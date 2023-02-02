Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley: Boating Economy
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The four-day Chattanooga Boat Show at the Convention Center just came to a close this past weekend. If it had to do with water recreation, you found it here. Boats, kayaks, ski-dos, wake boards, everything. Something for all water enthusiasts, to include our nation’s finest....
WDEF
Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
WDEF
Salvation Army giving away suits to those in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Salvation Army is giving away more than 300 new suits to those in need for two days. The 614 Corps Shelter will be hosting the giveaway on February 6 and 7. Those in need of professional attire can visit the location from 10 a.m....
WDEF
Gas Prices Fall in Chattanooga
Gas Prices in Chattanooga have fallen 13.2 cents per gallon according to GasBuddy’s survey of 170 stations in our community. We also learned prices in Chattanooga are 22.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Chattanooga was priced at $2.92 per...
WTVC
Teen hit by car in Chattanooga near Finley Stadium, driver charged with DUI early Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A 43-year-old woman faces charges after Chattanooga Police say she was driving drunk and struck a teenager early Monday morning. The incident happened at 1800 Chestnut Street, near Finley Stadium. The 19-year-old victim told officers she was getting in her vehicle when a passing vehicle struck...
WDEF
Child and mother safe after vehicle rollover
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — A vehicle crashed and rolled over on I-75 Northbound early Tuesday morning. A child was trapped in the backseat, but East Ridge police were able to free the child. At around 1:30 a.m., a vehicle rolled over. The vehicle was upside down on a...
WDEF
Chattanooga PD Investigate Shooting on Dorris Street
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police responded to a call late last night regarding a person shot near 4300 Dorris Avenue. . Dispatchers received the call around 12:21am and officers were on the scene shortly. Officers learned that the victim, a 22 year-old black female, had been taken to...
WDEF
Local Church Organization to Hold Mental Health Summit
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A local church organization is looking to tackle the stigma of mental health care in the African-American community. First Baptist Cares, a part of the First Baptist Church in downtown Chattanooga, is hosting a Mental Health Summit next weekend on February 18th. The summit will be held...
WTVC
Woman shot early Sunday morning in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on Dorris Street. CPD says a 22-year-old woman was shot around midnight. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officials say the woman was on Dorris Street when she heard gunfire...
walkercountyga.gov
Changes to the Non-Emergency Line
In order to preserve 911 for emergency calls, an automated attendant has been established to help direct non-emergency calls made to 706-375-7810. Too often, our 911 dispatchers are answering calls about things like power outages, stray animals and where to pay a ticket. While these issues need to be reported, they are not emergencies and can all be handled by contacting the appropriate agency.
WTVC
Chattanooga homeowner charged with shooting stranger in her own backyard Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga homeowner faces charges after police say she shot a homeless man who was in her back yard early Monday morning. NOW UPDATED: An affidavit we just obtained provides more information about this story. Scroll down to read more. A Chattanooga Police release says the...
tourcounsel.com
Bradley Square Mall | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Tennessee
Bradley Square Mall is a shopping mall located in Cleveland, Tennessee. Opened in 1991, the mall has more than 50 inline tenants. The anchor stores are Belk, AMC Theatres, and Dunham's Sports. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once JCPenney. The mall is managed by the Shane Morrison...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Chief discusses police reform, Tyre Nichols
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga is still reeling from the death of Tyre Nichols, with talks of police reform returning to local and national attention. The National Pan-Hellinic Council of Chattanooga hosted city Police Chief Celeste Murphy as a guest speaker Monday night to discuss how Chattanooga Police is reshaping its culture and holding its officers accountable.
WTVC
Hamilton County EMS recognizes personnel for outstanding service in an awards banquet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — On Saturday, the Hamilton County EMS held its annual awards banquet. This event honors the employees that have gone above and beyond to serve the citizens of Hamilton County for the heroic acts and incredible contributions they have done this past year. Hamilton County Director John...
WDEF
Single Vehicle Accident Leaves One Dead, One injured in Cleveland
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland Police responded at 5:05am to the site of a fatal crash on Keith Street. Officers on the scene found one car with two people inside. The driver, 24 year-old Krista Buckner, was flown to a Chattanooga hospital to receive help, but 24 year-old passenger Leyasia Woods was pronounced dead on the scene.
foodmanufacturing.com
Bottling Company Announces New Tennessee Plant
NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Bottling Company International officials announced that the company will invest $9.5 million to establish a new bottling, storage and distribution facility in Morrison, Tennessee. As a result of the project, BCI will create...
utc.edu
Overcoming obstacles: Zennia Nesmith’s path to higher education has been full of “twists, turns and bumps along the way”
For University of Tennessee at Chattanooga adult learner Zennia Nesmith, having severe attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder is tantamount to tracking one snowflake during a blizzard. Menopause whips the storm more. “Your memory suffers,” said Nesmith, 48, a Chattanooga native. “I can’t pay attention and can’t remember things. I have so many Post-it...
WDEF
Chattanooga woman charged after shooting man in her backyard
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A Chattanooga woman is being charged with aggravated assault after shooting a man in her backyard, according to CPD. It happened on 14th Street in Chattanooga. Police say the homeowner heard a noise outside around 4:30 a.m. on Monday. She went outside to investigate and...
WDEF
Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
Tennessee Tribune
Hamilton County Schools Deputy Superintendent Sonia Stewart Selected for Future Chiefs Program
Chattanooga, Tenn. — Hamilton County Schools Deputy Superintendent Dr. Sonia Stewart has been selected as part of the seventh cohort of Future Chiefs by the national organization Chiefs for Change. Chiefs for Change operates on the premise that bold, sustained leadership is critical in order to have a highly...
