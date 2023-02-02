ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDEF

More to the Story with Staley: Boating Economy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The four-day Chattanooga Boat Show at the Convention Center just came to a close this past weekend. If it had to do with water recreation, you found it here. Boats, kayaks, ski-dos, wake boards, everything. Something for all water enthusiasts, to include our nation’s finest....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Salvation Army giving away suits to those in need

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Salvation Army is giving away more than 300 new suits to those in need for two days. The 614 Corps Shelter will be hosting the giveaway on February 6 and 7. Those in need of professional attire can visit the location from 10 a.m....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Gas Prices Fall in Chattanooga

Gas Prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.2 cents per gallon according to GasBuddy’s survey of 170 stations in our community. We also learned prices in Chattanooga are 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.92 per...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Child and mother safe after vehicle rollover

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — A vehicle crashed and rolled over on I-75 Northbound early Tuesday morning. A child was trapped in the backseat, but East Ridge police were able to free the child. At around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle rolled over. The vehicle was upside down on a...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga PD Investigate Shooting on Dorris Street

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police responded to a call late last night regarding a person shot near 4300 Dorris Avenue. . Dispatchers received the call around 12:21am and officers were on the scene shortly. Officers learned that the victim, a 22 year-old black female, had been taken to...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Local Church Organization to Hold Mental Health Summit

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A local church organization is looking to tackle the stigma of mental health care in the African-American community. First Baptist Cares, a part of the First Baptist Church in downtown Chattanooga, is hosting a Mental Health Summit next weekend on February 18th. The summit will be held...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Woman shot early Sunday morning in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
walkercountyga.gov

Changes to the Non-Emergency Line

In order to preserve 911 for emergency calls, an automated attendant has been established to help direct non-emergency calls made to 706-375-7810. Too often, our 911 dispatchers are answering calls about things like power outages, stray animals and where to pay a ticket. While these issues need to be reported, they are not emergencies and can all be handled by contacting the appropriate agency.
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee

Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Chief discusses police reform, Tyre Nichols

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga is still reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, with talks of police reform returning to local and national attention. The National Pan-Hellinic Council of Chattanooga hosted city Police Chief Celeste Murphy as a guest speaker Monday night to discuss how Chattanooga Police is reshaping its culture and holding its officers accountable.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
CLEVELAND, TN
foodmanufacturing.com

Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
MORRISON, TN
utc.edu

Overcoming obstacles: Zennia Nesmith’s path to higher education has been full of “twists, turns and bumps along the way”

For University of Tennessee at Chattanooga adult learner Zennia Nesmith, having severe attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is tantamount to tracking one snowflake during a blizzard. Menopause whips the storm more. “Your memory suffers,” said Nesmith, 48, a Chattanooga native. “I can’t pay attention and can’t remember things. I have so many Post-it...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga woman is being charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man in her backyard, according to CPD. It happened on 14th Street in Chattanooga. Police say the homeowner heard a noise outside around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She went outside to investigate and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
CLEVELAND, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy