Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
UVA focuses on women's heart health in February
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In honor of American Heart Month, the University of Virginia Health System is starting a new conversation regarding women's health. Women have very different heart health risk factors compared to men. Women can experience risks during pregnancy and after menopause. Six months ago, UVA started...
Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
Charlottesville City Schools to host art show on Downtown mall in May
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville City Schools are taking a new approach to share their students’ art with the public. In May Charlottesville schools will begin their month-long art show on the Downtown mall. In the past, this art has been on display at Charlottesville High school but...
Another former city mayor announces run for 54th District seat in House of Delegates
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Former Charlottesville mayor and city councilor David Brown is vying for the Democratic nomination in the open 54th District seat in the House of Delegates. Brown served as mayor from 2004 to 2008 and was on the Charlottesville City Council until 2011. He also worked...
Morsell finds sweet spot with NC State before UVA return
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Casey Morsell could not hide the grin on his face when asked about returning to Virginia for the first time on Tuesday night. "I'm looking forward to it, I haven't been there since I transferred, it's been awhile, but I think it's going to be fun," Morsell said, "I'm expecting this group to be ready and just to come out and win."
Police respond to AHS following report of social media post indicating threat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police officers are at Albemarle High School following a report of a social media post indicating a threat to the school. At this time, the school says it is not in a lockdown, but students are being kept in their current classrooms, with instruction continuing, until this situation has been resolved.
Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
UVA slides, NC State rises to set up top-25 matchup
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Tuesday will mark one year since Virginia last won a matchup against a ranked ACC opponent and to mark the occasion the AP Top 25 set up another. The Cavaliers slid to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 after their loss to Virginia...
Charlottesville crossing guards propose speed cameras at school intersections
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Drivers are supposed to slow down in school traffic zones, but it appears that many people are not. Charlottesville City Schools crossing guards are asking for speed cameras at what they call the three most congested and dangerous school crossings. Those crossings are Monticello Avenue...
CAAR releases fourth-quarter report for 2022
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has released its fourth quarter market report, and if you're thinking about selling your home, now might be the time to do it. S. Lisa Herndon, the president of CAAR, says this is a seller's market. “My advice would...
Greene County man must pay civil penalty in connection with unpermitted landfill
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Greene County man must pay a civil penalty of $250,000 following a ruling on an unpermitted landfill. The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality reports the Office of the Attorney General brought an action against Kenneth R. Collier, Sr. for the operation of such a landfill.
Charlottesville Ballet kicks off 2023 season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There really is something for everyone, and we’re really excited to share this with our community,” said Emily Hartka, co-founder of Charlottesville Ballet. Charlottesville Ballet is gearing up to start its 2023 ballet season. With a range of performances from love stories...
Police: Victim of Grove Street shooting was targeted by suspect
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says that the shooting on Grove Street that took the life of an anti-gun group member on Jan. 28 was targeted. After nine days, city police now say the suspect, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes, not only knew the victim, 36-year-old Eldridge...
VDOT crew working on major bridge project at Nelson/Appomattox county line
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major bridge project may cause delays for drivers crossing the James River between Nelson and Appomattox counties. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are working on the Richmond Highway/Anderson Highway bridge over the river. Because of this project, drivers will see lane...
Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
Vehicle fire in parking garage under investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a weekend vehicle fire in the parking garage next to the University of Virginia Hospital. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon. The UVA Police Department and Charlottesville Fire Department both responded to the Lee Street parking garage. They found a vehicle...
