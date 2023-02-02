ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee Officially Promotes Alec Abeln

By Evan Crowell
 4 days ago

The Tennessee Volunteers officially have a new tight ends coach, Alec Abeln.

Earlier today, it became clear the Tennessee Volunteers had found a new tight ends coach. They made the move official this afternoon, announcing the promotion of Alec Abeln.

Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports first reported the rumor. Abeln is an offensive analyst who has spent a lot of time with head coach Josh Heupel in his career and has done a great job assembling one of the best passing offenses in college football.

"Tennessee is expected to hire Alec Abeln as tight ends coach, sources tell On3. Abeln has worked at Tennessee as an analyst since 2021 after previously working at Ole Miss. He was an offensive lineman at Missouri when Josh Heupel was Mizzou’s OC." - On3 Sports

This would be Abeln's first time working as a position coach. While that may seem daunting, several assistants turned position coaches have thrived under Heupel's regime.

Heupel is working hard on the recruiting trail to ensure the Volunteers are landing top tight ends. Tennessee signed four-star Ethan Davis in the 2023 class and has five-star Jonathan Echols committed in the 2024 class. Abeln will look to continue building that in the future.

