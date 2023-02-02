Read full article on original website
Public help needed in finding FBI drug-trafficking offender
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is asking the public for help finding an Albuquerque man wanted on federal firearms and drug-trafficking charges. Back in November, the FBI Violent Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Elliott Peralta’s home. They found two firearms, more than 1,000 grams of meth, and 105 grams of fentanyl. Peralta […]
‘Swindling’ in a sports sweatshirt, man wanted in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and FBI investigators are looking for a man who took off with cash from a South Valley bank Thursday. Dubbed the “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler,” the suspect joins a cast of other 2023 bank crime suspects, including the “Rose Tattoo Robber” and the “Orange Raincoat Raider.” The so-called “Sports Sweatshirt Swindler” is […]
Father accused of leaving kid on bus facing domestic violence charge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors are asking for the father whose daughter was left alone on a city bus to be locked up until trial. It comes after he racked up a new domestic violence charge. Police say Nicholas Clinton was drunk when he lost the 5-year-old girl back on December 5 which prompted an Amber […]
Suspect in Albuquerque apartment murder takes plea deal
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting and killing another man at a Carlisle apartment in February 2021 has taken a plea deal. Dominic Sepulveda, 31, was originally charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 34-year-old Aaron Johnson after a confrontation at the apartment. Sepulveda pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge […]
2 arrested in Menaul SWAT standoff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque SWAT team attempted to communicate with two people who were holed up in a hotel room Monday. “Attention the occupants of room 217, we’ve just introduced a phone into your room. If you do not exit, you need to answer the phone. The phone has a negotiator on the other […]
Relative of woman connected to Victoria Marten’s death arrested in FBI drug raid
Crystal Kelley is no stranger to the limelight, starring in the A&E documentary 'Behind Bars' from prison in Springer, New Mexico, seven years ago.
rrobserver.com
UPDATE: Man in custody in homicide investigation
A man peacefully surrendered to the Rio Rancho Police Department Sunday morning in a homicide case, shutting down the parking lot area of Premiere Movie Theater. The events unfolded shortly after 4 a.m. The Sandoval County Regional Communication Center received a call requesting assistance at a Rio Rancho residence. The caller said a male came to the home, making statements that he shot someone. Before officers could get there, he left in a white sedan.
APD: Man shot, hit by vehicle in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide Monday morning. Police say officers were sent to the area of 1500 Candelaria Rd to reports of a man on the road. APD says when officers arrived they found the man dead with a gunshot wound. APD says investigators determined he was shot around […]
Albuquerque shooting leads to one hospitalization
Authorities have provided a small amount of details
KRQE Newsfeed: Cold case cracked, Rental reassessment, Snowy morning, Shoplifter crackdown, Taekwondo competition
Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] Cold case rapes connected to New Mexico music teacher – Three cold case rapes spanning more than a decade and hundreds of miles have been traced back to New Mexico. In all three cases the victims gave similar descriptions of a man with distinctive red cheeks. Investigators say […]
Edgewood Police: 3 teens found dead in garage
Information about the incident was released Sunday evening.
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office warns of ‘subpoena’ scam
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says there’s a new scam where callers claim to be from the Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the scammers are using the real names of BCSO staff. “Several months ago a scam began occurring where the callers identify themselves as a member of our department. They are […]
KOAT 7
Person shot to death in Northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — One person was shot to death early Monday morning in Northeast Albuquerque. The person was shot around 1:30 a.m., according to police. The Albuquerque Police Department said officers found a man lying in the street on Candelaria just west of I-25. Evidence showed police he was shot from behind.
Foul play not suspected in Edgewood teens’ deaths
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Moriarty High School students died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning over the weekend. The Edgewood Police Department says a propane heater was found running in a garage where the teens were found. Police say a fourth teen woke up Sunday morning around 11 a.m. and found the others dead in his […]
Albuquerque man accused of shooting at police, stealing bait car arrested
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 26-year-old Albuquerque man with 14 outstanding warrants is now in police custody, accused of stealing a police bait car and shooting at officers. Christian Wood was arrested by APD Thursday afternoon at a home on Delamar Avenue NE, near Carlisle and Comanche. Wood is the first of APD’s 25 suspects with […]
1 injured in shooting, Albuquerque Police say
Limited details were given about the incident.
VIDEO: Driver rams into San Juan County Deputy cruiser, shot fired
The deputy involved is on leave as the investigation continues.
KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly dog attack, FBI raids, Beautiful weather, Concerned parents, New programs
Friday’s Top Stories Friday’s Five Facts [1] 1 dead after dog attack in Tucumcari – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs […]
VIDEO: Man who escaped custody caught and released again
LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – He’s been in and out of jail again and again for stolen cars. In one case, he simply let himself out of a state police holding cell, escaping in handcuffs. Now, as KRQE News 13 investigative reporter Gabrielle Burkhart found, this repeat offender is back in trouble and back out on the […]
KRQE News 13
