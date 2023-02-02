Read full article on original website
WFAA
State Sen. Charles J. Schwertner arrested, charged with driving while intoxicated
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Sen. Charles J. Schwertner of Georgetown was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) in Austin, according to jail records. According to KVUE's Senior Investigative Reporter Tony Plohetski, Schwertner, 52, was arrested and charged for a DWI in Austin overnight. Schwertner was arrested...
fox7austin.com
Teen shoots, kills friend at North Austin gas station while on drugs, APD says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a deadly shooting in North Austin. Police said on Feb. 5, around 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at a Chevron gas station at 9318 North I-35 service road southbound. When officers arrived, Austin-Travis County EMS and officers found...
Austin police arrest Texas senator on DWI charge, records show
Online jail records show Charles Jeffrey Schwertner, 52, was booked into the Travis County Jail just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends
AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end. APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller. When officers arrived, the armed...
Police search for 4 suspects who robbed east Austin gas station, shot employee
APD said the suspects robbed a Mobil gas station at 5511 Cameron Rd. on Jan. 27 around 8:37 p.m., then shot an employee in the stomach before leaving.
Cedar Park police find 28 ‘suspected stolen catalytic converters’; Suspects arrested
The Cedar Park Police Department said on Twitter that officers found 28 "suspect stolen" catalytic converters in the trunk of a car during a traffic stop.
KTSA
Selma Police arrest man caught burglarizing vehicle at auto body shop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was caught in the act of burglarizing a vehicle at an auto body shop in Selma is behind bars. It was just before midnight Monday when police were called to Gunn Collision Center at IH-35 North and Chelsea Place. A witness...
SWAT called to north Austin business, part of I-35 closed during response
Part of I-35 southbound and the service road were closed while SWAT and police were responding.
everythinglubbock.com
150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas
LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
kwhi.com
AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN
An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
Travis County constable revises comments about people "fighting over" food outside Austin HEB
Travis County’s Precinct 4 Constable is revising his post from last week’s ice storm in Austin. The original post from George Morales suggested about 250 people were “fighting over” so-called “free food” outside an HEB
Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX
Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
3 Central Texans charged in connection with deadly fentanyl-laced overdose
Three Central Texans were indicted by a federal grand jury in Austin on five counts related to fentanyl distribution resulting in death and serious bodily injury.
KWTX
Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution
HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
Police called after threat against Austin power crew
Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
KSAT 12
Family killed in Comal County crash laid to rest
COMAL COUNTY – Five family members are in their final resting place after being killed in a crash in Comal County. In total, seven people died on January 22nd. Before their funeral, Hector Daniel Jaimes spoke about his loved ones. “Nancy Olvera Gonzales, she she really loved to do...
Travis County residents say neighborhood feels like a truck stop with parked big rigs
Some Travis County residents say their subdivision feels like a truck stop ever since drivers started parking their big rigs in their neighborhood. Confused about what recourse they have, they reached out to KXAN Investigates.
Former Alamo Heights athlete paralyzed after tingling sensation turned out to be rare disorder
SAN ANTONIO — “I had everything going for me and then within two days it was just taken away," said Angel Anthony Cortez, a Texas State student who was just diagnosed with a rare disorder. The 23-year-old was intubated for weeks, but is now able to talk about...
How some Central Texas districts are making up missed school days from ice storm
Several districts told KXAN they are waiting on waivers from the Texas Education Agency before making final decisions.
