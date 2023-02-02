Read full article on original website
Android Authority
Apple Watch Series 9: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
Here's what Apple Watch fans can look forward to this year. The Apple Watch goes into 2023 as the king of the smartwatch world, and with the refreshed Watch SE and brand new Ultra model, it seems that the lineup might keep that crown for a while to come. The Series 8 didn’t set the wearable world alight, playing second fiddle to these two newcomers. That leaves the Series 9 with much to do to keep pace. So, what can we expect from the next model? Read on for all the latest Apple Watch Series 9 rumors and info, as well as our wishlist for new features we want to see.
Android Headlines
ChatGPT surpasses 100 million users just 2 months after launch
OpenAI’s ChatGPT has seen some exponential growth in its short lifespan by gathering over 57 million monthly users within the first month of availability. Now, a new report from UBS estimates that ChatGPT has surpassed 100 million monthly active users, with an average of 13 million daily unique visitors in January. Thus making it the fastest-growing consumer application in history, even outpacing popular social media apps such as TikTok, which took nine months to reach the same number of users, and Instagram, which took two and a half years.
Cult of Mac
Get killer deals on iPhones and Apple Watches before it’s too late
Amazon-owned discount site Woot! is back with another Apple bargain-fest. We spotted it Monday. It’ll let you grab a variety of iPhones and Apple Watches at discounted prices through February 11. A bunch of items are already sold out, like Apple Watch 7 and most of the iPhone series...
Cult of Mac
Apple could launch an ‘Ultra’ high-end iPhone as soon as 2024
Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone “Ultra” that could debut in 2024. The company is internally discussing adding an even-more-premium iPhone that sits above the Pro series. Apple apparently does not want to replace the iPhone Pro Max with an Ultra model. Instead, the iPhone Ultra would...
NASDAQ
Apple (AAPL) Declares $0.23 Dividend
Apple said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share. At the current share price...
Cult of Mac
Why the Mac Pro might lack upgradable RAM and eGPUs
The much-anticipated 2023 Mac Pro will almost certainly lack features considered critical for workstations: upgradable RAM and support for eGPUs. But this isn’t Apple blindly making an error — it’s an inescapable fact of the M-series’ unified memory architecture. The limitation isn’t new: it’s been known...
$100 Invested In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago Is Worth This Much Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections, including the recent market volatility, partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Covid-driven stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 58%, 96% and 40% respectively.
Tesla Adjust Prices Again Following Federal Rule Change
For the second time this month, Tesla is adjusting its prices in a bid to maximize consumer demand amid an increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.
Motley Fool
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 47% You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Advanced Micro Devices stock was crushed in 2022, but its full-year financial results should spark optimism. While its consumer segments struggled, AMD's data center revenue soared, and its acquisition of Xilinx is already paying off. AMD stock trades at a very attractive valuation right now, and it has substantial long-term...
Cult of Mac
Google and Mozilla test iPhone browsers not based on WebKit
Google is tinkering with a version of its Chrome web browser for iPhone that does not use the WebKit rendering engine. The same is true for Mozilla and the Firefox browser. Releasing these is currently impossible because of Apple’s browser rules, but the iPhone-maker may be forced to drop that restriction soon.
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Brilliant Growth Stock Down 51% to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
The Trade Desk brings superior technology and a transparent business model to the digital advertising industry. CEO Jeff Green says the company gained more market share in Q3 than at any point in its history. The Trade Desk should benefit from the explosive growth in connected TV ads and shopper...
Cult of Mac
Find the highest-quality original images online with Reverse Image Seach
You can use Google reverse image search to find a higher-resolution (and higher-quality) original version of an image online. If you’re putting together a presentation, making a YouTube video or writing a blog post, you want the highest quality versions of every image. You might feel stuck if you only have a low-quality picture and you need to fill a bigger space.
Motley Fool
1 Unstoppable Stock Up 114% From Its 52-Week Low With Plenty of Room to Run
Meta Platforms stock suffered a peak-to-trough loss of 76% between 2021 and 2022. The company has refocused on its core platforms, and its business is roaring back to life. There's plenty for Meta investors to look forward to, especially since its stock is still discounted relative to the rest of the tech sector.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Models Hit New All-Time Lows With $70 Off
The Apple Watch Series 8 isn't even six months old, but we've already seen some stellar Apple Watch Series 8 deals. But nothing we've seen so far can compare to the price cuts on offer right now at Best Buy. Over there, you can save $70 across a whole range of Series 8 configurations, offering new all-time low prices on many different models. Prices start at $329 for the entry-level device, but the discount also applies to cellular-enabled devices and stainless steel variants. Select discounts are being matched at Amazon.
Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years
Consider holding a stake in businesses that represent the future of machine learning.
EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement
Designer of futuristic-looking EVs it's testing for Walmart, others seeks additional resources.
A first-generation iPhone is expected to go for $50,000 at auction
A first-generation iPhone is up for auction and is expected to sell for a whopping $50,000. The 2007 phone, which is still sealed in its box, is being sold on LCG Auctions.The owner of the phone, Karen Green, had it appraised on the talk show "The Doctor & The Diva" in 2019. Because it is an 8GB — not 4GB — and is still in its original packaging, the appraiser said it was worth $5,000. "In 2007, I got a new job and my friends bought me the latest, newest first-generation iPhone," Green said. "It had all these neat things on...
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
knowtechie.com
What is the best streaming service?
Quick Answer: There is no “best” streaming service, but you might find that certain content offerings or pricing makes one the best for you. There are seemingly countless streaming services to choose from, but is one better than the rest?. When it comes to streaming, you have your...
ZDNet
Apple couldn't fix it, AT&T couldn't fix it. One man's descent into iPhone torment
You know that moment when your pilot tells you to sit back and relax?. Well, I'm going to suggest you lean forward and tense yourself. For this is the tale of a man who thought he had a little problem and then discovered it was far, far larger than he thought.
