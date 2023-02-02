ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Person stabbed downtown during attempted robbery

Tonight at 10: New dashcam video from the Flora fire. Chief Investigator Steve Brown has discovered new dashcam footage from the tragic Flora fire. It offers a minute-by-minute retelling of the valiant but unsuccessful effort that night to save four little girls' lives. Find out what really happened, tonight on FOX59 News at 10.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot by IMPD wants officers fired, criminally charged

Indianapolis — Anthony Maclin was wheeled into his attorney’s conference room to meet reporters one month and one week after being shot three times by IMPD officers in the driveway of his grandmother’s northside home after being startled awake in a car with a gun in his lap. ”As soon as I heard anything, I […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis home covered in bullet holes, IMPD investigating

INDIANAPOLIS — A family came back to their Indianapolis home over the weekend to find bullet holes all over their walls. There’s now a big bullet hole right above a couch and inches away from a framed symbol of the family’s faith. “The first emotion that comes to mind is anger,” said Vincent Hicks, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD arrests man for attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested Sunday evening for attempted murder, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. Police arrived to find a person with gunshot wounds. Police say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man arrested for nonfatal shooting on NE side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 21-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged role in a nonfatal shooting on the northeast side. IMPD responded to a report of a person who had been shot at 7039 American Way on Friday night. Upon arrival, officers located a victim who was alive and nursing a gunshot wound. IMPD Aggravated […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lansing Daily

Arsenal Tech High School: Indianapolis Fight Sends Three to Hospital, Arrests Made

About 10 students were arrested and seven were injured after a fight broke out at Arsenal Technical High School in Indianapolis on Thursday. Officers from the Indianapolis Police Department responded to the school around 1:30 p.m. EDT for an incident that began as a fist fight, according to WXIN. Between eight and 10 arrests were … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indiana 3-year-old shoots self in leg, hospitalized

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 3-year-old is recovering in an Indiana hospital after shooting himself in the leg. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers and EMS were called around 5:45 p.m. Saturday to the 1400 block of Broadway Street in Tippecanoe County for a juvenile shot. Upon arrival, LPD officers found that a 3-year-old boy […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

2 teens arrested in kidnapping, extortion plot that led to man’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made two additional arrests in connection with a December kidnapping and murder plot. On Feb. 2, IMPD VCU detectives located 17-year-old D’Sean Bigbee-Cummings, who was wanted on a kidnapping and murder warrant. The next day, on Feb. 3, 16-year-old Daniel Jackson turned himself in. Police had previously arrested three other […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in east side shooting

A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. 17-year-old Purdue Polytechnic student killed in …. A Purdue Polytechnic High School student was shot and killed Saturday night on the east side of Indianapolis. Indiana House passes bill allowing speed cameras...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Deadly stabbing on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police found a person stabbed on Indy’s far east side Sunday morning. Officers said an adult male victim was found inside a house on Whistler Drive off of North German Church Road. Officers were initially responding to reports of a person shot. The run was later updated to a person stabbed. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shooting investigation on Indy’s northeast side

UPDATE: Police arrested Lamont Franklin, 47, in connection to the shooting. INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. The shooting happened on Sterling Apple Drive which is just off North German Church Road. Details are limited, but IMPD said the victim is […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? The Chicken Inn

Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. Winner, winner, chicken dinner! You asked Sherman to make a visit and he’s granting your request! He visited Shelbyville favorite, the Chicken Inn. Chris Hagan...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Boy dies after shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A boy is dead after a Saturday night homicide in a residential area on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police said Sunday morning. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department did not provide the boy’s age in a news release issued Sunday morning. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the boy’s name once his family has been notified, IMPD says.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Juvenile shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 5605 Lowell Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Upon arriving, officers discovered a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Riley Hospital in critical condition, and was pronounced dead at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Tonight at 10: New dashcam video from the Flora fire

Chief Investigator Steve Brown has discovered new dashcam footage from the tragic Flora fire. It offers a minute-by-minute retelling of the valiant but unsuccessful effort that night to save four little girls' lives. Find out what really happened, tonight on FOX59 News at 10. Tonight at 10: New dashcam video...
FLORA, IN
Fox 59

Family searching for justice

A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. A devastated family is seeking justice after an Indianapolis woman was found shot to death inside her home on January 27. Suspect in Elwood officer’s death moving to state...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Vending machine full of books

IPS installs vending machine, but it’s not soda inside. Tonight at 10: New dashcam video from the Flora fire. Chief Investigator Steve Brown has discovered new dashcam footage from the tragic Flora fire. It offers a minute-by-minute retelling of the valiant but unsuccessful effort that night to save four little girls' lives. Find out what really happened, tonight on FOX59 News at 10.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

