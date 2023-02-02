Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania’s roads ranked among the country’s worst, study finds
Pennsylvania’s infrastructure remains one of the state’s main topics of conversation. Furthering that conversation is the fact that a recent study ranked Pennsylvania’s roads among the worst in the country. LISTEN: Pennsylvania’s pothole number growing thanks to warmer weather: PennDOT | Today in Pa. Construction Coverage...
To reduce homelessness, ban winter evictions | Opinion
The winter cold is here, but most of us are able to get through in the comfort of a warm home. But imagine getting an eviction notice during these winter months, and running the risk of becoming homeless during the harshest weather of the year. This is a tragic reality...
Md. woman plotted with neo-Nazi to attack power grid, feds say
BALTIMORE — A Maryland woman spent months conspiring with a neo-Nazi leader based in Florida to plan an attack on Baltimore’s power grid, hoping to further their racist mission, law enforcement officials said Monday. The plan was thwarted when both suspects were arrested last week, adding to a...
Md. General Assembly takes first step toward cannabis regulation
After months of anticipation, members of the General Assembly, lobbyists, business owners and potential license holders can finally start to pore over the details of how Maryland will enter the recreational cannabis industry. House Ways and Means Chair Vanessa Atterbeary and Economic Matters Committee Chair C.T. Wilson have taken up...
Powerball: Check your numbers, one winner claims Monday’s $747 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! One winning ticket purchased in Washington came away with Monday night’s $747 million jackpot. Someone in Texas won $2 million by matching five numbers and the power play while someone in Minnesota and New York won $1 million by matching five numbers.
A resumption of Medicaid case checks awaits 3.6M in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — The federal government’s pandemic-era prohibition against kicking people off Medicaid is ending, meaning that hundreds of thousands of people in Pennsylvania face losing the free health insurance in the coming year. Many people who stand to lose Medicaid coverage don’t know the changes are coming, say...
1 Powerball ticket wins $750+ million jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. The winning numbers were 05, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 07. Lottery officials said in a statement early Tuesday that a single ticket matched all...
Fetterman’s State of the Union guest is Philly man he helped free from prison
One of two brothers who U.S. Sen. John Fetterman successfully fought to free from prison will join him Tuesday at President Biden’s State of the Union address. Dennis “Freedom” Horton and his brother, Lee, were imprisoned for nearly 28 years after being convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole.
Heavy smoke rises over area where crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke billowed...
DraftKings Ohio promo code secures Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Cavaliers
Dimers.com provides exclusive Ohio sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our DraftKings promo code, sports lovers in Ohio betting on any sporting event this week can earn a Bet $5, Get $200...
bet365 bonus code: Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet Credits for OH and VA
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With our bet365 promo code, new players who bet on any event today can take advantage of a Bet $1, Get $200 in Bet...
2 Missouri children abducted in March 2022 found in Florida supermarket
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. — Two abducted children who had been missing from Missouri for almost a year were found in a central Florida grocery store with their non-custodial mother, who was taken into police custody, authorities said. Kristi Gilley was arrested last Wednesday on an out-of-state fugitive warrant. Court...
Student will get payments until she’s 60 in $750K bullying case settlement
A girl who accused the Mount Olive school district in New Jersey of covering up bullying after she was sexually assaulted will get payments until she’s 60 years old under a settlement deal reached with local officials, court records show. Mount Olive school officials quietly settled a lawsuit two...
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
Sea Hear Now 2023 lineup announced: Foo Fighters, Killers to headline massive N.J. beach festival
Sea Hear Now, New Jersey’s sprawling homegrown rock and surf festival, announced Tuesday its 2023 lineup, set to commandeer the Jersey Shore late this summer. Rock titans Foo Fighters and The Killers will headline the two-day event, which returns to the Asbury Park beach and neighboring Bradley Park Sept. 16 and 17.
Fire update; more stores; food recall: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Nearby hotel accommodates displaced victims of Upper Allen motel fire
Everyone staying at the Upper Allen Township Motel 6 that caught fire Friday night has been “generously” situated at a nearby hotel, according to the Motel 6′s management. Wingate by Wyndham, a hotel right-next-door to Motel 6, helped find accommodations for the clientele when the motel became...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball schedule for Feb. 7, 2023
Altoona at Williamsport, 6:30 p.m. East Pennsboro at Hershey, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Rain could be on the way as central Pa. warms up again: forecasters
Rain is likely this week while temperatures steadily rise across the midstate, forecasters said. The first set of showers may fall between 8–10 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. More rain and more than 20 mph winds are likely Thursday. Forecasters said Friday night also has a chance...
Owner admits abandoning dog in locked crate in frigid weather: police
WILLIAMSPORT – The woman who police say abandoned a male German shepherd in a locked crate at a suburban Williamsport shopping center in frigid weather has been identified. The 24-year-old Williamsport woman, when questioned, admitted owning the dog and leaving it near a Hobby Lobby store in Loyal Plaza in Loyalsock Twp., state police said Monday.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
89K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0