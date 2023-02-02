While Hogwarts Legacy doesn’t officially release until Feb. 10, players that preordered the Digital Deluxe or Collector’s Edition can hop into the magical adventure earlier than everyone else. Early access was supposed to begin today – but tons of players are already reporting issues logging into the game. If you’re one of the many folks that are impacted by Hogwarts Legacy early access not working, here’s a look at what could be causing the error and a few tips to fix it.

1 HOUR AGO