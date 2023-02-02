Read full article on original website
kut.org
Austin Energy says storms could delay repairs but most should still get power back by Sunday
Austin Energy said it expects Tuesday's weather to cause delays restoring service to all its customers, but most should have power by Sunday. "We're expecting some some bad weather tomorrow and Wednesday, specifically where we could have storms, cloudy skies, lightning and high winds," Matt Mitchell, a spokesperson for the utility, told KUT. "All of that inhibits restoration efforts. We'll still have crews working 24/7. That won't change. But obviously, when you have windy conditions like that, it's harder to be up in the air in bucket trucks or climbing poles. It makes it more treacherous to run wires."
kut.org
They lost power in the 2021 blackout and their mom died. Now they don't have power again.
Just off Far West Boulevard in North Austin, streets are lined with what look like 7-foot-tall barricades — nests of gnarled limbs and branches from downed live oaks and Ashe juniper trees. "It's like a war zone," Rajeeta Shah says. Rajeeta and her sister, Minal, have been without power...
kut.org
More people went without power than Austin Energy 'customer' numbers might suggest
Last Wednesday, during the worst of the big ice storm, Austin Energy said around 170,000 “customers” were without power. Many people likely heard that number and assumed it meant 170,000 people were in the dark. It did not. In fact, far more people have been without power in...
kut.org
It could be another week before some Austin Energy customers get power back
Some Austin Energy customers may not have their power restored for another week, the utility said Sunday night. "We are now focusing on the most complicated & time-consuming restoration efforts. Incoming wind & rain will pose additional challenges," it said in a tweet. "Based on current information, we expect to restore power to nearly all remaining customers by Sunday, Feb. 12."
kut.org
With job on the line, Austin's city manager offers 'heartfelt apologies' for winter storm response
A day after members of the Austin City Council said his employment was in question, City Manager Spencer Cronk apologized for the city’s response to an ice storm that left hundreds of thousands of people without power for days. In a prepared statement he read at a meeting with...
kut.org
Some Austin trails blocked by debris might not be cleared for a while
Fallen branches and broken trees are blocking nature trails around Austin after last week’s winter storm. City workers are focusing on higher priorities, like moving debris from paved urban trails, sidewalks and roads. Someone trying to walk down the Violet Crown Trail along Brush Country Road, for example, would...
kut.org
The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others
The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
kut.org
Austin ordered to pay South Terminal operator $90 million in eminent domain fight at ABIA
The City of Austin has been ordered to pay the operator of ABIA's South Terminal $90 million in damages in order to evict the company so the building can be demolished. That's almost 50 times more than Austin's original offer of $1.9 million to buy out the lease from Lonestar Airport Holdings.
kut.org
Austin City Council will consider firing City Manager Spencer Cronk after storm response
Austin Mayor Kirk Watson says the City Council will evaluate the employment of City Manager Spencer Cronk at its meeting Thursday. Watson said the city's performance responding to the winter storm and widespread power outages was "unacceptable." “I added the emergency item to the agenda this morning because the management...
kut.org
Taylor native and 'World's Fastest Man' Fred Kerley honored with hometown mural
Fred Kerley said only one thing was going through his mind last July when he crossed the 100-meter finish line at the 2022 World Athletic Championship in Eugene, Ore.: "I got it. I got the gold." Now, that moment has been immortalized in a mural in Kerley's hometown of Taylor.
