Longhorns Baseball 2023 Schedule Breakdown: Can Texas Navigate A Well-Balanced April?

The Longhorns will enter April facing a schedule mixed with opponents that could make their attempt to reach Omaha difficult.

The Texas Longhorns are now 15 days away from the start of baseball season, as they will start their season against Arkansas in the College Baseball Showdown on Feb. 17.

Despite the loss of seven starters from last year's lineup, expectations are still reasonably high for the Longhorns entering the season. In the Big 12 preseason projections, they were predicted to finish fourth.

Right out of the gate the Longhorns are greeted with a tough, albeit brief, schedule in February. Following their February schedule it does get easier in March which should benefit a young Texas team.

As we prepare for Texas' attempt to earn its 39th College World Series appearance, we've offered an in-depth look at the schedule to date with a look at April up next.

Mar. 31-Apr.2 - @ No. 9 Oklahoma State Cowboys

2022 record - 42-22 (15-9 Big 12)

2022 RPI - 15

2022 Team Avg. - .298

2022 Team ERA - 4.76

2022 outcome - Stillwater Regional

Player to watch - P Juaron Watts-Brown

The Cowboys landed one of the premier transfer portal arms in Juaron Watts-Brown out of Long Beach State. As a freshman he recorded a 4-4 record with a 3.68 ERA, while sporting an impressive 111-29 K-BB mark in 73.1 innings of work.

Apr. 4 - Air Force Falcons

2022 record - 32-29

2022 RPI - 96

2022 Team Avg. - .312

2022 Team ERA - 6.52

2022 outcome - Austin Regional

Player to watch - IF Sam Kulasingam

The Longhorns are all too familiar with how lethal Air Force's offense was last season as they split a midweek series with them. Now, the Falcons return their leading hitter Sam Kulasingam who slashed .411/.487/.683 with 12 home runs and 64 runs driven in.

Apr. 6-8 - Kansas State Wildcats

2022 record - 29-29 (8-16 Big 12)

2022 RPI - 97

2022 Team Avg. - .277

2022 Team ERA - 5.84

2022 outcome - Missed NCAA Tournament

Player to watch - SS Nick Goodwin

The Wildcats, while not putting together the best season in 2022, did have talent on the roster and will be looking to handle the loss of said talent. One returner to watch out for is shortstop Nick Goodwin, who put together a .255/.354/.525 slash line with 11 home runs and 48 runs driven in and is D1Baseball's 77th best draft prospect.

Apr. 10-11 - Texas State Bobcats (Home and home)

2022 record - 47-14

2022 RPI - 23

2022 Team Avg. - .300

2022 Team ERA - 4.36

2022 outcome - Stanford Regional

Player to watch - INF/OF Jose Gonzalez

The Bobcats are another team the Longhorns have plenty of experience with, as they also split a midweek series with them. Jose Gonzalez was a member of that potent lineup with a .270/.413/.553 while tied for the team lead in home runs with 13 and a team-high 60 RBIs.

Apr. 14-16 - @ Baylor Bears

2022 record - 26-28 (7-17 Big 12)

2022 RPI - 80

2022 Team Avg. - .266

2022 Team ERA - 5.84

2022 outcome - Missed NCAA Tournament

Player to watch - P Blake Helton

While the Bears are entering a rebuild in Mitch Thompson's first year, especially on offense, they luckily return talent in the pitching staff. Blake Helton will likely have a spot in the weekend rotation for the Bears, and despite limited action last season he recorded a 2.61 ERA in just six appearances.

Apr. 19 - Abilene Christian Wildcats

2022 record - 30-29

2022 RPI - 153

2022 Team Avg. - .294

2022 Team ERA - 5.86

2022 outcome - Missed NCAA Tournament

Player to watch - OF Grayson Tatrow

The Wildcats put together a solid season offensively in 2022, and are poised to see that same success in 2023. One of their best hitters was outfielder Grayson Tatrow, who slashed .285/.410/.566. He led the team in home runs and RBIs with 17 and 66 respectively, while getting on base frequently with a team-high 47 walks.

Apr. 21-23 - Oklahoma Sooners

2022 record - 45-24 (15-9 Big 12)

2022 RPI - 10

2022 Team Avg. - .293

2022 Team ERA - 5.38

2022 outcome - College World Series runner-ups

Player to watch - CF John Spikerman

The Sooners reached the College World Series last season and return multiple core members from that 2022 team. Among them is John Spikerman, who flashed despite starting in 30 of his 35 appearances. In those 35 appearances he slashed .317/.434/.450 and was one of Oklahoma's best base stealers, going 12-for-16 on his attempts.

Apr. 25 - Texas Southern Tigers

2022 record - 28-25

2022 RPI - 282

2022 Team Avg. - .318

2022 Team ERA - 6.83

2022 outcome - Missed NCAA Tournament

Player to watch - 1B Gabriel Vasquez

Despite missing the NCAA Tournament last season, the Tigers put together a potent lineup. First baseman Gabriel Vasquez led the team in home runs and RBIs with nine and 67 respectively, while slashing an impressive .363/.474/.709.

Apr. 28-30 - @ No. 15 TCU Horned Frogs

2022 record - 38-22 (16-8 Big 12)

2022 RPI - 38

2022 Team Avg. - .270

2022 Team ERA - 4.66

2022 outcome - College Station Regional

Player to watch - P Cam Brown

If the Horned Frogs want to get back to the College World Series once again, they must hope that their pitching staff takes a step forward in 2023. Cam Brown showed flashes last season, recording a 4.42 ERA in 53 innings, along with 49 strikeouts and 31 walks last season.

What to expect in April

After a tough February and a seemingly easier to manage March, the Longhorns find themselves with a fairly well-balanced April. They face a mix of easier opponents and tough Big 12 foes, and if they can come out of it with a positive record it will position them well to host yet another Austin Regional at The Disch.

