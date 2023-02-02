Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Owner Speaks Out About Hitching Post Fire
WHNT-TV
Main Weather (9 p.m., February 6, 2023)
WHNT-TV
1 Dead, 2 Injured in Morgan County Shooting (News 19 at 5:00)
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Investigating Fatal Wreck
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Police drone finds suspect on top of roof following chase
OWENS CROSS ROAD, Ala. (WHNT) – A 21-year-old man suspected of breaking into vehicles and stealing property led police on a chase using a vehicle he had allegedly stolen, according to the Owens Cross Roads Police Department (OCRPD). On Jan. 3, Officer Wilson with the OCRPD received a call...
Madison County warns of temporary water outage
The Madison County Water Department (MCWD) is warning residents of a temporary water outage Monday on Cobb Road.
Decatur woman charged in Monday domestic-fueled shooting
A domestic situation resulted in one person being shot and the other arrested, according to authorities.
WHNT-TV
Nonprofit, volunteers remove over 1,000 pounds of litter in Decatur waterway
WHNT-TV
Cement truck crashes into interior design store
WHNT-TV
Havoc Visits Hospital Ahead of Melissa George Night
WHNT-TV
Cherokee Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation by SBI | Feb. 6, 2023, 5:00 a.m.
WHNT-TV
United Way of Madison County celebrates National 211 Day
WAFF
Constituents react to Huntsville City Councilman’s arrest
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City District 1 Councilman Devyn Keith was booked into the Madison County Jail on shoplifting charges on Thursday afternoon. Tommy Hodges, who lives in District 1, said he was in disbelief when he heard the news. Hodges said Councilman Keith runs his district with care, and this arrest should not tarnish his reputation as a council member.
3 arrested in Marshall Co., allegedly found in possession of over 70 grams of meth
Three people were arrested during a traffic stop by Albertville Police after officers reportedly found over 70 grams of meth in their possession.
WHNT-TV
Police Investigating After Decatur Robbery
Devyn Keith issues statement after theft arrest in Huntsville
Keith was reportedly arrested at the Walmart on University Drive.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Victim identified, suspect arrested in Falkville murder
Deputies have arrested and charged a man with capital murder following a deadly shooting in Falkville Sunday night. Mitchell Ray Beard, 62, of Falkville was found dead with a gunshot wound when Morgan County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting call in the 50 block of Goodwin Drive. 35-year-old...
1 killed by police in south Huntsville
Huntsville police shot and killed someone while investigating a report of domestic violence on the south side of the city overnight. “While officers were attempting to make contact with an armed individual involved, the individual was shot and killed,” said Rosalind White, HPD Public Information Officer in a press release. “No officers were injured during the incident.”
Man charged with capital murder after 1 dead, 2 injured in Falkville shooting
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says deputies have responded to a reported shooting scene near Falkville.
WHNT-TV
One Dead after Officer Involved Shooting in Cherokee
