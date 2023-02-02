Austin Energy said it expects Tuesday's weather to cause delays restoring service to all its customers, but most should have power by Sunday. "We're expecting some some bad weather tomorrow and Wednesday, specifically where we could have storms, cloudy skies, lightning and high winds," Matt Mitchell, a spokesperson for the utility, told KUT. "All of that inhibits restoration efforts. We'll still have crews working 24/7. That won't change. But obviously, when you have windy conditions like that, it's harder to be up in the air in bucket trucks or climbing poles. It makes it more treacherous to run wires."

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO