In order to preserve 911 for emergency calls, an automated attendant has been established to help direct non-emergency calls made to 706-375-7810. Too often, our 911 dispatchers are answering calls about things like power outages, stray animals and where to pay a ticket. While these issues need to be reported, they are not emergencies and can all be handled by contacting the appropriate agency.

CHICKAMAUGA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO