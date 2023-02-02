ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanessa Hudgens and her MLB boo Cole Tucker are reportedly engaged

By Jovita Trujillo
 4 days ago

Vanessa Hudgens is going to have her own princess moment soon, as a bride! TMZ broke the news Wednesday that the actress is engaged to her MLB boo Cole Tucker.


Signs pointing to November 2022

According to TMZ, the exact date is unclear, but it went down near the end of 2022. As noted by the outlet, the couple was in Paris in November, which is famously called the city of love. The couple was first spotted together in November 2020 after a dinner date, so it could be in honor of when their love first bloomed.

They went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day 2021.


It all started with Zoom

The High School Musical star told Entertainment Tonight in April 2021, they met on a Zoom meditation group. The 32-year-old explained with a smile, “Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes.” “Zoom, you’ve got to love it,” the lovestruck Hudgens explained.

The 34-year-old actress went on to gush about how perfect he is, “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life.” “I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more,” she continued.


Before Connor Hudgens was in a long-term relationship with Austin Butler. The couple of nine years called it quits in January 2020.

Congrats!

