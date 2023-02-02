Read full article on original website
Opinion: ‘Blues’ killing Denver homeless, formerly homeless peopleDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Broncos Lose CoachOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Pregnant inmates could be released from jail or prison under proposed lawJade Talks CrimeColorado State
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Car thieves, juvenile delinquents targeted by Aurora councilmemberDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Louisville accepting chief of police applications
Louisville is taking applications for chief of police. According to Louisville assistant manager Emily Hogan, the job posting was listed last week and applicants should apply through KRW Associates. Former Louisville Chief of Police Dave Hayes left the position in late November to take the role of chief of police...
Boulder, Longmont, Broomfield nonprofits receive Daniels Fund grants
Multiple nonprofit organizations from Broomfield, Boulder and Longmont are among those that received grants from the Daniels Fund. The fund awarded $63 million in grants and scholarships to nonprofit organizations and students throughout Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming in 2022. Bill Daniels, the founder of the fund, directs the...
Lafayette Music Festival celebrates LafaYeti Day with $26 tickets
Tickets for this fall’s Lafayette Music Fest are half off today, to commemorate LafaYeti Day. Feb. 6 has been named LafaYeti Day, because the date corresponds with the last two digits of Lafayette’s ZIP code, 80026. Lafayette businesses are celebrating with special discounts and deals, and the music festival is offering a special discount on tickets. Tickets are $26, today only.
Boulder County crews responding to report of shooting at Lafayette mobile home park
Boulder County crews are responding to a report of a shooting at a mobile home park in Lafayette this afternoon. According to police radio traffic, dispatchers at around 1:50 p.m. received a report of a shooting at Lafayette Gardens, 11700 E South Boulder Road. According to police radio traffic, one...
BoCoPreps 10&10: Week 7
Each full week of the winter season, BoCoPreps will highlight 10 teams and 10 athletes that had exceptional performances. While our staff will utilize multiple avenues to compile these lists, readers are encouraged to submit nominations to our email (results@bocopreps.com). 10 teams. Broomfield boys basketball: The Eagles won three straight...
Boulder DA files motion seeking further evaluation of accused King Soopers shooter
The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office has filed a motion seeking a neuropsychological exam of the accused King Soopers shooter, a step prosecutors discussed at the last hearing in the case after the defendant was once again deemed unfit to stand trial. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 23, is charged...
Rooney: First Coach Prime signing day a taste of things to come for CU Buffs
Colorado football fans might still be getting accustomed to the wonders of once again being in the spotlight. It still causes a moment’s pause to see your coach, long a fixture in the limelight, representing the Buffaloes during national football broadcasts. Or beckoning the best of the best to Boulder via social media. Or even having the heartstrings toyed with while looking in on the first meeting between Coach Prime and beloved superfan Peggy Coppom.
Family sues over shooting death at Lafayette assisted living facility
The family of a maintenance worker shot and killed in 2021 by a patient at an assisted living facility in Lafayette has filed lawsuits alleging that the center allowed the accused shooter to have a weapon despite knowing he was suffering from delusions and had made threats to employees. Court...
Girls swimming: Centaurus outduels Silver Creek for NCAC championship
BROOMFIELD — Ear-piercing shrieks and cheers of excitement filled the Broomfield Community Center as the highly anticipated Northern Colorado Athletic Conference girls swim and dive championships went down to the wire. When all the chips were down in the 400 freestyle relay, an upstart Centaurus Warriors team emerged showing...
Girls swimming: Legacy runs away with FRL championships
THORNTON — Legacy senior Sabrina Rachjaibun has been a stud in the pool for the Lightning for a while now, and Saturday’s Front Range League championships at the Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center only served to prove that fact. When her head bobbed out of the water for the...
