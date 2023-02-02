ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

tdalabamamag.com

Video of Tommy Rees cursing out Notre Dame quarterback has Alabama fans buzzing

Following the departure of Bill O’Brien, Alabama’s offense will be receiving a new jolt of energy this season under former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Much has been made about Rees’ youth and a new approach to offensive philosophies, but what’s really got the Crismon Tide fanbase excited is how hard he coaches his players.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Is Alabama CB Terrion Arnold in for an All-American season next fall?

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry became a consistent playmaker last season, but does the Crimson Tide have another boundary defender that could have an All-American season next fall?. Terrion Arnold wants to be the next playmaking defensive back for the Tide. As a former five-star from Tallahassee, Fla., he converted to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fans approve of Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator

Alabama fans have approved Tommy Rees as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. Rees replaces Bill O’Brien as he returns to the National Football League. Rees, 30, spent the last six years (2017-22) as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame. As a former quarterback for the Fighting Irish, he looks forward to working with Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Alabama’s quarterback room.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Tommy Rees has a pinned tweet that says “Run the [email protected] ball” that Alabama fans should love

He is not a sexy hire, name-wise, but Tommy Rees may be what Alabama needs as an offensive coordinator. Rees started to gain positive attention from Crimson Tide fans after they saw his pinned tweet on social media. Alabama football fans have been screaming one statement for two years: “Run the [email protected] ball.” They have said it so much that a clothing line has been created for it. Well, Rees’ offensive attack at Notre Dame was based on a power run game and transition to shots downfield.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

What Alabama’s defense will look like under Kevin Steele

Alabama’s defense allowed under 20 points per game in all but one season under Pete Golding, but it was not enough to keep him with the Crimson Tide. He recruited well, but the defense did not have the same fire, zeal, energy, and discipline under Golding that it had with Kirby Smart and Jeremy Pruitt. Golding departed to Ole Miss after five years under Nick Saban, but the seven-time national champion has found his new coordinator. Saban returns Kevin Steele to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Steele, 64, has a wealth of defensive experience as a coordinator, position coach, and head coach. He has been around defenses in college football, including the Southeastern Conference, and the National Football League. Steele coordinated defenses at LSU (2015) and Auburn (2016-20).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Kevin Steele would be a good hire, but not the right hire for Alabama’s defense

He went against the grain for Alabama’s offensive coordinator, but will Nick Saban do the same for the defensive coordinator?. Kevin Steele has emerged as the top candidate to replace Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide via several reports. The 64-year-old is a wealth of experience as a defensive assistant and coordinator, running defenses at Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Auburn, and Miami.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star TE Martavious Collins de-commits from Alabama

Martavious Collins announced his de-commitment from Alabama Monday via Twitter. Collins attends Rome High School in Georgia, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. His de-commitment leaves the Tide with four 2024 commits and without a tight end pledge. The 2024 recruiting cycle has just come to the forefront...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama

Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Group of teams standing out to Travaris Banks with commitment date set

Northridge’s junior defensive back, Travaris Banks has his commitment date set for June 18 with a group of schools trending upwards in his recruitment after recent visits. Banks is rated as a four-star recruit, and he is considered one of the state of Alabama’s top overall 2024 prospects. He holds multiple D1 offers, including offers from Alabama. Auburn and Florida.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
April Killian

Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!

Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

Decomposed human remains found in Alabama ditch

Decomposed human remains were found in an Alabama ditch on Sunday, authorities said Monday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the remains were found in a drainage ditch off 7th Avenue South on Sunday. The remains were inside of a pile of garbage authorities said. Birmingham police said they...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL

