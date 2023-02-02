ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs19news

Two Charlottesville companies among best places to work in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two businesses in the Charlottesville area have been listed among the best places to work in Virginia. The Virginia Business magazine recently released its 2023 Best Places to Work in Virginia list, working with the Pennsylvania-based Best Companies Group. Across the Commonwealth, 100 companies were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Committee considering new names for Burnley-Moran, Johnson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A committee is considering new name options for two schools in Charlottesville. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee spent the month of January collecting community feedback concerning the names of Burnley-Moran and Johnson elementary schools. According to a release, the committee is planning...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA focuses on women's heart health in February

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In honor of American Heart Month, the University of Virginia Health System is starting a new conversation regarding women's health. Women have very different heart health risk factors compared to men. Women can experience risks during pregnancy and after menopause. Six months ago, UVA started...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Drag entertainer responds to controversy in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Donations are pouring in to the Arts Center in Orange County after news coverage of a controversy between the Orange County Board of Supervisors and the center last week. As of Monday morning, the Arts Center has received a little more than $1,000 and...
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Morsell finds sweet spot with NC State before UVA return

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Casey Morsell could not hide the grin on his face when asked about returning to Virginia for the first time on Tuesday night. "I'm looking forward to it, I haven't been there since I transferred, it's been awhile, but I think it's going to be fun," Morsell said, "I'm expecting this group to be ready and just to come out and win."
RALEIGH, NC
cbs19news

Local ticket wins $100,000 for Powerball drawing

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Someone in Charlottesville is holding a ticket worth $100,000. Virginia Lottery reports that Monday's Powerball drawing resulted in more than 46,000 prize-winning tickets being bought across the state, including this one in Charlottesville. The $100,000 ticket was purchased at the Speedway on Seminole Lane. There...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA slides, NC State rises to set up top-25 matchup

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Tuesday will mark one year since Virginia last won a matchup against a ranked ACC opponent and to mark the occasion the AP Top 25 set up another. The Cavaliers slid to No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 after their loss to Virginia...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs19news

CAAR releases fourth-quarter report for 2022

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors has released its fourth quarter market report, and if you're thinking about selling your home, now might be the time to do it. S. Lisa Herndon, the president of CAAR, says this is a seller's market. “My advice would...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville Ballet kicks off 2023 season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There really is something for everyone, and we’re really excited to share this with our community,” said Emily Hartka, co-founder of Charlottesville Ballet. Charlottesville Ballet is gearing up to start its 2023 ballet season. With a range of performances from love stories...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Police: Victim of Grove Street shooting was targeted by suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department says that the shooting on Grove Street that took the life of an anti-gun group member on Jan. 28 was targeted. After nine days, city police now say the suspect, 38-year-old Tadashi Demetrius Keyes, not only knew the victim, 36-year-old Eldridge...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

VDOT crew working on major bridge project at Nelson/Appomattox county line

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A major bridge project may cause delays for drivers crossing the James River between Nelson and Appomattox counties. The Virginia Department of Transportation says crews are working on the Richmond Highway/Anderson Highway bridge over the river. Because of this project, drivers will see lane...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Amherst County man arrested following short pursuit in Nelson

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Amherst County is facing multiple charges following a police pursuit Saturday night. The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office says it was conducting surveillance on criminal activity in the Afton area when a deputy tried to stop a 2011 black Hyundai Azera in connection with the surveillance.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Vehicle fire in parking garage under investigation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a weekend vehicle fire in the parking garage next to the University of Virginia Hospital. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon. The UVA Police Department and Charlottesville Fire Department both responded to the Lee Street parking garage. They found a vehicle...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

