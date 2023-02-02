ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

musictimes.com

Priscilla Presley Net Worth 2023

Priscilla Presley led an incredible life, which was undoubtedly reflected in her enormous wealth. Despite being married to Elvis, who was already making a lot of money, she created her own empire. Priscilla formerly served as the chairman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, and Celebrity Net Worth estimates her net worth...
New York Post

Lisa Marie Presley’s last days exposed: $35M ‘money grab,’ drugs, custody showdown

As awards season accolades continue to pour in for the glitzy, surrealistic “Elvis” biopic, there’s no denying the all-too-true, tragic life and death of his little girl. A bombshell documentary — “TMZ Investigates: Lisa Marie Presley: Unending Tragedy” (airing Monday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. on Fox) — sheds new light on the superstar scion’s demise, with accusations of drug abuse, references to scarily rapid weight loss and mysterious insurance policies and claims of “fraud” and a “money grab.” Elvis Presley’s only child died of cardiac arrest at age 54 on Jan. 12. She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, 77, her adult...
Taste of Country

Lisa Marie Presley’s Stunning Oceanfront Florida Mansion for Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Lisa Marie Presley's former mansion in Florida is currently for sale, and it's every bit as spectacular as you'd expect for rock music royalty. Presley's former 9-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom, 7,815-square-foor Florida estate sits directly on the ocean in Clearwater, Fla., and it's listed for just a shade under $5.995 million dollars. According to online property sites, that breaks down to $767 per square foot and a monthly payment of $38,560.
CLEARWATER, FL
The Independent

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia says Lisa Marie Presley’s death is ‘still so surreal’

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has opened up about his famous family.Garcia, a musician, is the son of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi.The 35-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight growing up, telling People: “A lot of people know about me. But they don’t know me.”Garcia was recently in the public eye when he attended a memorial at Graceland for his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley on 22 January.Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis, died aged 54 on 12 January after being admitted to hospital after a cardiac episode.Speaking about his half-sister’s death, Garcia said: “It’s...
Page Six

Priscilla Presley got $900K a year from Elvis Enterprises without company stake: lawsuit

Priscilla Presley was making $900,000 a year from Elvis Presley Enterprises despite having no stake in the company, according to a lawsuit. When Priscilla’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, sued her former business manager, Barry Siegel, in 2018 for “negligently” mishandling her money, she noted in the lawsuit that Siegel had “allowed (and, in fact, lobbied)” her mother’s nearly seven-figure income. Lisa’s lawyers added Priscilla was being paid “even though Lisa’s mother has no ownership in EPE (nor was she performing any sort of executive-level work to justify the salary).” “Siegel failed to disclose these facts to Lisa and he did not negotiate the...
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
OK! Magazine

Grave Of Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Had To Be 'Slightly' Moved To Make Room For Elvis' Late Daughter: Source

In order for Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest beside her late kid, Benjamin Keough, and her famous father, Elvis Presley, her son's grave at Graceland had to be "slightly" moved. "They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house," an estate staffer confirmed to a news outlet, with Presley's rep doubling down on the claim on Thursday, January 19.Photos obtained by a separate news outlet on Wednesday, January 18, showed the mother-of-four's grave being prepared next to Keough, who died in 2020 by suicide at age 27.EERIE PREMONITION:...
MEMPHIS, TN
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley was ‘stressed’ about being seen in public ahead of death: report

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly felt “stressed” leading up to her death over having to make public appearances. The late “Lights On” singer was still grieving the loss of her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, and “did not want to be seen by anyone,” family sources told TMZ on Sunday. However, due to the success of the film “Elvis,” which centered around her iconic father Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie knew she would have to do press again. The “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” singer, who had battled addiction for years, reportedly turned to opioids and weight loss medication to try and...
In Touch Weekly

The List

What Lisa Marie Presley Was Doing In Her Final Days

Shocking music fans everywhere, Lisa Marie Presley has died. According to TMZ, she was found at home in cardiac arrest by her housekeeper. Shortly after, her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. At the hospital, she was put into a medically-induced coma from which she never recovered, and she was pronounced dead late in the day on January 12, 2023, just a few weeks before her 55th birthday.
Page Six

Outsider.com

malta

Lisa Marie Presley's Life

Lisa Marie Presley is the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley. She was born on February 1, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. Growing up, Lisa Marie was primarily raised by her mother and spent much of her childhood at Graceland, her father's famous Memphis estate. Despite her father's fame and fortune, Lisa Marie has said that she had a relatively normal childhood, with her parents making a point to provide her with a sense of normalcy and stability.
MEMPHIS, TN

