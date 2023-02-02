Read full article on original website
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
4 Movies You Didn't Know Were Set in South CarolinaTed RiversCharleston, SC
charlestondaily.net
FlexCold Opening Second Facility in Charleston, South Carolina, Expanding its First
FlexCold announced plans to open its second cold-storage facility in the United States and expand its first facility in Jacksonville, Fla. The new facility will be built in Charleston, S.C., where the company’s headquarters are located. It is expected to be operational by late summer 2024. The $50 million investment will be located within 30 minutes of the Port of Charleston and will support import and export business, specifically seafood. The planned facility will offer more than 30,000 pallet positions of cold-storage space.
Meet these hospitality stars of the Midlands
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association recognizes stars of the hospitality industry in the Midlands.
live5news.com
Charleston mayor honors retired educator on her 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City is honoring a retired teacher who celebrates a major milestone Sunday. Amelia M. Taylor turns 100 years old on Sunday. She taught for 35 years before retiring from Jennie Moore Elementary School. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg declared Sunday Amelia M. Taylor Day in...
wanderwithalex.com
11 Things to Do in Shem Creek Near Downtown Charleston, SC
Down in the low country of South Carolina sits some of the most beautiful scenery and classic old cities such as Charleston. Once you cross the Cooper River from Charleston to Mount Pleasant, you will discover a popular dining section on a tiny little boardwalk of Shem Creek. Shem Creek...
holycitysinner.com
Front Beach Fest Returns to Isle of Palms in March
The Front Beach Fest returns to the Isle of Palms on Saturday, March 4th, from 12 pm to 4 pm. The City of Isle of Palms invites people of all ages for a day of dancing, eating, and fun on Ocean Boulevard. This free event will feature music from The...
Community groups to distribute “Rosa Parks pancakes” on Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A pay-what-you-can cafe is teaming up with a local advocacy group to honor civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks on what would have been her 110th birthday. Destiny Community Cafe and Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit volunteers will pass out pancakes at bus stops, shelters, and homeless encampments in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, […]
Iconic local Beaufort BBQ spot closes its doors
Lots of folks in Beaufort were thumbing through their Facebook news feeds on Friday morning and received quite a shock. That’s when everyone found out that long-time Beaufort BBQ spot, Duke’s Barbeque, was closing its doors permanently after serving up Friday’s dinner.
Red Lobster closes West Ashley restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have to travel a little further to satisfy your cheddar bay biscuit cravings. A longtime Red Lobster location in West Ashley has closed its doors. A spokesperson for the restaurant chain told News 2 that the company regularly reviews restaurant portfolios and determined the Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location was […]
holycitysinner.com
Valentine’s Day 2023 Menus, Events, Discounts, and Specials
Looking for some sweet plans for Valentine’s Day? Look below for a list of events, special menus, and more being offered to celebrate this lovely holiday. This is definitely not a complete list, so if you know of any additions, please let me know (christian@holycitysinner.com)!. Baguette Magic. Pre-orders for...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Mount Pleasant’s First African American Church: A Mystery, A Legacy
A major piece of Mount Pleasant’s history is found in the African American story. It’s among us today in the area’s sweetgrass baskets, gathering places like Six Mile Tavern and historic “settlement communities.” Gullah culture flavors the town at every corner. A historically spiritual group, at the center of it all, there is religion.
holycitysinner.com
Second Annual Car Show in Summerville Benefits Families Living with Alzheimer’s and Related Dementia
The ARK of South Carolina announced that it will be hosting its second annual Car Show on Saturday, March 25th at Nexton (201 Sigma Drive, Summerville). The free, family-friendly event will be open to the public at 9 am and will include food, coffee, prizes, and of course, classic cars.
Ground stop issued at Charleston International Airport, may be due to Chinese spy balloon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A ground stop was issued at Charleston International Airport Saturday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The FAA has paused departures to Wilmington (ILM), Myrtle Beach (MYR) and Charleston (CHS) airports to support the Department of Defense in a national security effort. The FAA cited “national security initiatives” for […]
One South Carolina City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest City in South Carolina
South Carolina has a rich history that’s steeped in both local and imported cultural inheritances which creates its unique identity. As one of the oldest colonized regions in the United States, it also hosted some of the first recorded settlements. Let’s discover the oldest city in South Carolina now.
live5news.com
Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
Charleston City Paper
Woodrum: Murdaugh trial doesn’t represent S.C.’s legal system
The ongoing Colleton County trial of Alex Murdaugh has all the makings of a great television drama — a small community beloved for its tranquility, a well-known legal family, questions of financial impropriety and murder. For many of us, no matter how we feel about the case, we will...
Antelope Valley Press
Jurors get their first look at Alex Murdaugh and his alibi
WALTERBORO, S.C. — During opening arguments in the Alex Murdaugh double-murder trial, Wednesday, I was grateful not to be a member of the jury. The 12 citizens seated for what’s expected to be a three-week grind are the only ones in the courtroom who will see photos of the gruesome murder scene, per court orders. It’s hard to unsee that sort of thing.
abcnews4.com
McMaster to attend groundbreaking ceremony at new $279M manufacturing plant in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Local and state officials are gathering in Walterboro on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new facility expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Colleton County. The lithium-ion battery storage systems manufacturing facility, owned by Kontrolmatik Technologies, is expected to open for business in...
abcnews4.com
The Refinery announces spring 2023 music lineup
HOLY CITY SINNER — The Refinery today announced that their 2023 concert season will kick off with a top-tier lineup of performers and festivals. Located on Charleston’s upper peninsula at 1640 Meeting Street, The Refinery’s outdoor music amphitheater anchors the mixed-use retail, office, and event space. Here’s...
live5news.com
2 displaced by Charleston Co. house fire
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people are without their home after being displaced by a Saturday night fire. The Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 400th block of Commonwealth Rd., which is in the Mount Pleasant area. The district says all residents got out of the home, and they...
