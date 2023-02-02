ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WHNT-TV

Owner Speaks Out About Hitching Post Fire

A century-old landmark, that stood in Mentone burned to the ground last Thursday. A century-old landmark, that stood in Mentone burned to the ground last Thursday. Mother Gets Autopsy on Son After 13 Years | Feb. …. Dionne Mack's son, Tyrell Spencer. collapsed while playing basketball in 2010. Mack claims...
MENTONE, AL
WHNT-TV

Main Weather (9 p.m., February 6, 2023)

Main Weather (9 p.m., February 6, 2023) Main Weather (9 p.m., February 6, 2023) Hospital to Autopsy High School Senior Who Died Unexpectedly …. Columbia High School senior, Tyrell Spencer, collapsed while playing basketball at the Richard Showers Center in 2010. Dionne Mack, Spencer's mother, claims the hospital failed to perform an autopsy before he was buried.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect and charged him with capital murder in connection to a fatal shooting in Falkville Sunday. 1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News …. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says investigators have arrested a suspect...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck

Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Huntsville police are currently investigating a fatal accident on Governor's Drive. Grieving Family to Get Closure After 13 Years (News …. A mother's quest for answers in her son's death thirteen years ago may be coming to an end.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Cement truck crashes into interior design store

According to the Huntsville Police Department, the cement truck plowed into the side of Victoria’s Interiors Furniture & Design located on Andrew Jackson Way around 7:45 a.m. Cement truck crashes into interior design store. According to the Huntsville Police Department, the cement truck plowed into the side of Victoria’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Havoc Visits Hospital Ahead of Melissa George Night

Tonight is one of the most important games of the Huntsville Havoc season, the Annual Melissa George night. Havoc Visits Hospital Ahead of Melissa George Night. Tonight is one of the most important games of the Huntsville Havoc season, the Annual Melissa George night. Sonnie Hereford IV Speaks to Elementary...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

United Way of Madison County celebrates National 211 Day

The health and human services hotline is a place to go when people don't know where to turn for help. It connects people in need with those who can provide assistance. United Way of Madison County celebrates National …. The health and human services hotline is a place to go...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Police Investigating After Decatur Robbery

Police say the incident happened at the Marathon gas station off Highway 31 south around 5 p.m. this evening. Police say the incident happened at the Marathon gas station off Highway 31 south around 5 p.m. this evening. Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation …. The welfare check allegedly involved...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested in Falkville murder

Deputies have arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a deadly shooting in Falkville Sunday night. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 50 block of Goodwin Drive. 35-year-old...
FALKVILLE, AL
AL.com

1 killed by police in south Huntsville

Huntsville police shot and killed someone while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city overnight. “While officers were attempting to make contact with an armed individual involved, the individual was shot and killed,” said Rosalind White, HPD Public Information Officer in a press release. “No officers were injured during the incident.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting in Cherokee

Two deputies from the Colbert County Sheriff's Office are on administrative leave following a fatal shooting overnight. One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting in Cherokee. Two deputies from the Colbert County Sheriff's Office are on administrative leave following a fatal shooting overnight. Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation …. The...
CHEROKEE, AL

