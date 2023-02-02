Read full article on original website
Royse Engle
Royse M. Engle, 92, Winona Lake, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Grace Village in Winona Lake. Royse was born Jan. 20, 1931. On April 7, 1952, Royse married Earline (Richardson) Engle. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his children; Timothy (Lorraine) Engle, Columbus, Ohio, Debra (Terry)...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:46 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, South CR 350E, near East Wyland Creek Drive, Warsaw. Driver: Timothy L. Sammons, 55, South CR 350E, Warsaw. Sammons’ vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 6:48 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6,...
Kids Market To Host Spring Sale In Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Kids Market has announced the 22nd anniversary of its bi-annual childrens sale Saturday, March 11, in Winona Lake. The event will be held at the Gordon Health and Wellness Center, 100 Publishers Drive on Grace College’s campus. The spring sale will feature spring and summer...
Charles Dustin Barrett — PENDING
Charles “Dustin” “Buster” Barrett, 40, Warsaw, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Kindred Hospital Indianapolis. Service arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Kung Fu Tea opens its doors at Jefferson Pointe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe. Kung Fu Tea opens Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States. The menu...
UPDATE: One Transported After Wreck By Tecomet
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was taken to the hospital following a wreck near Tecomet in Warsaw on Friday, Feb. 3. According to a Warsaw Police Department accident report, Landin D. Taylor, 31, North Parker Street, Warsaw, was transported with injuries over his entire body, including lacerations to his face and head.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 2:58 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 5000 block of South East Channel Road, Warsaw. Sarah Elizabeth Elder, Warsaw, reported her vehicle stolen. Loss of up to $50,000. 12:19 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 11000 block of North Robin Hood Road,...
Five Points Mall | Shopping mall in Marion, Indiana
Five Points Mall, formerly North Park Mall, was an enclosed shopping mall in Marion, Indiana, U.S. Opened in 1978, the mall's anchor stores are Roses Discount Store. Planet fitness & Applebee's are other major tenants. There are 3 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears, Carson's, and JCPenney. Outparcel properties...
Bonnie Jean Rock
Bonnie Jean Rock, 88, New Paris, died at 7:50 a.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home in New Paris. She was born April 13, 1934. On June 15, 1984, she married Eugene J. “Gene” Rock, and he died June 26, 2010. Surviving are her children Allen (Barb)...
A Nearby Museum Full Of Treasures
This week, we want to introduce readers to the Fort Wayne Museum of Art and everything that it has to offer. Fort Wayne is not considered a large metropolitan area, but the art museum has provided permanent and special exhibits for the community to enjoy that rival museums in much larger cities. The museum has impressed me through the years with special exhibitions, its growing permanent collection and its efforts to reach out to the community and artists in Northern Indiana.
Jerry Lee Rathbun
Jerry Lee Rathbun, Fort Wayne, and formerly of Warsaw, passed away at 4:44 a.m. in the comfort of his home on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at the age of 85. Jerry was born on Sept. 20, 1937, in Warsaw to Earla Jane (Hawkins) Rathbun and Cyril “Tuffy” Cameron Rathbun. He spent his early years in Warsaw where he attended elementary school and junior high school and graduated in 1956 from Warsaw High School.
Aggressive Bidding For Allen County Farmland
WOODBURN — A 121-acre tract of farmland in northeast Indiana sold last week for a price well above state averages, according to the auction company that handled the bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. says the property in the Allen County community of Woodburn sold for $19,984 per acre, totaling $2.4 million.
No injuries in Warsaw house fire
WARSAW — A firefighter was taken to a hospital to be checked out after an early Sunday morning house fire in Warsaw, but otherwise, there were no injuries. “Everybody got out of the residence, pretty much immediately,” said Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Public Information Officer Max Kinsey. WWFT was...
New Crumbl Cookie coming to South Bend
A new Crumbl Cookie is opening in South Bend. The new store is located at 1290 E. Ireland Road and will open for business on Friday, Feb. 10. During the first five days of opening, customers can order cookies in person. Starting on Feb. 15, customers can use delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and the Crumbl app.
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
Lanes to close near busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department is letting drivers know about upcoming lane restrictions Wednesday near a busy intersection in northeast Fort Wayne. St. Joe Center Road will be closed between Maplecrest Road and Salge Drive, according to a release from the department. Frontier...
UPDATE: Two-Vehicle Wreck Occurs Along Winona Avenue
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck occurred along Winona Avenue in Warsaw. The accident happened at 12:01 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at West SR 25 (Winona Avenue) and South Washington Street. According to a Warsaw Police Department accident report, Ishmael I....
Deloris Lee Deardorff
Deloris Lee Deardorff, 75, Warsaw, died at 2:21 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. She was born Dec. 20, 1947, in Lafayette, to Marjorie M. and Edgar Lewis Deardorff. Deloris graduated from North Manchester High School in North Manchester. She worked as a material handler for RR Donnelley & Sons in Warsaw and retired after 35 years. Deloris was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw. She and her beloved doll, Betsy, were well taken care of by the staff of Miller’s Merry Manor, and she enjoyed the many friends she made while a resident in their care.
Warsaw Council Gives Support To Driving Privilege Card Program
WARSAW — Warsaw Common Council voiced support Monday for Mayor Joe Thallemer to prepare a resolution in support of Indiana Senate Bill 248 on the Driving Privilege Card Program. The council gave a consensus vote of 6-0 – with the resolution to be presented to the council at its...
John Mellencamp kicks off North American tour with Indiana shows
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Singer-songwriter and Indiana native John Mellencamp is kicking off a new North American tour with two shows in the Hoosier state. Mellencamp's "Live and In Person 2023" tour began Sunday, Feb. 5 with a show at the Indiana University Auditorium. He will perform another show at the same location Monday night at 8 p.m. before traveling to Jacksonville, Orlando, New Orleans, and Vancouver among several other stops on his tour.
