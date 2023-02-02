Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant back open
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey’s Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
fox56news.com
Project launched with goal of digitizing Lexington’s slave records
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington has a dark past. For nearly 80 years, the city was the site of one of the largest slave markets in the country. However, it hasn’t always been easy to access the historical records of those bought and sold here, until now.
fox56news.com
Reena & Abel Reyes with The Salsa Center
Dr. Amartya Kundu talks about emergency heart care. Meet the Bourbon County High School senior who lives …. A Bourbon County High School(BCHS) teacher is singing the praises of a student who goes above and beyond, maintaining perfect attendance under imperfect conditions. Pedestrian killed in Lincoln County. The incident happened...
fox56news.com
Ramsey’s Andover location reopens doors after temporary closure
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A popular Lexington restaurant opened its doors again Monday after winter weather forced one of the locations to close temporarily. A long-awaited day for both staff and customers. The Andover location of Ramsey’s Diner is now back to serving meals. Owner Rob Ramsey was happy to see his customers flock back on Day One.
fox56news.com
Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album honor
Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist. Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album …. Harry Styles won album of the year at the...
fox56news.com
Meet the Bourbon County High School senior who lives anything but a normal life
PARIS, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Bourbon County High School (BCHS) teacher is singing the praises of a student who goes above and beyond, maintaining perfect attendance under imperfect conditions. There are some things in life that can’t be taught, like work ethic, dedication, and grit. But if you’re...
fox56news.com
Lexington’s Catholic Action Center starting strong in 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — With inflation and utility bills still high, the Catholic Action Center said in the 24 years they’ve been operating this is the largest amount of people on the streets they’ve seen in Lexington. Even though pennies have to be pinched, Ginny Ramsey,...
fox56news.com
Infant girl rescued from well in Thailand
An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft, 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand. Infant girl rescued from well in Thailand. An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a...
fox56news.com
New ‘Classrooms on Wheels’ get rolling in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new way to learn is rolling into Lexington neighborhoods for Kentucky’s youngest students. Concerning numbers came out last month showing less than half of incoming kindergartners in Fayette schools have the basic developmental skills they are expected to have at that point in childhood, so this new initiative is going into neighborhoods to offer a fun way to turn that around.
wpsdlocal6.com
American Trash Service gives explanation, update on service interruption
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — In January, several American Trash Service customers told Local 6 they prepaid for service, but the company wasn't picking up their trash — and it was starting to pile up. Office Manager Sandy Mason tells Local 6 they're doing everything they can to keep...
WKYT 27
Ky. author’s books being removed from AP course curriculum
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board’s AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
fox56news.com
Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Clark County
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
fox56news.com
Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking
The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking. The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday. Woodford County beats Western Hills. February 6: Travel Tips, a shorter work week, and …. Here...
fox56news.com
Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found
According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted. Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, …. According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City...
fox56news.com
Mayor Gorton provides violence prevention grants to 16 Fayette County schools
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — On Tuesday, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced the city will provide 16 public schools in Fayette County with violence prevention grants, the first of its kind. The Family Resource and Youth Services Centers within the schools will be given $500 and $1,000 One Lexington...
fox56news.com
Lexington investment advisor used money to pay other investors, buy employee motorcycle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington investment advisor and attorney was found guilty of fraud. The Department of Justice said Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, was found guilty later Friday of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The department said evidence at the trial showed Hawkins encouraged his clients to invest in properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
linknky.com
Kentucky First Lady asks for help gathering supplies for victims of domestic violence
One of Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear’s primary goals is to make the commonwealth a safe place for all families. “To do that, we must take steps to not only fight against domestic violence but to also support survivors and their families,” she said at a Frankfort Kroger Monday morning.
fox56news.com
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch …. A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities...
WKYT 27
Dog found on vacation changes a Jessamine County boy’s life
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It’s a story of a boy and his dog, but it doesn’t follow the traditional tale of what you might think. Normally when WKYT brings you a Commonwealth of Kindness report, it’s about humans helping animals, but this story is quite the opposite. Recently...
fox56news.com
'Slow, steady' rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. ‘Slow, steady’ rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department. Pedestrian killed in Lincoln...
