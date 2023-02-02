Read full article on original website
Families displaced following condo fire in Fairfax County
ANNANDALE, Va. — An entire condominium building is in the dark following a three-alarm fire in Annandale, VA. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue say they responded to the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire officials say the blaze started in a third story unit and that it spread to the attic.
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
Fairfax Co. firefighters rescue trapped worker on building 13 stories up
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters in Fairfax County are working to rescue workers stranded on scaffolding 13 stories above the ground on Monday. Crews were called to the 1800 block of Chain Bridge Road, near the McLean Metro station, for a report of a worker trapped after he fell around 11:15 a.m.
Crash on southbound I-270 between box truck, bus in Gaithersburg causes gridlock traffic
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Southbound I-270 was shut down in Gaithersburg after a box truck collided with a Ride On bus spilling paper products and fuel all over the freeway on Monday night. The crash happened around 10 p.m. on I-270 near I-370. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said...
Crash between truck, train leaves 1 dead in Prince William Co.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man has died after the car he was riding in was hit by a passing cargo train in Haymarket Monday night, according to police. According to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the crash happened in the area of James Madison Highway (Route 15) and Kapp Valley Way.
Fire at 2-story building in Northwest DC leaves 2 women dead
WASHINGTON — Two women have died from critical injuries after a fire broke out in a two-story building in Northwest D.C. early Tuesday morning. Firefighters with DC Fire and EMS responded to 8th Street Northwest, off of Elder Street Northwest, before 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke showing from the second floor of a building. Upon arrival, like reported, firefighters saw the smoke rising and showing from the 2nd floor.
'Won't be as big a bow on the package' | Arlington business owners weigh the pandemic's impact on Amazon HQ2
ARLINGTON, Va. — The 2018 announcement of Amazon’s HQ2 in Arlington was celebrated as a game changer for the Northern Virginia region. But as many continue remote work post-pandemic, there are changing views on just how transformative the projected $2.5 billion project will really be. Crystal City Wine...
Here's how you can donate to help victims of 7.8 massive earthquake in Turkey
WASHINGTON — A catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake and multiple aftershocks struck eastern Turkey and neighboring Syria early Monday, leaving more than 5,000 people dead with the death toll continuing to rise as rescuers look through the rubble. Now, DMV residents can offer a helping hand to help citizens of...
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash
WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
Police: Man in custody after shooting mother of child in Fairfax County
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man who shot and critically wounded the mother of his child was taken into custody from a different state, authorities said. Fairfax County police officers were first made aware of the incident after receiving a phone call from someone who said they heard screaming and gunshots.
African American Heritage Trails expand in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria's African American Heritage Trails expanded in a big way over the weekend. The Office of Historic Alexandria and the African American Heritage Trail Committee hosted an open house for the new South Trail Route. The new trail route consists of 19 stops and is the...
US Park Police pull body from Rock Creek
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Rock Creek in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. United States Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a call of a water rescue just after 1:30 a.m. According to a public information officer with the US...
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate
WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
Suspicious package outside Charles Co. schools identified as feral cat shelter made from a cooler
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Two schools were placed on a "secure status" and police are investigating after a suspicious package was reported near Berry Elementary School and Mattawoman Middle School campuses Tuesday morning. According to a series of tweets from Charles County Public Schools (CCPS), the package was found...
Where do all your recycled electronics end up?
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — If you came out to the WUSA9 Recycle Day event to get rid of some of your old electronics, you might be wondering where it all ended up. They are now at the EAssest Solutions Wearhouse in Falls Church, Virginia. But they most likely won’t stay there. At this warehouse, all the electronics are sorted into various categories. Categories like items to be fixed, items to be sold, items to be destroyed and more.
DC Police search for suspects in Canada Goose coat robbery caught on camera
WASHINGTON — Another robbery of Canada Goose jackets was reported on Sunday. This time two people were robbed of their coats in the 1800 block of T Street Northwest in Dupont Circle. A police report from the Metropolitan Police Department says officers are asking for the public's help to...
Another antisemitic incident reported involving Bethesda high school students
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another incident of antisemitism was reported involving students from a Bethesda high school where previous issues have occurred. It's been less than two months since police had to respond to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland for the report of antisemitic graffiti spray-painted on the school's sign board out front.
Former vice chair of DC's Police Union arrested for working second job at Whole Foods
WASHINGTON — The former vice chair of the D.C. Police Union was arrested Saturday for fraud. According to court documents, Medgar Webster Sr. worked a second job at Whole Foods while on the clock with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The court documents say Webster worked at two Whole...
Man injured after shooting in Woodbridge
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man was sent to the hospital Monday night after a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, left him injured and sparked an investigation, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Police responded to Darbydale Avenue, off of Minnieville Road, after receiving a report of...
Accidental shooting at Maryland gun range leaves 2 hurt, deputies say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.
