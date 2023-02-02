ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kut.org

Austin Energy says storms could delay repairs but most should still get power back by Sunday

Austin Energy said it expects Tuesday's weather to cause delays restoring service to all its customers, but most should have power by Sunday. "We're expecting some some bad weather tomorrow and Wednesday, specifically where we could have storms, cloudy skies, lightning and high winds," Matt Mitchell, a spokesperson for the utility, told KUT. "All of that inhibits restoration efforts. We'll still have crews working 24/7. That won't change. But obviously, when you have windy conditions like that, it's harder to be up in the air in bucket trucks or climbing poles. It makes it more treacherous to run wires."
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

It could be another week before some Austin Energy customers get power back

Some Austin Energy customers may not have their power restored for another week, the utility said Sunday night. "We are now focusing on the most complicated & time-consuming restoration efforts. Incoming wind & rain will pose additional challenges," it said in a tweet. "Based on current information, we expect to restore power to nearly all remaining customers by Sunday, Feb. 12."
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

Some Austin trails blocked by debris might not be cleared for a while

Fallen branches and broken trees are blocking nature trails around Austin after last week’s winter storm. City workers are focusing on higher priorities, like moving debris from paved urban trails, sidewalks and roads. Someone trying to walk down the Violet Crown Trail along Brush Country Road, for example, would...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

The ice storm damaged some kinds of trees more than others

The ice storm did not affect all of Austin equally. While damaged trees and power outages occurred across town, they seemed to concentrate in certain parts of the city, especially on the West Side. There are many reasons for this. Ice may have accumulated more in certain places thanks to...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy