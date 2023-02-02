Here's what Apple Watch fans can look forward to this year. The Apple Watch goes into 2023 as the king of the smartwatch world, and with the refreshed Watch SE and brand new Ultra model, it seems that the lineup might keep that crown for a while to come. The Series 8 didn’t set the wearable world alight, playing second fiddle to these two newcomers. That leaves the Series 9 with much to do to keep pace. So, what can we expect from the next model? Read on for all the latest Apple Watch Series 9 rumors and info, as well as our wishlist for new features we want to see.

5 DAYS AGO