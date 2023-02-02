ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families displaced following condo fire in Fairfax County

ANNANDALE, Va. — An entire condominium building is in the dark following a three-alarm fire in Annandale, VA. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue say they responded to the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Fire officials say the blaze started in a third story unit and that it spread to the attic.
ANNANDALE, VA
Maryland bill hopes to stop wild rent increases

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Last year was a tough one for renters. New federal government numbers show that rents increased by 12% on average in the first half of the year. A Maryland lawmaker wants to make sure that tenants are protected if we see rental jumps like that again.
MARYLAND STATE
Fire at 2-story building in Northwest DC leaves 2 women dead

WASHINGTON — Two women have died from critical injuries after a fire broke out in a two-story building in Northwest D.C. early Tuesday morning. Firefighters with DC Fire and EMS responded to 8th Street Northwest, off of Elder Street Northwest, before 3:15 a.m. after receiving a report of smoke showing from the second floor of a building. Upon arrival, like reported, firefighters saw the smoke rising and showing from the 2nd floor.
WASHINGTON, DC
Pedestrian dead in BW Parkway hit-and-run crash

WASHINGTON — A person is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Baltimore-Washington Parkway late Monday night. United States Park Police are asking for the public's help to track the striking driver down. Officers with the U.S. Park Police first responded to the reported crash on the Parkway around 11:30...
BALTIMORE, MD
African American Heritage Trails expand in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Alexandria's African American Heritage Trails expanded in a big way over the weekend. The Office of Historic Alexandria and the African American Heritage Trail Committee hosted an open house for the new South Trail Route. The new trail route consists of 19 stops and is the...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
US Park Police pull body from Rock Creek

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after a body was pulled from Rock Creek in Northwest D.C. early Monday morning. United States Park Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a call of a water rescue just after 1:30 a.m. According to a public information officer with the US...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC man fatally shot in Southeast, police investigate

WASHINGTON — Police officers in D.C. are investigating after 25-year-old Darnell Peoples was fatally shot Saturday night. According to officials, police responded to the 3600 block of 22nd Street in Southeast, D.C. around 7:17 p.m. after receiving a report of gunshot sounds. When officers arrived at the scene they found Peoples suffering from a gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
Where do all your recycled electronics end up?

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — If you came out to the WUSA9 Recycle Day event to get rid of some of your old electronics, you might be wondering where it all ended up. They are now at the EAssest Solutions Wearhouse in Falls Church, Virginia. But they most likely won’t stay there. At this warehouse, all the electronics are sorted into various categories. Categories like items to be fixed, items to be sold, items to be destroyed and more.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Another antisemitic incident reported involving Bethesda high school students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Yet another incident of antisemitism was reported involving students from a Bethesda high school where previous issues have occurred. It's been less than two months since police had to respond to Walt Whitman High School on Whittier Boulevard in Bethesda, Maryland for the report of antisemitic graffiti spray-painted on the school's sign board out front.
BETHESDA, MD
Man injured after shooting in Woodbridge

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — A man was sent to the hospital Monday night after a shooting in Woodbridge, Virginia, left him injured and sparked an investigation, according to the Prince William County Police Department. Police responded to Darbydale Avenue, off of Minnieville Road, after receiving a report of...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Accidental shooting at Maryland gun range leaves 2 hurt, deputies say

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Two people were hurt after a shooting at a gun range in Frederick County over the weekend. Deputies say the shooting was an accident. According to the Frederick County Sheriff's office in Maryland, deputies were called to the Heritage Training and Shooting Center at 4537 Metropolitan Court for a reported shooting around 1 p.m. Sunday. Once on scene, deputies found two people shot. An investigation found the shooting was accidental, but the exact circumstances of the shooting was not made public.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Washington, DC
