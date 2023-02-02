American Lung Association Report Reveals Opportunities to Reduce the Burden of Tobacco in Montana

Read full article on original website
Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened
Rep. Gary Parry, R-Colstrip, voted with a committee majority to table a bill that tried to revise labor laws despite, he said, being threatened with retaliation if he failed to support it. “I grew up fighting back the bullies, and I don’t buckle under bully tactics,” Parry said in a brief interview Monday after the […] The post Montana legislative committee tables bill unions opposed; lawmaker said he was threatened appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana bill addresses security and foreign ownership of land
A Miles City legislator has a bill that addresses the potential spying by other countries. Some were concerned about the Chinese even before the Chinese spy balloon over Billings this week.
For Nearly 70 Years Montana Held This Record, Until Now
Sometimes records are impossible to break, and this record stood for nearly seventy years. Montanans are used to cold temperatures in the winter, and we are usually prepared for the conditions. Many folks don't know, but Rogers Pass in Montana held the coldest temperature ever recorded in the continental United States at -70! This bone-chilling temperature happened back in 1954 and has stood for nearly seventy years.
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Montana 2023: Free Guide
Creating an LLC in Montana can be a smart way to protect your personal assets and enjoy a more favorable taxation situation. But is this business entity right for you? And how do you go about starting an LLC, anyway?. We’ve created this article to answer those questions. Below, you’ll...
newsnationnow.com
Mexican drug cartels arrive in Big Sky Country
(NewsNation) — Once limited to cities along the southern border, the influence of Mexican drug cartels has spread to smaller American towns across the country, including several in the state of Montana. Jami Rak has lived in Billings, Montana her entire life. The largest city in Big Sky Country...
mtpr.org
Montana's snowpack decreased after a dry January
Montana’s snowpack decreased statewide following January’s relatively dry conditions. According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, three months of ample precipitation across much of Montana ground to a halt last month. Snowpack percentages are near to above normal east of the Continental...
Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God
Once again, the GOP supermajority/Freedom Caucus is taking a run at criminalizing doctors who provide medical aid to a dying patient, enabling that person to end his or her own suffering, and life, with a self-administered medication prescribed by the physician. Senate Bill 210 is the bullet that ends the statutory approach to medical aid […] The post Medical aid in dying and knowing the will of God appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KPVI Newschannel 6
'Changing the future of rural medicine:' Montana hospitals working toward Native health care equity
It’s been ongoing for years now and discussed even longer, but now greater efforts are being made across Montana to bridge the gaps in Native American health care. Since last year, Josiah Hugs has worked with Billings Clinic as a Native American liaison with its recently formed Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) department to increase and promote the education of and outreach to local Native communities.
Thank You! Montana Drug Dealer Taken Off Streets And Off To Jail
Another drug dealer has been taken off the streets of Montana. I don't care what you are selling, we don't have time for this nonsense in our state. After longer than usual wait times to see a sentencing date, Gerardo Gutierrez is finally seeing his time behind bars. The U.S....
The judiciary, tax rebates and the budget surplus
Mara Silvers Today is legislative day 26 out of 90. And this week, we’re talking about changes to the judicial branch, the budget surplus and tax proposals. This is The Session, a look at the politics and policy inside the Montana statehouse. I’m Mara Silvers with Montana Free Press.
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is
If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity
Finding a Commissioner of Political Practices is like searching for a creature that doesn’t really exist. Ask politicians on either side of the political spectrum and they’ll tell you they want someone who is familiar with the law, understands the political process, and is fair. That all sounds good. But what they really want is […] The post Gianforte’s nomination for top political cop has a long history of political activity appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Viral video shows unexplained explosion over Montana? Billings says no official reports, Rosendale to keep tabs (VIDEO)
U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, said he is looking into. viral social media videos and reports of an aerial explosion in the Montana skies after a surveillance balloon from China flew over the state earlier in the week. Rosendale is upset with President Joe Biden’s handling of the suspected China...
You’ll Love These 13 Great Donut Shops in Montana
There's nothing that beats a freshly-baked donut. It's the perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee. Here's a list of the best donut shops across Montana to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, there are great donut shops all over Montana. Whether you're craving something simple like a...
ypradio.org
Feds to explore delisting of Greater Yellowstone, Glacier grizzlies
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Friday that it is exploring whether grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone and Northern Continental Divide ecosystems are sufficiently recovered to no longer be considered as an endangered species. The agency’s announcement was welcomed by Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and other Republican officials,...
Exploring the Frozen Frontier: The 5 Coldest Towns in Montana
Montana is known for its rugged beauty, outdoor recreation, and dramatic landscapes. However, it is also a state that experiences some of the harshest winter weather in the country. With its high elevations, long nights, and frequent snowstorms, Montana can be a challenging place to live during the winter months.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 604 Cases, Four New Deaths
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,658,482 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,963 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 233,741 doses have been administered and 78,468 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Explosion Over Billings, Montana? Governor’s Response on Fox
*Story has been updated with new quotes from sheriff and police chief. Airport tower saw nothing. We have no reports from local law enforcement or other first responders. That's the word I got around 6:40 p.m. Mountain Time as I called Yellowstone City-County Dispatch in Billings, Montana. A video was...
NBCMontana
MT Contractors Association recognizes 3 Bozeman area projects
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Contractors Association awarded 16 Montana contractors for excellence in construction at its annual winter convention in Helena last week. To be nominated for an award for each category, the MCA went over the complexity and quality of each project. During the winter convention, three...
Montana missile sites to be replaced as Chinese spy balloon questions remain
It’s a historic and complex program with national security interest, and some are suspecting it’s the reason a Chinese surveillance balloon was seen floating above the state this week.
