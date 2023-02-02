Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
tdalabamamag.com
Video of Tommy Rees cursing out Notre Dame quarterback has Alabama fans buzzing
Following the departure of Bill O’Brien, Alabama’s offense will be receiving a new jolt of energy this season under former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Much has been made about Rees’ youth and a new approach to offensive philosophies, but what’s really got the Crismon Tide fanbase excited is how hard he coaches his players.
tdalabamamag.com
Is Alabama CB Terrion Arnold in for an All-American season next fall?
Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry became a consistent playmaker last season, but does the Crimson Tide have another boundary defender that could have an All-American season next fall?. Terrion Arnold wants to be the next playmaking defensive back for the Tide. As a former five-star from Tallahassee, Fla., he converted to...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans approve of Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator
Alabama fans have approved Tommy Rees as the Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator. Rees replaces Bill O’Brien as he returns to the National Football League. Rees, 30, spent the last six years (2017-22) as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Notre Dame. As a former quarterback for the Fighting Irish, he looks forward to working with Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, and Alabama’s quarterback room.
tdalabamamag.com
Tommy Rees has a pinned tweet that says “Run the [email protected] ball” that Alabama fans should love
He is not a sexy hire, name-wise, but Tommy Rees may be what Alabama needs as an offensive coordinator. Rees started to gain positive attention from Crimson Tide fans after they saw his pinned tweet on social media. Alabama football fans have been screaming one statement for two years: “Run the [email protected] ball.” They have said it so much that a clothing line has been created for it. Well, Rees’ offensive attack at Notre Dame was based on a power run game and transition to shots downfield.
tdalabamamag.com
The Kevin Steele hire isn’t sexy, but an upgrade nonetheless
As consumers of Alabama football, we get hung up on names and styles. Nick Saban cares about one thing when he hires a coach: can this guy get the job done and be the right fit for our program?. He saw both aspects upon choosing to return Kevin Steele to...
tdalabamamag.com
What Alabama’s defense will look like under Kevin Steele
Alabama’s defense allowed under 20 points per game in all but one season under Pete Golding, but it was not enough to keep him with the Crimson Tide. He recruited well, but the defense did not have the same fire, zeal, energy, and discipline under Golding that it had with Kirby Smart and Jeremy Pruitt. Golding departed to Ole Miss after five years under Nick Saban, but the seven-time national champion has found his new coordinator. Saban returns Kevin Steele to Tuscaloosa, Ala. Steele, 64, has a wealth of defensive experience as a coordinator, position coach, and head coach. He has been around defenses in college football, including the Southeastern Conference, and the National Football League. Steele coordinated defenses at LSU (2015) and Auburn (2016-20).
tdalabamamag.com
Kevin Steele would be a good hire, but not the right hire for Alabama’s defense
He went against the grain for Alabama’s offensive coordinator, but will Nick Saban do the same for the defensive coordinator?. Kevin Steele has emerged as the top candidate to replace Pete Golding for the Crimson Tide via several reports. The 64-year-old is a wealth of experience as a defensive assistant and coordinator, running defenses at Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Auburn, and Miami.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star TE Martavious Collins de-commits from Alabama
Martavious Collins announced his de-commitment from Alabama Monday via Twitter. Collins attends Rome High School in Georgia, and he is rated as a four-star recruit. His de-commitment leaves the Tide with four 2024 commits and without a tight end pledge. The 2024 recruiting cycle has just come to the forefront...
tdalabamamag.com
Florida WR Joey Temen accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Joey Temen accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Friday. Temen is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound wide receiver out of Ridge Community High School in Davenport, Florida. He had two other opportunities to play football at the collegiate level with offers from Presbyterian College and McPherson College.
tdalabamamag.com
Group of teams standing out to Travaris Banks with commitment date set
Northridge’s junior defensive back, Travaris Banks has his commitment date set for June 18 with a group of schools trending upwards in his recruitment after recent visits. Banks is rated as a four-star recruit, and he is considered one of the state of Alabama’s top overall 2024 prospects. He holds multiple D1 offers, including offers from Alabama. Auburn and Florida.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
Rickey Smiley says goodbye to son Brandon: ‘God is still good and I won’t complain’
Comedian Rickey Smiley shared pictures and video on social media of the funeral and burial Saturday of his son, Brandon Smiley. “I had to say goodbye to my son Brandon Smiley today, but God is still good and I won’t complain,” said Smiley, a Birmingham native, in a post on Twitter, with video of the burial from Forest Hill Cemetery in Birmingham.
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
Funeral arrangements announced for Rickey Smiley’s son
Brandon Smiley passed away last week at the age of 32.
Decomposed human remains found in Alabama ditch
Decomposed human remains were found in an Alabama ditch on Sunday, authorities said Monday. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the remains were found in a drainage ditch off 7th Avenue South on Sunday. The remains were inside of a pile of garbage authorities said. Birmingham police said they...
92 inmates released across Alabama as 2021 prison reform law takes effect
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Nearly 100 Alabama inmates are heading home from prison Tuesday as part of a 2021 state law. They’re the first group of about 400 total who will be getting out over the coming months. Inmates who didn’t have a ride home this morning were dropped off by the Alabama Department of […]
Two Alabama inmates found dead over the weekend, officials say; causes of death uncertain
Two Alabama inmates died over the weekend at a state prison, officials said, though the causes were not immediately clear. Both of the inmates were incarcerated at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Jefferson County. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said the first inmate, identified as Trenton Jamario...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
