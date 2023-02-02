Business still spotty for Harrisburg’s lunch scene as Shapiro says he’ll bring state workers back to offices

Read full article on original website
Central Pa. PennDOT offices holding ongoing Tuesday job fairs
PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8′s south-central Pennsylvania region will continue to host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees...
abc27.com
Vehicle fire on US 222 north causing delays in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire on US 222 caused a lane restriction on Monday, Feb. 6. The incident was located at the exit for PA 272 – Oregon Pike. It is not clear how the vehicle fire...
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
3 – 304.14 Wiping Cloths, Use Limitations. Observed one wet wiping cloth stored on the edge of the sink, not being stored in sanitizer solution. Observed several rags in pails of liquid that were from a previous day and not in appropriate sanitzer. 4 – 101.11 Characteristics – Materials...
abc27.com
Annual outdoor show held in Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event that celebrates hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. The event proclaims to be the world’s largest outdoor show and it takes place at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. It featured over 1,100 exhibitors, gear...
Costco, Wawa, Sheetz and other companies to open more stores in central Pa.
Parx Casino Shippensburg has opened in Cumberland County with hundreds of slot machines, a sports bar and a 48-seat electronic gaming area. Brick Heads, a Lego store that features a 28-foot “bulk table” of loose Legos, has opened in Dauphin County.
Lebanon County collecting residents' tires free of charge
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Lebanon County residents who need to get rid of tires are in luck. The Lebanon County Conservation District's annual tire collection event will be held on April 26 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Expo Center. County residents can dispose of up...
lebtown.com
Damian Vargas, owner of the ARE and Be Cafe [We Are Lebanon, Pa]
We Are Lebanon, Pa is a positivity project to tell stories of citizens of Lebanon, Pennsylvania. Damian Vargas is the owner of the ARE and Be CAFE in Downtown Lebanon. He’s been working hard to get the word out about his cafe and the other privately owned restaurants in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg School District to sell former Woodward School property to affordable housing developer
On the lot where a Harrisburg school once stood, a developer has proposed a plan to build affordable housing. In January, Harrisburg School District Receiver Dr. Lori Suski approved the sale of a vacant lot that previously housed Woodward Elementary School, to Harrisburg developer Fernandez Realty Group. The owner of...
abc27.com
Harrisburg homeless encampment fully vacated, extermination to begin soon
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to City of Harrisburg officials, everyone has vacated the premises of the homeless encampment located at the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg. Officials stated the focus will turn to setting up temporary fencing and extermination of rats. According to the City of Harrisburg, the...
One injured in Lancaster County shooting
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured following a Lancaster County shooting on Monday night. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along Garfield Road in Manheim Township. The first call to police came in at 9:30 p.m. Officers tell FOX43 there is one reported injury...
‘Not miniature adults’: Penn State Health marks anniversary of hospital designed around children
This week marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of Penn State Health Children’s Hospital near Hershey, one of the rare, stand-alone children’s hospitals not located in a big city. Construction of a six-floor, 72-bed facility, with an eventual cost of $207 million, began in 2009.
Discount retailer won’t open in former Kmart; leases former Bon-Ton space
A discount retailer based in northern Dauphin County had plans to expand into Cumberland County. But, the owners of Flea Flickers announced on a video on its Facebook page last week that their plans to open a store in a 22,000-square-foot space in part of a former Kmart location at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township didn’t work out.
lebtown.com
Lebanon County resolves conflicted court case issue for indigent defendants
Lebanon County Commissioners entered into contracts Thursday, Feb. 2, with two law firms to provide legal services as criminal defense attorneys when the public defender’s office has a conflict of interest. The new contracts were created in response to an American Civil Liberties Union inquiry last November asking the...
New owners take over longtime Dauphin County neighborhood bar and restaurant
The Wharf Bar & Grill in Swatara Township has transitioned to new owners. Partners Son Nguyen and Miro Gojmerac recently purchased the restaurant, which has been a mainstay at 6852 Derry St. for more than 45 years.
Governor Shapiro orders thousands of state employees to work in-person
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a spokesperson with Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration, 2,300 state employees will soon be required to commute to the office and work in person. A large portion of state employees have been working hybrid since the COVID-19 pandemic, which allowed work from home. Now, those same employees will be required […]
Car falls on man, killing him in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after an accident in Schuylkill County. The coroner was called to a home on Raven Run Road in West Mahanoy Township Monday evening. Officials say the man was working on his car when it fell, killing him. The man's death in...
abc27.com
Indoor children’s playground will relocate and reopen in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — An indoor children’s playground named Five Stone Kids, will be moving to a new Lebanon-based location, after closing their previous playground that was at the Lebanon Valley Mall back in December 2022. Five Stone Kids is owned and operated by Jacqueline Forney, who took...
City of York, school nurses are seeking donations of socks and sweatpants for students in need
YORK, Pa. — The City of York's Bureau of Health announced it is teaming up with York City school nurses to sponsor a "Socks and Sweats" drive this month. Organizers said children's socks and sweatpants (because they can be unisex) are needed to provide dry clothing for those who walk to school and get wet feet due to the elements, or those who come to school without proper attire for the cold conditions.
PennLive.com
Coffee & Chocolate Trail in central Pa. offers sweet treats at 16 places
A sweet new trail runs through Cumberland County. The new Cumberland Valley Coffee & Chocolate Trail highlights more than a dozen chocolate and coffee shops throughout the region.
Woman accused of central Pa. bank robbing spree arrested in Maryland
A Maryland woman is awaiting extradition back to Franklin County to faces charges that she went on a bank-robbing spree stretching back to September. Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, is accused of robbing the Community State Bank on Lincoln Way West, St. Thomas Township, on Sept. 19; Community State Bank on North Main Street, Peters Township, on Nov. 1; and the F&M Trust Bank on Waterfall Road in Fulton Township, on Jan. 20, according to state police.
PennLive.com
