knowtechie.com
The Galaxy S23 is stuffed with a ridiculous amount of bloatware
Samsung revealed its Galaxy S23 series at the beginning of February, and some reviewers already have their hands on the new phone. One thing that has jumped out during testing is that the Android 13 operating system is four times bigger on the S23 than other phones. The cause? Bloatware.
knowtechie.com
New Samsung SmartThings hub brings your smart home together
Early in January, Samsung revealed its new SmartThings Station smart home hub. And today, the company announced that it’s available for purchase. Introduced as an affordable smart home hub, the device is an excellent option for Galaxy and other Samsung product users. Some publications, like The Verge and Gizmodo,...
knowtechie.com
The Nintendo Switch is now the third best-selling console ever
The Nintendo Switch has been extremely popular since its release in 2017, and now it can claim the title of third best-selling gaming console of all time. Nintendo released its latest financial results (PDF) for its fiscal third quarter. In those results, the company revealed that the Switch has sold 122 million units, enough to put the console in third place.
knowtechie.com
These Monoprice speakers make my work day so much better
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. I listen to a lot of music during my work day. Headphones are great, but wearing them for hours on end at my desk can get annoying. Thankfully, solid desktop speakers are more affordable than ever.
knowtechie.com
EPOS Valentine’s Day Sale offers up to 38% off its best headsets
Get ready to elevate your love affair with video games this Valentine’s Day. EPOS has a sweet deal on some of the best gaming headsets. From now through February 14, save up to 38% on the GTW 270 Hybrid, B20, GSP 600, 601 & 602, GSP 500, and GSP 670.
knowtechie.com
Can Google Bard dethrone ChatGPT?
A lingering scent of desperation descended upon the tech hub of Mountain View, California on Monday. Alphabet (formerly Google) announced it intended to add a new generative AI feature to its core search product. Like ChatGPT, this product, Bard produces written responses to user-submitted questions. This data is synthesized from...
knowtechie.com
Google will begin blurring explicit images in search by default
There are words that, normally, are perfectly innocent. But said another way, their meaning changes. Just think about the humble eggplant. Once a staple of Mediterranean cuisine, it now possesses a somewhat anatomical (and sordid) definition. And so, it’s all too easy for younger Internet users to find themselves exposed...
knowtechie.com
The Mac Studio never really made sense
At one point, Apple offered a range of compelling desktop computers for its professional users. The Power Mac G4 and G5, and the earliest Intel Mac Pro machines, all offered the winning combination of performance and upgradability. Designers, game developers, and musicians lapped them up. But things went awry a...
knowtechie.com
Less than one percent of users subscribe to Twitter Blue
Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue subscription isn’t drawing the subscribers that the billionaire might have hoped. There are reportedly only 180,000 subscribers in the US, which is only 0.2 percent of Twitter users. This news comes from a report from The Information. It reveals the lackluster number of users...
knowtechie.com
The DaVinci IQ2 gets a limited-time price drop, now $229
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. If you did a quick KnowTechie site search for the Davinci IQ, it would be easy to figure out that we’re huge fans. I just did...
