Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Woman Leads CHP on Chase to Arroyo GrandeMent MediaArroyo Grande, CA
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Related
Santa Barbara Independent
Wine Community Honors Jim Clendenen
Frank Ostini knew he wanted to offer a special lot at last November’s Santa Barbara Wine Auction in tribute to his great friend, wine legend Jim Clendenen, but he wasn’t sure what shape it might take. He knew he would host the event at his Hitching Post II restaurant — a beloved spot for his friend who had recently passed away — but beyond that, the shape was unclear.
Santa Barbara Independent
Review | Pink Martini Once Again Brings a Captivating Concoction of Sounds to Santa Barbara
Like all of our favorite fancy cocktails, Friday’s Pink Martini show at the Granada, had a dash of this and a splash of that to create a captivating concoction that’s entirely unique and extremely fun. The base libation for this perennial UCSB Arts & Lectures favorite group is, of course, their international repertoire of songs in all sorts of languages (25 different ones I’m told).
Santa Barbara Independent
Grace Fisher’s Inclusive Arts Clubhouse Brings First Event to Santa Barbara
A sneak peek at the new Grace Fisher Inclusive Arts Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza provides a glimpse into yet another new way that this inspiring young woman is determined to be a positive force in our community. Creating a physical headquarters to offer an inclusive space for children with disabilities to express themselves through art, music, and dance has been a long time goal for the now 24-year-old musician, artist, activist, and entrepreneur.
Santa Barbara Independent
15 Annual Premier Santa Barbara Women’s Event to Honor Two Renowned Climate Champions
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA – The Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara chapter (AWC-SB) will honor climate champions Hillary Hauser and Leah Stokes at the 15th Annual AWC-SB Women of Achievement Awards presented by Women Connect4Good. The luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Cabrillo Pavilion. Beth Farnsworth, television journalist and 2019 AWC-SB Women of Achievement award recipient, will emcee the event.
Santa Barbara Independent
Still Trumpeting His Cause, at the Lobero Theatre
Cuban-born trumpeter-bandleader Arturo Sandoval is returning to Santa Barbara, in the first concert of this year of the Jazz at the Lobero series, on Friday, February 10. It promises to be a hot time in the old town/venue. For historical context — in this moment of celebrating the historical resonances...
Santa Barbara Independent
Margo Ann Kahler AKA “Peggy”
Peggy Ann went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 29,2023 peacefully in her sleep at 12:38 at‘Comforts of Home Senior Care’. She was born at Abington Hospital in Abington PA. in Montgomery County growing up on Willow Brook Farm, as the only daughter of Margaret H. White and Harry Lewis Kahler PhD.(chemistry) Peggy attended and graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1958 with one of her best friends Diane Hogeland with whom she still talked to every week.
Santa Barbara Independent
Alhecama Remembered
Upon reading the informative advertisement on the history of the Lobero Theatre in the January 26 edition of the Independent, I could find no mention of the popular Alhecama Player Productions. The group performed at the Lobero Theatre during the 1960s and 1970s. The Lobero rang out with lively acting,...
Santa Barbara Independent
Mary Elizabeth Alvarado
Mary Elizabeth Alvarado (Days), 75, went to her heavenly home on January 26, 2023. Mary was born in Santa Barbara, California on June 24, 1947, she is predeceased by her loving her parents Ernest and Elva (Cardoza) Days. Mary lived a full and beautiful life in the Santa Barbara-Goleta area....
Santa Barbara Independent
Hospice of Santa Barbara Shares Ways to Navigate Valentine’s Day for Those Who Have Lost a Romantic Partner
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, February 7, 2023– It is the time of year for pink and red balloons, heart-shaped candies and chocolates, stuffed animals, and bouquets of roses. It is a day meant to celebrate loving someone and being loved. However, for those grieving a lost loved one, holidays such as Valentine’s Day may bring up difficult emotions and memories of a romantic partner who has passed away.
Santa Barbara Independent
In Line at the Lobero for Jack Johnson Tickets, We Were Better Together
On Saturday, January 28, I spent five and a half hours waiting in line for Jack Johnson tickets. My husband and I started at 7:45 a.m., on the chilly sidewalk outside the Lobero Theatre, caffeinated and humming Johnson’s song “Banana Pancakes.” We were there to buy four tickets (only two tickets per person were allowed for this special event) and planning to bring our 10- and 13-year-old boys, who had grown up on his local surf vibes. My husband and I, both graduates of UCSB, feel like Jack Johnson is singing about us, with lyrics about the “DLG” (De la Guerra Dining Commons) and meeting his wife with feet covered with tar balls.
Santa Barbara Independent
Wilderness Basics Course is Back
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The public enjoys Sierra Club’s free hikes numerous times during every week, but for those who want to go beyond, overnight or to remote campsites, it offers the Wilderness Basics Course (WBC). After a three-year hiatus due to...
Santa Barbara Independent
Another Librarian Lost
I received some sad news last week. Ahmad Merza, supervising librarian at the Eastside Branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library, is leaving to take a job up north in Santa Rosa, You can imagine why his wife and he are relocating. In December 2022, the Independent had a feature article about how challenging it is to find affordable housing in Santa Barbara called “Caught in the Rental Crunch.”
Santa Barbara Independent
PUFF Not Enough
In reading the letter from Mr. Mowrer about the Psychiatric Health Facility, I couldn’t agree more with his comments. I have been familiar with the unit. Several friends and acquaintances have been patients of the facility. It is absolutely incomprehensible that a city and a county the size of Santa Barbara does not have the proper resources to care and intervene with mental illness crises. Not only is the capacity inadequate but also the length of the services provided are so short that a positive outcome is extremely unlikely.
Santa Barbara Independent
Habitat for Humanity Introduces Pilot Program for Low-Income Homeowner Repairs
Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is looking to expand on its resources with a new pilot program that would provide thousands of dollars toward repairs and accessibility modifications for low-income homeowners in the city. In Tuesday’s Santa Barbara City Council meeting, the organization is asking the city...
Santa Barbara Independent
New 90 Minute Parking Restrictions Coming to Old Town
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. GOLETA, CA, February 3, 2023 – The City of Goleta wants to inform community members about Council approved parking changes coming soon to Old Town. In an effort to improve parking turnover and availability, new 90-minute parking restrictions will begin this spring. The City is also installing red and yellow curbs in several locations.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cyclist Suffers Major Injuries After Being Struck by Vehicle in Los Olivos
A bicyclist was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s ER with major injuries after being hit by a vehicle in the Los Olivos area on Monday afternoon, according to County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck. The cyclist — who Safechuck said was wearing a helmet at the time of the...
Santa Barbara Independent
Smoking Semi-Truck Seen Just Before Highway 154 Pileups
Last Wednesday night, four people were sent to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after multiple cars collided on Highway 154 for reasons still under investigation. This Monday, one of the drivers involved in the pileup shared dashcam footage showing a semi-truck emitting thick, white smoke that he says caused the crashes.
Santa Barbara Independent
Better Planning at No Cost
County Planning and Development is tasked with smoothing the way for thousands of new homes. Especially in unincorporated towns, which have little say in their own affairs, the process could be improved. A single green-lighted development in a small town like Los Alamos could increase its population by 10 percent...
Comments / 0