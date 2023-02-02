ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Brandon Graham Reveals the Moment Nick Sirianni Won Him Over

By John McMullen
EagleMaven
EagleMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Jj50_0kaipd6l00

The veteran Eagles edge rusher liked how his coach owned up to his awkward introductory press conference

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni is proof you can overcome a bad first impression.

The Eagles coach has rebounded beautifully from an awkward introductory press conference in January of 2021 that had many wondering what the heck Jeffrey Lurie was thinking.

Fast forward 25 months and Sirianni is set to lead the 16-3 Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12.

Since a 2-5 start in 2021, Philadelphia is 23-6 and 22-3 when Jalen Hurts starts at quarterback, an amazing turnaround for the coach that preaches five core principles: connecting, competition, accountability, football intelligence, and fundamentals.

Sirianni has admitted to reporters in the past that he has used the reaction to his first Philadelphia presser as motivation and a teaching tool to his players.

On Thursday, veteran Brandon Graham also pointed back to the moment.

“He won me over when he first got here,” Graham, a Super Bowl LII holdover, said. “That press conference he had where he did all that stuff, said all the wrong things and you all got on him, I just felt like he came in here and gave us his honest answer how he felt about it, and he was pissed about it.”

The interaction highlighted a human part to Sirianni and the coach’s first goal of connection was quickly accomplished with a key leader in the locker room and the pulse of the Eagles on a day-to-day basis when it comes to energy.

“I love that (reaction) because a lot of coaches wouldn’t admit to, sometimes when the media gets under their skin, so it was cool, down to earth, cool, cool guy,” Graham said.

Graham, like most of the veterans, was loyal to Doug Pederson but also willing to give the new coach a chance.

“He had a good rapport from a lot of guys that were with him that I talked to,” he said. “They said you got yourself a good one. Hopefully, him being a head coach won’t change him, and from what I’ve seen it didn’t change him.”

Had Sirianni undersold his poor first impression perhaps things would have gone off the rails, especially after the 2-5 start, but owning it resonated and kicked off an impressive run to Super Bowl LVII.

“That’s when he won me over, just coming in being real about how he feels,” Graham said. “I know sometimes you can wear your emotions on your sleeve, which he does, but I think he does a good job of owning it and moving on.”

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RadarOnline

Tom Brady Hoping NFL Retirement Will Lure Ex-Wife Gisele Back To Him Months After Finalizing Divorce, Sources Claim

Humbled NFL great Tom Brady seems to have hung up his cleats for good in a desperate attempt to win back supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and mend their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation said that while Gisele appears to have moved on after the couple’s October divorce, Tom has been begging the beauty to give him another chance since announcing on Feb. 1 he’s finally called it quits. Of course, Brady retired before — in January 2022 — and reneged on the decision, which has left fans and people in his life questioning whether his...
Us Weekly

Jason Kelce’s Pregnant Wife Kylie McDevitt Will Bring Her OB-GYN to Super Bowl: ‘Could Be a Super Kelce Bowl’

The Kelce Bowl will have an expansive cheering section during the Sunday, February 12, Super Bowl LVII championship. “I’m also bringing Kylie [McDevitt’s parents [to the game],” Jason Kelce told his younger brother, Travis Kelce, during the Wednesday, February 1, episode of their “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, referring to his wife […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Jalen Hurts went to FoodChasers' Kitchen. Now, the owners' lives are a "dream"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Twin sisters in a Philadelphia neighborhood are calling it "The Jalen Effect." Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' starting quarterback, is giving a small, Black-owned business a boost ever since he tried his hand at making a Philadelphia staple.FoodChasers' Kitchen in Elkins Park started off small. Twin sisters, Maya and Kala Johnstone, built it from the bottom up.When Hurts walked into their lives, the sisters say their lives became like a "movie.""Can someone call Tyler Perry?" Kala said. "Our life is a dream. I'm telling you, it's a movie."The Johnstone twins are selling out of the "Jalen Special," the restaurant's...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

Eagles star does not feel respected

This season, Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Haason Reddick has emerged as one of the top pass rushers in the entire league, but as the team heads into the Super Bowl matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs, he revealed that he doesn’t feel like he’s always given the proper amount of respect. This season, he finished Read more... The post Eagles star does not feel respected appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Larry Brown Sports

Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress

Ben Simmons might be getting more buckets off the court than on the court these days. The Brooklyn Nets forward Simmons sparked dating rumors this week after being spotted with popular actress Eiza Gonzalez. The two were apparently together for a night out in New York City on Friday. Eiza Gonzalez with Ben Simmons and... The post Ben Simmons spotted on date with popular actress appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chatsports.com

Say goodbye to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard as the Cowboys should follow this blueprint instead

Running backs don’t matter. It’s a mantra that has been screamed from the rooftops by many fans who would rather spend eternity eating shards of broken glass than spend one more minute investing resources at the running back position. For those people, the Ezekiel Elliott situation has had them seething ever since the Dallas Cowboys used their fourth overall pick to draft him in 2016, only to turn around and sign him to a six-year, $90 million deal in 2019.
atozsports.com

One big-name free agent the Cowboys will pursue this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys had the NFL world buzzing when they entered the sweepstakes for the services of free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas went so far as to have All-Pro defenders Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs accompany him to a Dallas Mavericks game in December, which certainly got the media into a frenzy.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton's Super Bowl Pick

Sean Payton was just hired by the Denver Broncos, but he's already getting acclimated to the role. Asked on Monday for his prediction for Super Bowl LVII, Payton said he was going with the Philadelphia Eagles over the Kansas City Chiefs. "I'm picking the Eagles. We never want anyone in our ...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The Cowboys moved on from their former coordinator, Kellen Moore, who joined the Los Angeles Chargers in the same position. On Saturday, the Cowboys announced the hiring of Brian Schottenstein to replace Moore. Cowboys announced they hired Brian Schottenheimer as their new offensive coordinator. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to major Cowboys change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
EagleMaven

EagleMaven

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

EagleMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Philadelphia Eagles

 https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles

Comments / 0

Community Policy