Los Angeles County, CA

LA County students to get free mental health care

By KCAL-News Staff
 4 days ago

Free mental health services for LA County students 01:01

Los Angeles County's Office of Education announced Thursday that they are offering free mental health care for the 1.3 million L.A. County public school students.

Spurred by a mental health crisis among youth, the office has partnered with various agencies including the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health and Health Net offering tele-health services through Hazel Health for all K-12 students.

Los Angeles County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Debra Duardo, said early intervention is key. "...We know if we intervene early, it reduces the symptoms and some of the challenges that children face if we can get to them early, rather than later."

According to the 2022 California Health Care Almanac, one in 14 children has an emotional disturbance that affects functioning within family, school and/or community activities.

The LA Care Health Plan and Health Net are allocating up to $24 million over a two-year period to cover the new service.

