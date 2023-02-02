ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Popular Lexington restaurant back open

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular Lexington restaurant is finally back open. Ramsey's Diner in Andover reopened on Monday. The restaurant closed on Christmas Eve after the severe cold in December caused its water pipes to burst. After more than six weeks of working to rebuild, the Lexington Fayette...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reena & Abel Reyes with The Salsa Center

Dr. Amartya Kundu talks about emergency heart care. Meet the Bourbon County High School senior who lives …. A Bourbon County High School(BCHS) teacher is singing the praises of a student who goes above and beyond, maintaining perfect attendance under imperfect conditions. Pedestrian killed in Lincoln County. The incident happened...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Ramsey's Andover location reopens doors after temporary closure

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A popular Lexington restaurant opened its doors again Monday after winter weather forced one of the locations to close temporarily. A long-awaited day for both staff and customers. The Andover location of Ramsey's Diner is now back to serving meals. Owner Rob Ramsey was happy to see his customers flock back on Day One.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Beyoncé emerges as Grammys queen; Styles wins album honor

Harry Styles won album of the year at the Grammy Awards, taking home the top honor on a night that Beyoncé dominated and became the ceremony's most decorated artist.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington's Catholic Action Center starting strong in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — With inflation and utility bills still high, the Catholic Action Center said in the 24 years they've been operating this is the largest amount of people on the streets they've seen in Lexington. Even though pennies have to be pinched, Ginny Ramsey,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Infant girl rescued from well in Thailand

An overnight rescue operation has successfully retrieved a 19-month-old girl from a dry artesian well shaft, 18 hours after she fell into the hole at a cassava farm in northern Thailand.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New 'Classrooms on Wheels' get rolling in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A new way to learn is rolling into Lexington neighborhoods for Kentucky's youngest students. Concerning numbers came out last month showing less than half of incoming kindergartners in Fayette schools have the basic developmental skills they are expected to have at that point in childhood, so this new initiative is going into neighborhoods to offer a fun way to turn that around.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. author's books being removed from AP course curriculum

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The national discussion of removing certain literature from the College Board's AP curriculum for African American studies hit close to the Commonwealth. Kentucky native bell hooks authored more than 30 books on a range of topics, including Black feminism, race, sexuality and how to teach critical thinking.
BEREA, KY
fox56news.com

Possible foul play after dog missing nearly a month in Clark County

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Clark County Animal Shelter and an owner are searching for a missing dog. The Clark County Animal Shelter said a dog went missing on Jan. 14 at the Red Roof Inn near 100 Interstate Drive after someone was hired to take the dog from one location to another. The shelter said they believe the dog is missing due to foul play, and multiple agencies have looked into the situation, but there are still questions.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Clark County Health Dept. helping people stop smoking

The department will begin its seven week Freedom From Smoking program on Monday.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Juvenile escapes Morehead Youth Development Center, later found

According to the Department of Justice, around 3:45 p.m. EST, a female minor escaped from the MYDC. Morehead City Police Department was immediately contacted.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington investment advisor used money to pay other investors, buy employee motorcycle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington investment advisor and attorney was found guilty of fraud. The Department of Justice said Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, was found guilty later Friday of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. The department said evidence at the trial showed Hawkins encouraged his clients to invest in properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves his life

A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

'Slow, steady' rise in Lexington COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases in the city of Lexington are slowly on the rise, according to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.
LEXINGTON, KY

