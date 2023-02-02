Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Country Coroner Discusses Violence in the Community
The Peoria County coroner took the time to talk with us about violence in the community and what is being done about it. Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria protesters hold vigil for Tyre Nichols and Samuel Vincent Richmond
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Dozens of people gathered outside of the Peoria Police Department on Sunday demanding change and justice following the deaths of Tyre Nichols of Memphis and Samuel Vincent Richmond of Peoria at the hands of police. Nichols died last month after a beating by Memphis police,...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman robbed at Civic Center Plaza parking garage
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the Civic Center Plaza Parking Deck in the area of Fulton and NE Jefferson Streets Monday night for an armed robbery. A female victim told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun just after 10 p.m. He took her purse and fled the area.
newschannel20.com
Missing man from Peoria located
The Peoria man who was last seen on January 25 has been located. Police say that Kyle Swearingen, 48 is doing well. Swearingen was located on Monday.
wcbu.org
Here's how the Peoria-area 988 crisis hotline works, and how it's working out
People in the Tri-County area are using the new 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The three-digit phone number replaced the previous ten-digit number for behavioral health assistance last year. In Illinois, a call to 988 is triaged through a call center, or transferred to a mobile crisis response unit, said Jim Harryman, the 988 crisis services grant director at UnityPoint-UnityPlace.
Central Illinois farmer appointed to replace Bennett in 106th Illinois House District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois farmer was appointed to the Illinois General Assembly over the weekend. Rep. Jason Bunting (R-Emington) was sworn in Saturday as the State Representative of the 106th District. He replaces Tom Bennett, who was sworn into a senate seat to fill in for Jason Barrickman. The 106th House District […]
Central Illinois Proud
Shots fired in Peoria on Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A report of shots fired led police to the intersection of Leroy and Albany early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria police press release, witnesses told police that the shots came from a residence on the 3300 block of N. Stanley. Officers located 35-year-old William Stutler...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint near Jefferson Avenue and Fulton Street at 10:18 p.m. Monday. According to a Peoria police press release, when officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman who told police she was approached by a man who was armed with a handgun.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Civic Center expecting thousands this weekend
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Civic Center is anticipating large crowds this weekend. According to a press release, around 10,000 people are expected to visit the Civic Center for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live and Mid-West Truck and Trailer Show and Convention Saturday. Director of Sales and Marketing...
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms over Peoria annexation proposal
MEDINAH TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - The city of Peoria is opening the door for a 90-acre addition near Dunlap to its borders. But nearby neighbors say they’re being left out of the loop. Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission will hear property owner Fenceline’s proposal Thursday, before sending an...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria officially has a new assistant fire chief
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Fire Department is welcoming a new assistant fire chief after Chief Rick Morgan elected to retire after 29 years of service. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, Peoria’s very own Tony Cummings will become the new assistant fire chief. Cummings began his...
wcbu.org
Murder charges filed in Maquon decomposed body case
A Maquon woman charged with concealing a decomposing body in a storage unit is now accused of murder. Knox County prosecutors filed amended charges on Monday for Marcy Oglesby, 50, including first-degree murder, aggravated battery by administering a toxic substance, and concealing a homicidal death. The decomposed body was discovered...
25newsnow.com
Central Illinois Auto Show canceled for third consecutive year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The 33rd annual Central Illinois Auto Show at the Peoria Civic Center is canceled for the third straight year. The Peoria Metro New Car Dealers Association announced Monday there were a number of factors that led to the decision. Most notably, the microchip shortage and the number of cars available.
25newsnow.com
‘Deputy who evaded death’ preps for return to the field March 1
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you ask Peoria County Deputy Tim Gilmore about how he cheated death in May of 2022, he responds with a humble chuckle, saying he’s just happy to be here. The father of two young girls was severely injured when a pickup truck hit...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Missing Pekin teen has been located
UPDATE (8:59 a.m.) — According to Pekin police, Hardt has been located. PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing/runaway teen Monday. According to a Pekin police Facebook post, 15-year-old Carleigh Hardt is missing, and it is unknown where...
wsiu.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
1027superhits.com
Man who trafficked drugs to central Illinois sentenced to federal prison
PEORIA, Ill. – A 41-year-old man who trafficked ice methamphetamine to Central Illinois will spend the next 27 years in federal prison. That’s the sentence Gabriel Antonio Montano-Rodriquez received in the Central District of Illinois on January 13th. He will also have five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
Central Illinois Proud
JK Williams Distilling to close Peoria location after losing lease
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An embattled history of a local distillery continues as JK Williams Distilling will close its doors yet again. The company posted on Facebook Friday morning that JK Williams has lost its lease on the building at 8635 N. Industrial Road in Peoria. The tasting room’s...
25newsnow.com
Bond set for man accused of making multiple bomb threats to downtown Peoria hotel
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man accused of making multiple bomb threats to a hotel downtown has his bond set. Val Burks, 30, of Creve Coeur, appeared in Peoria County bonding court with bond set at $100,000. He is accused of making three bomb threats to the Marriott Pere...
