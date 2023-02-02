Read full article on original website
Hasbro Adds 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Heroes & Villains to Marvel Legends Series
It’s hard to believe that Marvel fans are just over a week away until the start of Phase 5 with the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Paul Rudd-starring trilogy will be the epic start to Kang’s (Jonathan Majors) dynasty in the MCU and, of course, with every new film comes new toys. Now Hasbro has unveiled their latest Marvel Legends line for Quantumania.
Megalodon Shark Movie 'The Black Demon' Gets New Release Date
Audiences will have to wait a little longer for The Black Demon to swim into theaters as the upcoming shark movie will now be released in theaters on April 28 according to Bloody Disgusting. Previously slated for an April 21 debut, the newest release date now pits the film closer to the summer movie season.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Where to Watch the 'Titanic' 25th Anniversary Re-Release: Showtimes and Premiere Date
The last few months have been great for James Cameron. December 2022 saw the release of his latest film Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-anticipated sequel to his groundbreaking 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar. The former received plenty of critical praise with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime calling it "one of the most breathtaking moviegoing experiences of 2022." Furthermore, Avatar: The Way of Water went on to gross over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, dethroning Top Gun: Maverick as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and currently ranking as the fourth-grossing film of all-time—beating out the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens—on top of breaking other box office records. Even though we've focused on Avatar: The Way of Water so far, what we actually want to talk about is another classic James Cameron picture: Titanic.
Oscar Nominated 'The Whale' Sets Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD Release Dates
Audiences can soon revisit the Academy Award-nominated film as The Whale has its eyes set on an official Blu-ray and DVD release date. Hitting shelves on March 14, the film will be available on Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD for $21.99 and $19.98, respectively. Alongside its home media release, the film will also feature additional behind-the-scenes bonus content, such as "People Are Amazing: Making The Whale," which focuses on the production, and "The Sounds of the Sea: Scoring The Whale," which offers audiences an inside look into the movie's captivating music.
‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal Becomes a Different Man When He Wakes up From a Coma
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay and showed the world just how funny he is! The world met Pascal's character Charlie, a man who got hit by a Party City bus and couldn't remember who he is or who any of his loved ones are. However, instead of still sounding like Charlie, he sounded like he was from Los Angeles...or as Kenan Thompson called it "LA mush mouth."
'The Ritual’ Isn't Just Another Horror Survival Movie
Based on Adam Nevill's 2011 novel, The Ritual has all the makings of a great horror film. A group of friends set out for a hiking trip in Sweden after the recent loss of a friend to a tragedy - it already sounds like a disaster in waiting. While the setup may make The Ritual seem like another low-budget survival horror film, the film presents more than it offers with its chilling atmosphere, sound effects, and ability to hold tension. Directed by David Brucker and written by Joe Barton, The Ritual places its different elements artistically to provide a fascinating and terrifying, underrated horror movie. It also has something to offer all kinds of horror film fans.
'The Last of Us' Episode 4: Where Have You Seen Kathleen's Right-Hand Man Perry Before?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.After the devastating events of last week’s episode, “Long, Long Time,” The Last of Us delivered another phenomenal installment with “Please Hold My Hand.” With Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) headed off to find Joel’s brother Tommy (Gabriel Luna), the world opens up to show the other types of threats that they might encounter within their journey. “Please Hold My Hand” marks the first appearance by Melanie Lynskey as the revolutionary leader Kathleen, but she’s not the only familiar face within the rebel group. Fans of The Last of Us games may have noticed that it's none other than Jeffrey Pierce who plays Kathleen’s right-hand man, Perry.
The 10 Oldest First-Time Oscar Nominees of All Time, Ranked by Age
It's something of a cliché to say that good things come to those that wait, but just because something's clichéd doesn't mean it can't come true. This is seen in the world of film, as while most stars (and sometimes even directors) achieve peak popularity when they're younger, others find success when they're older. Sometimes, they start young and grow their skills as they age, and other times, their careers don't truly take off until they've reached their senior years.
Lydia Tár and Daniel Plainview Fascinate Us For This Same Reason
Cate Blanchett's latest character Lydia Tár in Todd Field's Tár, yet another phenomenal performance added to the actor's rich filmography, brings another chillingly maniacal character to mind - Daniel Day-Lewis' Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood. Lydia Tár, the world’s most acclaimed and ruthless composer, is manipulative, scary, and starkly human on a level that is truly sensational to experience. While Blanchett already has two Academy Awards on her resume, she could likely win another Best Actress trophy in March for a performance that is simply “undeniable.” One of the few actors that already has three acting prizes from the Academy is Daniel Day-Lewis; his second win came for his role as the aforementioned Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood, a performance not dissimilar from Blanchett’s.
'Animalia' Review: Sofia Alaoui Mesmerizing Sci-Fi Debut Takes Us Into A World Beyond | Sundance 2023
What is it that we think of when we think of science fiction in cinema? Is it built around witnessing incredible technology that challenges what is possible for our lives? Or perhaps it is about aliens that come crashing down to our planet and take control of society itself? These can be entertaining in their own ways, but there is also something more to the genre that can be rather reserved though no less riveting to behold. In writer-director Sofia Alaoui’s feature debut Animalia, this is made front and center. It takes the ordinary rhythms of life and injects it with a more surreal series of events when mysterious forces begin to warp the world as we know it to be. It is a film that is less interested in making these phenomena fully comprehensible than it is in embracing the eeriness of them. As a result, it is a work that punctuates the commonplace with the peculiar and leaves a lingering impression precisely because of its fluidity. Though its characters may not be as complex as one would hope in a story like this, the experience of letting it all wash over you proves to be quite wondrous.
What Is Analog Horror? The Subgenre of 'Skinamarink' Explained
Horror is made up of a multitude of subgenres like the slasher genre, psychological horror, and supernatural horror, but one of the more recent ones to come along and haunt peoples' dreams is analog horror. Defined by its low-grade video and harsh audio quality, as well as bizarre and cryptic stories, analog horror has quickly come up in the internet age as an incredibly niche yet super effective corner of the genre. While there are not too many analog horror feature films that have come along yet, the internet has been filled with a number of web series, short films, and videos that play within its parameters, booming the popularity of this subgenre early in its life. Being that it is a subgenre in its infancy, there is still plenty of room to grow and expand upon to see what analog horror is capable of. With the recent release of the hit indie-horror film Skinamarink, it seems as though this form of terror is more alive, filled with potential, and rawer than ever.
Ellie's Got a Gun: What Happens in 'The Last of Us' Now?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.This week's episode of The Last of Us, "Please Hold My Hand," finally has Ellie (Bella Ramsey) get the gun she pestered Joel (Pedro Pascal) for so long about. It took her three episodes, but her guardian finally gave in after she displayed enough awareness of what it meant to wield a weapon to the point of saving his life. This is never an easy topic to deal with and Joel knows it, especially seeing as Ellie is still a kid, but when you live in a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies, well, maybe it does have its merits, so he lets her keep it.
10 Similarities Between 'The Last of Us' and 'The Walking Dead'
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the shows The Last of Us and The Walking Dead.Since debuting on HBO in mid-January 2023, The Last Of Us has blown up in popularity. Based on the video game of the same name, the series has been drawing a lot of comparisons to AMC’s The Walking Dead, another popular post-apocalyptic, pandemic-inspired drama.
‘Bridgerton’ Was Never Meant To Be An Ensemble Show
Recent news that Phoebe Dynevor will not be returning to her role of Daphne (or the Duchess of Hastings, as she later became) has come as a shock to Bridgerton fans, with many questioning what the show will be like without her. But it is necessary to remember that the show’s formula is not built around an ensemble cast. Rather, it spotlights the romantic trials and triumphs of a chosen Bridgerton sibling each season, demanding that we all become a little less attached to its previous stars.
M. Night Shyamalan's Cameos in His Own Films, Ranked
The celebrated master of the twist ending, M. Night Shyamalan has, for better or worse, always insisted on giving himself a cameo appearance in the films that he directs. Some think it's a wonderful trademark while others can find it to be a little annoying. Some of his cameos last for just a few seconds while others are credited roles as characters who appear in several scenes. Despite what we think of his penchant for inserting himself into his own narratives, it won't prevent us from giving you a ranking of his best appearances.
‘The Last of Us’ Viewership Keeps Spreading as Episode 4 Hits New High for the HBO Series
For those who are abreast with all things television, it is no surprise that HBO’s The Last of Us is one of the most beloved shows at the moment. And just like the contagious Cordyceps fungus that has ravaged the continental U.S. and the rest of the world on-screen, the love for the series continues to grow rapidly. According to Variety, viewership for the show’s latest episode comes in at 7.5 million viewers. This is a 17% increase on the 6.4 million viewers who watched the previous episode live. The episode titled, "Please Hold My Hand" refocuses on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who in their bid to get to Wyoming are trapped in a “liberated” Kansas City.
Mena Massoud to Produce First Ever Foreign Language Stephen King Adaptation
The cinematic landscape is awash with adaptations of Stephen King's body of work; his masterful craft has and continues to inspire filmmakers. King's far and wide-reaching influence continues to spread, as we are now learning via Variety that one of the prolific author's short stories is being adapted for the first time in a foreign language. Per the report, Aladdin star Mena Massoud is part of the producing team behind the Farsi language project, titled The Last King.
New 'Scream VI' Image Invites You to "Guess Who" the Killer Is
As a kid, you may remember playing "Guess Who?" a board game where you tried to guess the other player's mystery person by asking questions that had "yes" or "no" answers. Now, a new Scream VI advertisement invites you to guess who the killer is in a promo that mimics the classic childhood game.
'The Mandalorian’ to Make Broadcast Television Debut
In celebration of the success of the Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian, Disney+ has announced that the series will make its broadcast television debut, introducing a special linear airing for the first episode of the series. The TV broadcast debut comes ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated third season.
