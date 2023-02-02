ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox7austin.com

SWAT standoff with armed suspect near I-35 ends

AUSTIN, Texas - A SWAT standoff with an armed suspect near I-35 north of Rundberg Ln. in North Austin has come to an end. APD says it received a 911 call overnight about a man with a gun involved in a disturbance with the caller. When officers arrived, the armed...
AUSTIN, TX
everythinglubbock.com

150 lbs. of marijuana seized after police chase in Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KWKT) — Officers with the Lorena Police Department seized 150 pounds of marijuana early Saturday morning after a chase on Interstate 35. The department said Officer Greer and his K-9 partner, Drogen, spotted a vehicle driving recklessly around 2:00 a.m. on the interstate and attempted to stop it.
LORENA, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER THREE WEEKS ON THE RUN

An Austin man on the run for three weeks for an assault committed in Fayette County has been arrested. The La Grange Police Department announced that 41-year-old Darren LaTodd Houston was apprehended in Austin on Thursday. Houston was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force...
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Watch: Man Working to Restore Power Fights a Ram in Austin, TX

Whenever I stumble across a video like this, I wonder what I would do in the same situation. In the video at the bottom of this article, a man works with a few others on a telephone pole. One guy is up in the basket and two more are supporting down on the ground. As the video picks up, a ram with no horns is challenging the guy on the ground holding a wire. He lunges forward several times at the man, who tries to keep the beast at bay with some kicks. The man makes contact with the ram's face on the third attempt, which is when the animal decides to ram this poor guy at full speed, temporarily knocking him off his feet.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Lineman airlifted to medical facility after electrocution

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS were dispatched to an electrocution call around 6:16 p.m., on Saturday. It happened in the area of Landfill Rd. and Center Lake Rd., according to Holland VFD. Upon arrival, authorities found a Pike lineman had been electrocuted. The lineman...
HOLLAND, TX
KXAN

Police called after threat against Austin power crew

Craig Brooks, Austin Energy's director of operations who's overseeing those providing mutual aid, told reporters Monday that crews are dealing with a few "irate customers." During one incident, he said workers had to call Austin police after receiving threats for working near someone's property. He did not specify where or when this happened, though.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Family killed in Comal County crash laid to rest

COMAL COUNTY – Five family members are in their final resting place after being killed in a crash in Comal County. In total, seven people died on January 22nd. Before their funeral, Hector Daniel Jaimes spoke about his loved ones. “Nancy Olvera Gonzales, she she really loved to do...
COMAL COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy