Android Headlines
Twitter for Android now allows you to ditch 'For You' tab
Twitter for Android can now ditch the ‘For You’ tab entirely, if you want. In other words, the app will now default to the last tab preference you were using. So, if you prefer to use the ‘Following’ tab, you’ll be able to do this at all times. This change first came to the web client.
Android Headlines
Twitter is working on a new ID verification system
Twitter may soon allow users to get their accounts ID-verified for a new badge on their profile. It will help others identify if an account is genuine and trustable. The new account verification system is currently in development with no official information about its planned rollout. Spotted by app researcher...
Android Headlines
Creators on the Twitter Blue subscription will soon get ad revenue
Finally, content creators that are on a Twitter Blue subscription plan can get ad revenue from the social media platform. This announcement came from Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, a few days ago. Twitter will now be joining other social media platforms to pay creators a percentage of ad revenue.
Android Headlines
Twitter may charge businesses $1,000 a month to keep the Gold badge
A new report has surfaced, claiming that Twitter may charge businesses $1,000 a month to keep the Gold badge. This report has been provided by The Information, but it’s unclear when will this take place. Twitter may charge business a whopping $1,000 to keep the Gold badge. This is...
Android Headlines
Instagram may soon have paid verification
Instagram is always adding on new features and changes, but you can’t expect all of them to be accepted. According to a new leak from Alessandro Paluzzi, Instagram might be working on bringing a paid verification program. If sounds familiar, then you were there for Twitter’s drama surrounding the...
Android Headlines
Meta was scraping user data for years while publicly condemning it
Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has found itself amidst another controversy, as the social media giant was caught in a hypocritical act of publicly condemning data scraping while secretly paying a contractor to scrape data from other websites. As reported by Bloomberg, the unexpected revelation came to light when Meta sued the Israel-based data collection company, Bright Data, for harvesting and selling information from Facebook and Instagram.
Android Headlines
Google Chrome Picture-in-Picture mode is getting more useful
While watching a video in the Chrome browser, some users rely on the picture-in-picture mode. This helps them leave the page where the video is playing whilst still watching the video. A small window pops up at the corner of the screen displaying the video while the viewer gets on with other things.
Android Headlines
Twitch is rolling out the chat history feature to everyone today
Twitch is beginning to roll out a new feature to all users today called Chat History. And it’s probably just as you’re imagining it. When you pull up a stream and open up the chat, you’ll be able to see a more specific history of that chat from other Twitch users. With this feature, you’ll be able to get caught up on the conversation in two different ways.
Android Headlines
February 2023 update fixes four Pixel bugs, over 40 vulnerabilities
Yesterday, Google released the February 2023 Android security patch for the Pixel lineup. The latest security update contains more than 40 vulnerability fixes. On top of those patches, the new update also brings four additional bug fixes and improvements to Pixel devices. According to an official release from the company,...
Android Headlines
iPhone 16 Ultra may stand above the 'Pro' line as the priciest model
The iPhone 16 Ultra may arrive next year, but not as a renamed ‘Pro Max’ model, this device may stand above the ‘Pro’ and ‘Pro Max’ as the company’s priciest and most premium model. As many of you know, Apple is rumored to...
Android Headlines
Save $10 on the Chromecast with Google TV
Amazon is knocking $10 off of both models of the Chromecast with Google TV, right now. Both of which are still in stock. These are also the prices we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year. Chromecast with Google TV (HD) – $19 (reg. $29) Chromceast with...
Android Headlines
Google Fi supports eSIM on Galaxy S23 & more Samsung devices
Samsung‘s newly-launched Galaxy S23 phones support eSIM on Google Fi. The carrier is also offering the functionality on a host of other Samsung flagships, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4, and Galaxy Z Flip 3. Google Fi...
Android Headlines
Microsoft reportedly plans to integrate ChatGPT in Bing
According to 9to5google, Microsoft wants to take a step forward with ChatGPT and add it to its search engine Bing. Relying on ChatGPT capabilities, Microsoft can turn Bing into a fierce rival of Google and gain a share of the search market. ChatGPT is the latest buzzword in technology that...
