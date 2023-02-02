Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ Viewership Keeps Spreading as Episode 4 Hits New High for the HBO Series
For those who are abreast with all things television, it is no surprise that HBO’s The Last of Us is one of the most beloved shows at the moment. And just like the contagious Cordyceps fungus that has ravaged the continental U.S. and the rest of the world on-screen, the love for the series continues to grow rapidly. According to Variety, viewership for the show’s latest episode comes in at 7.5 million viewers. This is a 17% increase on the 6.4 million viewers who watched the previous episode live. The episode titled, "Please Hold My Hand" refocuses on Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), who in their bid to get to Wyoming are trapped in a “liberated” Kansas City.
'Dexter' Spinoffs in the Works at Showtime
Dexter Morgan may be dead, but Dexter, the franchise, will live on. Showtime has a number of Dexter spinoffs in development, including a prequel. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that, despite the cancelation last week of the sequel series Dexter: New Blood, the Dexter franchise will play a major role in the future of Showtime, which just merged with corporate sibling Paramount+.
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
‘The Flash’ Season 9 to Feature ‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Cast
The final season of The Flash is just around the corner, and the casting news keeps on coming. After recently announcing the return of alums Jessica Parker Kennedy, Rick Cosnett, and Matt Letscher, showrunner Eric Wallace has confirmed that cast from DC's Legends of Tomorrow will also appear in the final season. Wallace first confirmed the news to The Nerds of Color.
'The Mandalorian’ to Make Broadcast Television Debut
In celebration of the success of the Lucasfilm series, The Mandalorian, Disney+ has announced that the series will make its broadcast television debut, introducing a special linear airing for the first episode of the series. The TV broadcast debut comes ahead of the premiere of the highly anticipated third season.
'Bosch' Universe to Expand With Jerry Edgar Spinoff
Amazon is further expanding the universe of its long-running series Bosch with a new spinoff series focused around Jamie Hector’s character Jerry Edgar. It is unclear at the moment whether the police procedural drama, should it be picked up into a series, would air on Prime Video or Freevee. Per the official logline in the spinoff series, Bosch’s former partner is “tapped for an undercover FBI mission in Little Haiti, Miami" where he is forced to balance his new life with the gritty underbelly of the city, “while being chased by his mysterious past.” What lies in store for Edgar will be interesting to see, as fans have enjoyed Hector’s performance throughout the seven-season run of Bosch.
‘Bridgerton’ Was Never Meant To Be An Ensemble Show
Recent news that Phoebe Dynevor will not be returning to her role of Daphne (or the Duchess of Hastings, as she later became) has come as a shock to Bridgerton fans, with many questioning what the show will be like without her. But it is necessary to remember that the show’s formula is not built around an ensemble cast. Rather, it spotlights the romantic trials and triumphs of a chosen Bridgerton sibling each season, demanding that we all become a little less attached to its previous stars.
Ellie's Got a Gun: What Happens in 'The Last of Us' Now?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.This week's episode of The Last of Us, "Please Hold My Hand," finally has Ellie (Bella Ramsey) get the gun she pestered Joel (Pedro Pascal) for so long about. It took her three episodes, but her guardian finally gave in after she displayed enough awareness of what it meant to wield a weapon to the point of saving his life. This is never an easy topic to deal with and Joel knows it, especially seeing as Ellie is still a kid, but when you live in a post-apocalyptic world infested with zombies, well, maybe it does have its merits, so he lets her keep it.
'So Help Me Todd' Needs to Take a New Approach With Allison
The new CBS dramedy So Help Me Todd follows mother-and-son duo Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) and Todd Wright (Skylar Astin) as they use their respective skills as a lawyer and private investigator to solve cases and help clients at Margaret’s law firm — where Todd is now also employed after losing his investigator license due to some shady behavior that nearly landed him in jail. Together, they make quite the team, but their newfound dynamic has also provided plenty of moments for personal growth as well. Alongside them is a strong cast of supporting characters, from Todd’s ex-love and new lawyer at Margaret’s firm Susan (Inga Schlingmann) to Margaret’s assistant Francey (Rose Arredondo) to the firm’s lead investigator and perpetual pain in Todd’s side Lyle (Tristen J. Winger).
Oscar Nominated 'The Whale' Sets Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD Release Dates
Audiences can soon revisit the Academy Award-nominated film as The Whale has its eyes set on an official Blu-ray and DVD release date. Hitting shelves on March 14, the film will be available on Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD for $21.99 and $19.98, respectively. Alongside its home media release, the film will also feature additional behind-the-scenes bonus content, such as "People Are Amazing: Making The Whale," which focuses on the production, and "The Sounds of the Sea: Scoring The Whale," which offers audiences an inside look into the movie's captivating music.
What Is Analog Horror? The Subgenre of 'Skinamarink' Explained
Horror is made up of a multitude of subgenres like the slasher genre, psychological horror, and supernatural horror, but one of the more recent ones to come along and haunt peoples' dreams is analog horror. Defined by its low-grade video and harsh audio quality, as well as bizarre and cryptic stories, analog horror has quickly come up in the internet age as an incredibly niche yet super effective corner of the genre. While there are not too many analog horror feature films that have come along yet, the internet has been filled with a number of web series, short films, and videos that play within its parameters, booming the popularity of this subgenre early in its life. Being that it is a subgenre in its infancy, there is still plenty of room to grow and expand upon to see what analog horror is capable of. With the recent release of the hit indie-horror film Skinamarink, it seems as though this form of terror is more alive, filled with potential, and rawer than ever.
Amanda Seyfried Reunites With 'Chloe' Director Atom Egoyan For 'Seven Veils'
Coming off a critically acclaimed performance as disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout, Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe Award recipient Amanda Seyfried has landed her next role. The Les Misérables star has signed on to appear in Atom Egoyan’s (The Sweet Hereafter, Chloe) production of Seven Veils, a drama that the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker will also pen and produce.
AMC Theaters Announces Pricing Change Depending on Seat Location
Next time you head down to your local AMC Theatre, you might find yourself paying slightly more than you first anticipated. The biggest cinema chain in the United States has today announced a new ticket pricing initiative called Sightline at AMC, where guests will pay differing prices based on the seat location within the auditorium. Customers will be given the option to pay more or less depending on the location of their seat within the screening room itself. Theoretically, this means a front row seat will cost less than seats midway up, where a better view may be available.
'The Last of Us' Writers Discuss Creating Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen
One of the biggest elements of praise from fans of The Last of Us so far has been the show's commitment to retaining the essence of the game's characters and dialogue when transferring the video game to the screen in the HBO adaptation. However, as fun as it is to...
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Episode 5 Recap: You Gaslighter, You
Last week’s episode of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches was a double downer as Rowan (Alexandra Daddario) was mourning the loss of her adoptive mother Ellie (Erica Gimpel) and her birth mother Deirdre (Annabeth Gish). Rowan also got mixed messages about whom to trust when she watched Cortland (Harry Hamlin) and Carlotta (Beth Grant) argue at the memorial and give her conflicting opinions on Lasher (Jack Huston). The episode ended up in literal flames, as Ciprien (Tongayi Chirisa) took a knife to the torso for Rowan after Carlotta lit her house on fire and all hell broke loose. Right as they tried to escape, Lasher slammed the front door shut and trapped them inside. It’s time to unpack Episode 5, “The Thrall.”
Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen Brings a New Level of Menace to 'The Last of Us'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Last of Us.With each successive episode of The Last of Us, we have gotten to discover more and more about the dark corners of what is left after the world ends. Each, in their own subtle ways, have shown how adapting a story well doesn’t mean you have to be solely restrained by the source material. It isn’t just about overexplaining mythology or answering questions that were best left unanswered either. Rather, the early part of this first season has been about uncovering small details and characters that had otherwise been glossed over in a game that was built around getting to the next action sequence.
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Breaks Character in Lisa from Temecula Sketch
When Saturday Night Live gets to be absurd, that's when it can really shine; and with host Pedro Pascal, we got to see them really lean into some of the more outrageous ideas. One being Lisa from Temecula and her need to have an extra well done steak at her sister's birthday dinner. Sometimes, sketches don't have to be reinventing the wheel to work and that's what happened with this one. It's just pure dumb fun and makes it that allows viewers to laugh without having to think about it.
‘SNL’: Pedro Pascal Becomes a Different Man When He Wakes up From a Coma
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay and showed the world just how funny he is! The world met Pascal's character Charlie, a man who got hit by a Party City bus and couldn't remember who he is or who any of his loved ones are. However, instead of still sounding like Charlie, he sounded like he was from Los Angeles...or as Kenan Thompson called it "LA mush mouth."
'The Last of Us' Creators Explain the Importance of Ellie's Joke Book
The latest episode of The Last of Us, HBO's runaway smash-hit series, may not have been quite as emotionally hard-hitting as last week's feature-length production, but it did bring to the table something equally important from the games as Bill and Frank's back-story, and that is Ellie's joke book. Discovering it - as well as a slightly more risqué piece of reading material - after their soujourn to Bill and Frank's home, Ellie attempts to lighten the mood by asking Joel a series of questions like 'what clothes do mermaids wear to math class?' and 'why did the scarecrow get an award?'
'SNL': Pedro Pascal Brings a Taste of Italy to His New Waiter Gig
Pedro Pascal hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Coldplay this weekend, and he did something specifically special for me—he played two Italian characters. The first being famous Italian plumber Mario Mario in a sketch for a fake HBO series about the Super Mario Bros. And the second is an Italian waiter at Antonio's Real Italian Restaurant. Which, when you think about it, is incredibly true to how it feels to go to an Italian restaurant.
