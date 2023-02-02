ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

To reduce homelessness, ban winter evictions | Opinion

The winter cold is here, but most of us are able to get through in the comfort of a warm home. But imagine getting an eviction notice during these winter months, and running the risk of becoming homeless during the harshest weather of the year. This is a tragic reality...
PennLive.com

Md. General Assembly takes first step toward cannabis regulation

After months of anticipation, members of the General Assembly, lobbyists, business owners and potential license holders can finally start to pore over the details of how Maryland will enter the recreational cannabis industry. House Ways and Means Chair Vanessa Atterbeary and Economic Matters Committee Chair C.T. Wilson have taken up...
MARYLAND STATE
PennLive.com

1 Powerball ticket wins $750+ million jackpot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all...
WASHINGTON STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy