employee they are from a local law enforcement agency and conducting a counterfeit money investigation. The caller tells the employee that the restaurant possibly has counterfeit money. The employee is then instructed to gather all the restaurant’s money and meet the caller at a location away from the restaurant, purportedly to check for counterfeit money. This is an attempt to steal the restaurant’s money.
INDIANA STATE
Your News Local

Reported scam in ISP Peru District

PERU, IN
22 WSBT

Stolen vehicle crash disrupts major Mishawaka intersection

Mishawaka, IN — Several Mishawaka police officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Capital Avenue and Lincoln Way on Thursday. Police say that it happened just before noon and that a stolen vehicle was involved. That vehicle was reported stolen at Barnaby’s on Grape Road. The stolen...
MISHAWAKA, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to foot pursuit, man detained

DELAWARE CO. – On Thursday, around 9:30 a.m., Master Trooper Shawn Cosgrove of the Indiana State Police Pendleton District conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck along Interstate 69 near the 245.0-mile marker for a speeding violation. The vehicle pulled over and came to a...
DELAWARE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Fire severely damages Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart home is now severely damaged after fire broke out Saturday morning. Shortly before 5:30 a.m. firefighters were called to 1300 block of Cone Street. Heavy fire and smoke were coming from behind the one-story house when they got there. They had the fire under...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire

Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
ELKHART, IN
FOX59

Kokomo PD asks for help identifying Dollar General theft suspects

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects tied to multiple Dollar General thefts. According to the police department, the suspects captured in the surveillance footage are believed to be tied to three separate thefts at Dollar General stores around Kokomo that occurred over […]
KOKOMO, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 11:01 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 400 block of East Armstrong Road, Leesburg. Moyotl Velazquez lost his ID. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 4:13 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 3500 block of Commerce Drive,...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Phone call scam threatens arrest, demands money for missing jury duty in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A “bogus” phone scam is circling Allen County again that accuses citizens of missing jury duty, demands payment and threatens jail time. Allen Superior Court said in a release bogus calls have been reported this week demanding money to cover fines that resulted from skipping out on jury duty. The caller claims to be a police officer, saying a warrant has been issued for the juror’s arrest.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

‘Disgruntled customer’ pulls gun inside Lima Road Walmart

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A person described as a ‘disgruntled customer’ caused the Walmart located on Lima Road on Fort Wayne’s north side to be temporarily evacuated Thursday evening according to Fort Wayne police. Police were sent to the store just after 7 p.m. after a person...
FORT WAYNE, IN

